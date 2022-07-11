16 Best Cool Math Games For Any Age

Are you tired of playing intensive games? Or, you just want fun game time on your phone or PC. Then, you must try Cool math games. There is no downloading hassle or waiting time to play the game. You just need to visit the official website of Cool math and you are good to go.

There are an array of games to choose from. You can play them all for free. Moreover, cool math games have minimal graphics and easy gameplay, but they are unmatched in terms of sheer excitement and entertainment.

So, we have handpicked the best Coolmath games that you can play right now.

Best Cool Math Games

Cool math games are very fun to play. You should not be committed to the specific game. Instead, you can explore various games. You can find the games according to the mood. From racing games to puzzle-solving games, they feature varieties of games to enjoy.

2048

2048 is the most fun and interesting math game to play. The game is very simple yet so complicated and sometimes becomes so frustrating that you just want to delete it.

It is 4*4 in the game. Now, when the same number is in the same column or row, then that number multiplies. The most interesting thing is that the game has only multiple two. Now, it’s your task to make 2048 in the game. It’s a tough ask, but with repetition and techniques, it is possible. But if you cannot reach 2048, then you have to restart the game.

The game doesn’t take up so much space on your phone. And if you don’t want to download it, then you can also play it from the official website.

Snake

Snake is one of the most fun and minimal game for anyone who is searching for cool math games. Even though the game is very simple at its core, you may stress yourself if you strive for the highest score.

You just need to feed the snake with the block of various objects in the game. You must maneuver the ever-growing snake and collect the point. When you take the points, the length of the snake increases a little.

The snake should not hit any walls or obstacles in the game. If you hit the wall, you need to restart the game. The game is tougher when the snake’s length gets bigger and bigger.

This is a very fun and entertaining game. I hope you play this game.

World’s Hardest Game

As the name suggests, this may be the most difficult game to play, but the game is very fun. You need to be quick and attentive while playing this game. The levels in the game are very innovative and very challenging.

The game, at its core, is very simple. You just have to maneuver the small square box through the various obstacles in the game. You also need to collect the yellow ball at various levels. When the obstacles hit you, you need to restart the game.

Moreover, You need to change your game strategy according to the levels. Some level requires you to play the game fast; some requires you to take things slow.

Picking up this game is easy but actually completing the game is very hard.

Awesome Tanks 2

This is an awesome and interesting game, to say the least. This game offers you chill game time. The game is very minimal in terms of graphics and gameplay.

You just need to maneuver your tank while killing the enemies’ tank. The opponent tank also will attack you, so you must try to take less damage and kill the enemies to move to the next level. You can collect the orbs after the enemy is dead. Moreover, with the collected orbs, you can upgrade your health meter, your vision, and your arsenal.

You can choose the difficulty in the game, and you can play the game as you like. You navigate the tank through the arrow keys or WASD keys and fire bullets using a mouse.

Run 3

Initially, the game looks very fun and easy, but when you move to a higher level, the game feels tougher and more frustrating.

The game is very minimal and fun. You need to navigate a cute bunny-like creature in the vastness of the universe. There is a path that lets the character move forward in the game.

But if you miss that path, then you are lost in the universe. You need to use the UP arrow key to jump through the void. And use the Left or Right keys to change the dimension of the game.

The level in this game is very interesting and relatively short. The difficulty of the game increases as the level of the game increase.

Moto X3M

With the energetic music blasting in the background, you must navigate a dirtbike rider through the various course in the game. The gameplay is very fun and smart. The levels in the game are very fun and different from each other.

There are various obstacles on the racing courses like giant wheels and a weak furniture building with TNT in it. You must not touch them and don’t fall from your bike harshly. Moreover, You can do various stunts in the game.

As you move on with the game, the difficulty level increases and the courses become very hard.

Arcade Golf Neon

There are colorful neon golf courses waiting for you to put a hole in one. ARCADE GOLF NEON is a golf game in which you must put a golf ball in a hole in an artistic golf course. The golf course is very weird and full of irregular shapes.

You must hit the ball in the hole; if the ball goes outside the course, then you must restart the level. The golf can fly in this game; you can hit the ball in any way you like. You just have to be wary that you do over-hit the ball.

There are various levels in the game. You need to complete the level to move forward in the game.

Red Ball 4

Red Ball 4 is a fun adventure game with the most expressive red ball. In this game, You must roll the smiling red ball through the various courses in the game. But there are various obstacles in your way.

There are various menacing monsters in your way. You need to jump into them to kill them. Moreover, there are various puzzle elements in the game. You need to interact with various objects in the game to move through the levels. And finally, You need to kill the boss of the specific level and then move further with the game.

Down Is Up

DOWN IS UP is a cool and funny game that defies physics. It has a glaring dark red background, a black silhouette character, and a lot of obstacles in its way. The game is very goofy and entertaining.

The level in this game is very exciting. The puzzle-solving element adds so much to the gameplay of this game. You can use Arrow keys or WASD to navigate the character in the game. You must take the character to an ever-revolving black square.

You must complete the level to move forward in the game. The game is very fast and smooth. I hope you play this game.

Duck Life

Duck life is an exciting and entertaining game. In this game, You need to navigate the duck to the finishing life because the fate of the farm depends upon this duck.

Now, You need to create your own duck. You can customize the duck as you like. Name it, and you are ready for the race of your life. Not just race; the duck needs to fly and swim in the game.

For that, your duck needs proper training and energy. You can feed the duck with various seeds in the game, which gives the duck power-ups. If you don’t feed it properly, the duck won’t be able to race properly.

Jelly Truck

Just remember you should not be squashed in this world, and you are going to go and play. Yeah, it’s that easy. Jelly Truck is a fun game to pick up anytime you like.

The game is very simple. You must navigate the truck made up of jelly. The truck is jiggly. The racing course in this game is very weird and absurd, but it is too exciting to move around the jelly truck and complete the levels.

The levels in the game are very interesting and somehow satisfying. You need to complete the level to move forward in the game.

Maze

It’s always too enticing to solve the puzzle and Maze. In this game, You just need to navigate a green ball that is lost in the Maze. At the end of the Maze is a hole that fits this green ball.

The game is fun sometimes; it gets very frustrating because of the design of the Maze. It is hard to crack the Maze on various tries. There is 200 Maze in the game, and each one of them requires a different approach to solve them. You need to be sharp and investigate the pattern and navigate the green ball to get out of the Maze.

Chess

Chess is one of the oldest games. This is, I believe, the most strategic game to play. The sheer imagination and creativity that you need to play this game are just amazing. There is a two-color chess piece you can choose from. The one with the white piece always moves first.

There are 16 pieces in the game and 64 black and white squares on the board. The name of the pieces is Pawn, King, Queen, Bishop, Knight, and Rook. Each piece has its own merits and demerits and moves in a very specific way.

The main agenda of the chess game is to protect the King at any cost. The players must protect the King from checkmate or checkmate the opponent’s King and claim victory. You must be ahead of your opponent in terms of time and thinking.

Swing Monkey

As the name suggests, You need to swing the brown monkey to the end of the level. First, the monkey jumps on the trampoline and needs to hold the nearest ring to move forward in the game. The monkey grabs the elongated rope that connects with the nearest ring.

You need to swing through various places and jump into a trampoline to complete the level. Moreover, the more you swing, the more inertia motion you create, so you jump to the farthest point in the game.

The game is difficult as you move on to the level. Each level requires taking a different approach to the game. So, learning from your mistakes is the best way to complete the game.

Parking Fury 2

The objective of this game is plain and simple. You must park a plethora of vehicles in the tight space. But you must not touch the other cars or the side of the road.

Some vehicle is very big and needs precise control to complete the level, but some vehicle is very easy to park. There is a yellow-colored navigation arrow that tells you the way and the parking space to park into.

This game is available on various platforms for download and also available on the official website of the Coolmath games.

Basket and Ball

The smirky red basketball with a dead eye should be navigated to the basket. But it is not your regular basketball game. You need to dribble the ball in the most absurd and weird places to move the ball and put it on the basket.

The expression of the ball changes if you hit it very hard on the ground, but the basketball generates more power. You can break the wooden box in the game. You need to collect as much as the star before you put the ball in the basket.

This is a very fun and entertaining game to play. I really hope you will play and enjoy this game.