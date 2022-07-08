Drive for Desktop Not Working? 9 Ways to Fix it

For a long time, Backup and Sync has been the application to backup files for your Windows and Mac. However, Backup & Sync was discontinued on October 1, 2021, and replaced by Drive for Desktop.

With a newer application, you can expect little developer bugs and a lot of confusion!

If you’re having problems backing up your files on Drive for Desktop, we’re here to help. So, keep reading this article to learn more about the problems and fixes for the same.

What is Drive for Desktop?

Drive for Desktop is an application that lets you access your content from the desktop itself. It replaced Google’s earlier Backup and Sync application. The main motive behind the transition is to integrate these utilities with other features from the web version of Google Drive.

Along with the features, Drive for Desktop lets users directly access their content from the cloud saving network bandwidth.

The transition was confusing for most users as they were unfamiliar with the interface. Before Backup & Sync got discontinued in October, Google rolled out an automatic update from Backup & Sync to the file stream version of Drive for Desktop.

Why is My Drive for Desktop Not Working?

You may run into a few bugs that may prevent you from backing up your files on Drive for Desktop. From an outdated Drive for Desktop application to firewall issues, here are the reasons why you may not be able to back up our files on Drive for Desktop: Outdated Drive for Desktop Application: If you do not update your application periodically, you may not be able to enjoy its regular functions. This may be why your folders might not be backing up.

If you do not update your application periodically, you may not be able to enjoy its regular functions. This may be why your folders might not be backing up. Weak Internet Connection: If you have a bad network connection, you might not be able to upload your folder to the application. This causes your backup process to fail.

If you have a bad network connection, you might not be able to upload your folder to the application. This causes your backup process to fail. Incompatible File Size: The files you upload to your Drive for Desktop application needs to be specific file sizes. For photos, your files must be less than 200MB. For videos, keep your files under the size of 10GB. Any files smaller than 256 x 256 pixels won’t back up under Google Photos as well.

The files you upload to your Drive for Desktop application needs to be specific file sizes. For photos, your files must be less than 200MB. For videos, keep your files under the size of 10GB. Any files smaller than 256 x 256 pixels won’t back up under Google Photos as well. Interference of Third-party application: Some third-party applications like anti-virus software may interfere with the driver files. This causes problems in the backup process of your folders.

Some third-party applications like anti-virus software may interfere with the driver files. This causes problems in the backup process of your folders. Firewall: If you have Firewall enabled for Drive for Desktop, it may restrict the application from accessing the information on your device. To backup your folders, it must need access to your device storage. This is a possible reason for your backup issue on Drive for Desktop.

How to Fix Drive for Desktop Not Working?

There are simple solutions to fix backup issues on Drive for Desktop. Here are the relevant solutions for all the causes we’ve listed above. You can navigate through your issue and find the solution most applicable to you.

Check Your Connection

If you’re experiencing a slow internet connection, restart your router. Wait for about thirty seconds before turning your router back on. If this does not fix the issue, contact your internet service provider and upgrade to a better plan.

Restart Drive for Desktop

Consider restarting the application if you’re having trouble using the Drive for Desktop features. When you restart the application, it flushes out the RAM which might be cluttered with temporary, redundant tasks.

To restart Drive for Desktop, you’ll need to firstly Quit the application and then restart it. Follow these instructions to restart Drive for Desktop:

On Windows

From your system tray, select the fly-out menu to show the hidden icons. Locate the Google Drive icon and select it. Select the cogwheel icon. Exit the application by clicking on Quit. To start the application, go to Start then on the search bar, type in Google Drive.

On Mac

From your menu bar, select the Google Drive icon. Select the cogwheel icon. From the option, select Quit.

Add More Storage

Google Drive provides users with only 15GB worth of free space. To expand your storage space, delete files/folders that you no longer use. If you wish to expand the space, you can purchase more space. Follow these instructions to purchase more storage on your Google Drive:

Open your Browser. On the search bar, navigate to your Google Drive. On the panel to your left, select the Buy storage button. Select your preferred plan and click on Get offer.

Disable Firewall for Drive for Desktop

Turn off the firewall for Drive for Desktop to give the application free access to your device storage. Through settings, you can disable firewalls for trusted applications. This maintains your device’s integrity and protects it from security breaches.

Disable firewall for Drive for Desktop on Windows following these instructions:

Open Start then go to Settings. On the panel to your left, select Privacy & Security. Hop on to Windows Security. Locate Firewall & network protection. Select Allow an app through the firewall. Select the Change Settings button. Select Allow another app… button on the bottom. Navigate to the location you have your GoogleDriveSetup.exe file stored. Select Open and then, Add. To allow the application through Firewall, make sure all boxes are checked.

If you want to disable the firewall through Mac, follow these steps:

Select Apple Menu. Go to System Preferences, then go to Security & Privacy. Hop on to the Firewall tab. On the bottom, select the icon that looks like a lock. If you haven’t already, turn your Firewall on. Select Firewall Options. On your right, select the + icon. Navigate to the location you have your GoogleDrive.dmg file stored. Select it then click on Add. Select Ok.

Pause Syncing

If you cannot access your synchronized files from your desktop, you may be dealing with issues in your file synchronization. You can approach this issue by selecting pausing and resuming syncing on your device.

Follow these instructions to test this solution on your device:

On your system tray, select the fly-out menu to show hidden icons. Select the Google Drive icon. On the top-right corner, select the cogwheel icon. Select Pause Syncing. Reboot your device. Follow the previous steps and Resume Syncing.

Lifting Bandwidth Limitations

Drive for Desktop has the option set a limit to your upload, download, and bandwidth. This means you can only download and upload files a certain number of times. Enabling this feature also saves the bandwidth of your network. However, this feature may be why you’re facing issues in using Drive for Desktop.

Follow these instructions to change the bandwidth limitation on Drive for Desktop:

Open the Show hidden icons menu and select Google Drive. Select the cogwheel icon to open Settings. From Settings, hop on to Preferences. On the Preferences window, select the cogwheel icon again. Disable the Upload rate by unchecking the box next to it. Confirm the changes by selecting Save.

Clear Drive Cache

Your application stores cache memory for you to quickly access its files the next time you use it. However, when cache builds up, it takes up the space required for the application to run smoothly. Clear Drive cache from its settings to run your application efficiently:

From your system tray, select the icon for Google Drive. Select the cogwheel icon to open the settings. Hop on to Preferences. Select the cogwheel icon on the top-right corner. Scroll down to locate where your cache memory is stored at. Close Google drive and navigate to the location. Select all files and delete them.

Change Drive Proxy Settings

You can try configuring your proxy settings on Drive for Desktop. Change Proxy Settings from Auto-detect to Direct connection to see if it helps Drive for Desktop work again. Follow these instructions to change the proxy settings on your Drive for Desktop:

Select the Google Drive icon from your system tray. Select the cogwheel icon to open the settings. Hop on to Preferences. Click on the cogwheel icon. Scroll down to Proxy settings. Select Direct Connection. Confirm the action by selecting Done.

Reinstall Drive for Desktop

Re-install Drive for Desktop to resume the backup process on your device. When you reinstall your application, you begin with a clean slate. This limits the interference of bugs and lets you perform your actions smoothly. Follow these instructions to install Drive for Desktop: