How to Fix No Video Option on iPhone

iPhone is a popular gadget among many video creators because of its exquisite video-shooting capabilities. Sometimes, however, when you try to shoot a video, you see the video option missing on the camera app.

This problem generally arises if your device is running on a buggy software version. Likewise, the video option is also hidden if you are on call. Fortunately, simple methods such as restarting the device or ending the call will help you get over the issue.

How to Fix the No Video Option on iPhone?

The very first thing you can do is force close the app. Doing so will stop the app from running in the background. It commonly solves the issue if the app is stuck or misbehaving. Besides that, you can try other methods mentioned below.

Force Restart Your iPhone

If you realize the video option is unavailable on your camera’s app, it can happen due to a glitch. But you can fix it by force restarting the device. This is one of the common but useful tricks to resolve minor software glitches.

Press on the Volume Up and Volume Down buttons. Then, keep on pressing the Side button until the screen turns off.

Once the screen turns off, you need to keep pressing the side button until you see the Apple logo.

End On-Going Call

The video option will disappear if you are on a voice or video call with someone. This happens due to Apple’s privacy features. You can only access the video feature once you end the ongoing call. So, you have no choice but to end the call if you want to use it.

Switch to QuickTake

If you are not on a call, but the video mode is still not showing on your device, you can switch the camera mode. Your iPhone has the option to switch from photo to video mode easily. However, this feature will only work on iOS 13/iPhone XS or higher versions.

Open the camera app. Navigate to Photo. Then, long Press the shutter button, and it will start recording the video.

Now, you can swipe to the right to lock the video so that you can continuously shoot a video without pressing the shutter button. Then, tap on the red button to stop recording.



Update Your iPhone

Sometimes bugs within your device can also lead to this issue. Therefore, the best option would be to install the latest software update. Generally, Apple always rolls out a new update if their device has issues or bugs. Thus, if the new update is available on your device, you should definitely update it.

Open the Settings. Go to General. Tap on Software Update. Select Download and Install. Enter the passcode. Then, once it is installed, your iPhone will restart.



Reset All Settings

This is another effective method to fix minor software glitches. Not just that, if you have changed your device’s settings and encountered the missing video option, then resetting all settings can aid in fixing it. So, try this method and see if it could work for you.

Open the Settings. Go to General. Scroll down and Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap on Reset. Select Reset All Settings. Then, you need to enter the passcode.

Tap on Reset All Settings to confirm the action.

Use Alternative Camera Apps

You can also try third-party camera apps to shoot a video as an alternative method. There are many apps you can find on your App store. Some popular video camera apps are MoviePro- Video Recorder, ProMovie Recorder, etc. However, these are premium apps, and you may need to pay a certain amount to install them.

Visit Apple Support

If your video option is still not showing on your camera, you may need to visit Apple support. At Apple tech support, they will diagnose your problem and help you solve it.