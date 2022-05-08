The sfc / scannow command is one of the methods to fix and repair Windows issues. However, the “you must be an administrator running a console session” error will prevent you from using the protocol.

It’s not a serious issue. It’s instead a common error you may see when using the Command Prompt. In other words, the permission is not specific to the sfc line of commands.

And because it’s a common problem, the solution it’s easy. Generally, the console asks you to run the program as the system administrator.

You Must Be an Administrator Running a Console Session in Order to Use SFC

The error message indicates you’re trying to access or modify system files without due permission.

Command Prompt needs you to run the software as an administrator to perform its tasks. By default, though, the program opens normally, which means it doesn’t have administrator privileges.

Aside from lacking administrator rights, there’s a slight chance your PC has registry issues or Windows system file issues.

These errors would prevent you from easily opening the console as administrator, so we’d need a deeper workaround.

Common issues preventing you from opening the console as administrator include:

A virus on your system

A system file on your anti-virus’ quarantine folder

Corrupted registry folder

Corrupted user account

How to Fix “You Must Be an Administrator Running a Console Session in Order to Use SFC” Error

You must open the Command Prompt as administrator to fix the error.

There’re various ways to do it, but the easiest one is the first. Otherwise, you can try the follow-up options.

Open Command Prompt as Administrator

Here’s how to open the console as an administrator:

Click the Start button Type Command Prompt on the search field Right-click the Command Prompt icon Select Run as administrator

Confirm by clicking Yes Now, you can run the command without issue. You would simply have to type the following command and then hit Enter:

sfc /SCANNOW



You must type it exactly as is or copy and paste it. That means “sfc” without caps, then hit space with the space bar, then the slash (“/”), and finally “SCANNOW” with caps.

However, it may be the case that this won’t open the Command Prompt with administrator privileges. If this is the case, try the follow-up solutions.

Check Your Anti-virus

Many users report that viruses and malware can prevent you from opening the console as an administrator. Alternatively, the antivirus may interfere with certain Windows features if it senses a problem with your system.

What you can do is these three things:

Run a full system antivirus scan, and then try opening the console as an administrator

Check the antivirus quarantine list and take necessary actions. For example, antivirus Avast may put some files the Command Prompt uses in quarantine.

Disable the antivirus, and then try opening the console as an administrator

Personally, I use Windows Defender, as is the one I find most reliable. So, I can teach you the steps for the Windows in-built protection software. If you use different software, the steps are going to be similar.

Run a Full Anti-virus Scan

Type Windows Security on the search bar Open Windows security Click on Virus & threat protection

Select Scan options Select Full scan and click Scan now



If the scan finds problems, the anti-virus will let you know and ask you what to do. If possible, I recommend you delete any potential threat the software found.

Check Your Anti-virus Quarantine Folder

Type Windows Security on the search bar Open Windows Security Click on Virus & threat protection Click on Protection history

if there’re any files in quarantine, check the name of each file by pressing the arrow

If you see the “consent.exe” file, click Actions and then Restore

Disable the Antivirus

Type Windows Security on the search bar Open Windows Security Click on Manage settings under Virus & threat protection settings

Turn off Real-time protection and Cloud-delivered protection by moving the sliders



Create a Desktop Shortcut for the Command Prompt

Another solution is creating a Command Prompt shortcut and automatically opening it with administrator rights.

To follow the tutorial, please copy the following address:

C:\Users\Default\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Windows\WinX\Group3

Here’re the steps:

Open the File Explorer Paste the address on the explorer’s search bar and hit Enter. It will take you to Command Prompt’s folder. Alternatively, navigate to the folder yourself.

The folder has two shortcuts to open the program. One of the two has built-in administrator rights.

Open both shortcuts to find which one has rights. You would identify it because it will ask: “Do you want this software to make changes to your device?” Right-click the admin shortcut On the drop-down menu, select Send to, and then choose Desktop.



Let’s now verify the shortcut runs with administrator privileges:

Go to your desktop Right-click the new shortcut Select Properties Go to the Shortcut tab Select Advanced Check the Run as administrator box

Open the Console Through the Task Manager

The next option is opening the Command Prompt through the Task Manager. It will open as administrator automatically, so it’s a very solid option.

Here’re the steps:

Press Control + Shift + ESC to open the Task Manager Click File at the top Select Run new task

Type CMD on the box, and check the “Create this task with administrative privileges” box

Click Ok

Update Windows

Sometimes, the Command Prompt can’t function properly is your Windows operating system is not up to date. It happens because it lacks the necessary security files to operate properly.

Here’re the steps to manually update your Windows:

Type Update on the Windows search bar Open Check for updates Click Check for updates at the top

If there’s an update available, click Download and update Let the download finish, and let it install as usual

Create a New User Account

There’s one last solution if you absolutely need to run the sfc / SCANNOW command but can’t open the console as admin.

Your user account may be corrupted. Pinpointing the issue and then repairing the problem is very hard. However, you may fix it by creating a new account.

Click the Windows button Click the Settings tab Select Accounts

On the left side, choose Family & other users Click Add someone else to this PC

Follow the instructions to create the new account

Afterward, you may restart the computer and log in as a new account. Next, you can open the console as administrator and run the sfc /SCANNOW command. It will fix issues for both accounts, so you can later return to your original user.

What Is the SFC/SCANNOW Option?

SFC means “System file checker.” It’s a Windows maintenance tool you should use once in a while. It’s risk-free, and it easily repairs multiple software errors on your system.

What it does is offer you different ways to restore Windows corrupted files. It scans the operating system for damage and replaces damaged files with cached copies of the original files.

Windows describes it as so:

“Scans the integrity of all protected system files and replaces incorrect versions with correct Microsoft versions.”

The scannow option is the direct method within SFC. It scans the entire system and replaces damaged files automatically.

We recommend you do it once every six months, at least. Depending on your system, it can take one minute to ten minutes.