The ever-increasing YouTube user base may sometimes cause it to display error messages such as Something Went Wrong error. Refreshing the page may occasionally work, but you need a better solution to avoid regular annoyance.

Outdated applications, improper connection with the server, or blocked access to website cookies are some of the many causes of the error. Luckily, we have compiled a list of solutions to fix such errors in easy-to-follow steps in this article.

How to Fix “Something Went Wrong” Error on YouTube

Generally, you face Something Went Wrong error due to minor complications on your system, browser, or YouTube app. So, start your fix by applying common solutions, such as clearing the cache or fixing your network problems. If you still cannot access YouTube, you can try other solutions mentioned below.

Clear Cache

Corrupted cache files tend to cause working issues on programs and applications such as YouTube, among many others. You may fix such issues by clearing cache data on your phone or your web browser for desktops. So, follow the steps listed below to clear cache files on your device.

On Desktop

Open a browser on your device. Click on the three-dot icon at the top right corner. Click on Settings from the dropdown menu.

At the left side of the screen, click on Privacy and security. Click on Clear browsing data at the right side of the screen.

Set the Time range to All time by clicking on the dropdown box. Put a checkmark on Cookies and other site data and Cache images and files. Click on the Clear data button.



On Mobile

Open Settings on your phone. Navigate to Apps. (Or Application Management depending on your android model)

Locate and select YouTube. Tap on Storage.

Click on Clear Cache.



On Android Web Browser

Click on the three dots at the top right corner of the screen. Tap on Settings.

Scroll down and tap on Site Settings > All sites.

Tap on the search bar at the top and search for YouTube. Click on any YouTube link that comes in the website lists below.

Click on Clear and reset.



Update or Reinstall the Youtube App

An outdated YouTube app may cause it to show errors. So, try updating the app through the Google Play Store on Android or App Store on iOS. Then, restart the YouTube app to check if it works.

If updating the app does not work, try uninstalling the app. Then, install YouTube back from the respective app stores. If you face a problem with your internet browser, try updating the browser as well.

Check Data Availability or Internet Connection

A bad internet connection or network unavailability may cause the Something went wrong error, despite it not being a primary cause. So, try checking your internet connection to fix the issue. You can try accessing other applications or websites to check your connections stability.

For mobile users, try turning on the Airplane mode and then turn it back off. For desktop users using Wi-Fi or ethernet connection, try restarting your router. Additionally, try switching the Wi-Fi on your device off and on or reconnecting your ethernet cable.

Allow Cookies Before Signing In

If your browser does not accept cookies from YouTube, you may not be able to sign in to your YouTube account. When you try to do so, Something Went Wrong error appears on your screen. So, follow the steps mentioned below to allow cookies.

Open YouTube on your browser. Click on the lock icon on the search bar. Click on Site settings.

Click on the backspace icon at the top. Again, click on the backspace icon.

Scroll down and click on Cookies and site data. Select Allow all cookies on General settings.

Again, Scroll down and locate the Customized behaviors section. Click on Add next to Sites that can always use cookies.

Input www.YouTube.com and click on Add.



Use Incognito Mode

You can try using the incognito mode or private browsing method to prevent this error. So, follow the steps mentioned below if you want to use incognito mode on your device.

On Desktop

Open Google Chrome on your browser. Click on the three-dot icon at the top right corner of the screen. Click on New Incognito window.

Type in www.YouTube.com on the search bar and press Enter.

On Mobile

Open the YouTube app on your phone. Click on the profile icon at the top right corner. Tap on Turn on Incognito.



On Mobile Browser

Open Chrome on your phone. Tap on the three-dot icon at the right corner of the screen. Select New Incognito Tab.



If you use a browser other than Google Chrome, you can open YouTube via private browsing mode on that browser.

Use Guest Mode

Similar to Incognito mode, you can try using Guest mode on Google Chrome to access YouTube. You may have a problem with your Google profile that guest mode may not. So, follow the steps mentioned below to enable the guest mode.

Open Google Chrome. Click on your Google Profile icon at the top right corner. Click on Guest.

Enter the URL www.YouTube.com and press Enter.

Reset Access Point Name

Resetting the access point name for users accessing data using a sim via their mobile devices can help fix YouTube issues. You can follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

On Android

Open Settings on your phone. Tap on Cellular Data > Cellular Data Network.

At the bottom, tap on Reset Settings.

On the confirmation box, tap on Reset.

On iOS

Open Settings on your device. Go to Mobile Networks > Simcard and mobile data or Cellular data, depending on your android device.

Tap on your network provider. Tap on Access Point Name.

Click on the three-dot icon at the top and select Reset/Reset Access point.

Confirm if a confirmation box pops up.

Use VPN

YouTube may sometimes not work because of your user location. In such cases, you should try using a VPN. VPNs create an encrypted tunnel from your device to the YouTube server through a different server location. You can use it to change your devices server location and avoid errors afterward. However, the method to change the location may depend on the VPN that you use.

Disable Hardware Acceleration

Sometimes Hardware acceleration on your browser may cause it to prevent YouTube from working properly. Disabling hardware acceleration allows your web browser to efficiently utilize graphics processing while videos are playing and prevent YouTube errors.

Open Google Chrome on your device. Click on the three dots icon at the top right corner. Select Settings.

Click on System from the left side of the window. Use the toggle button and disable hardware acceleration.



Wait Out Server Issues

In some cases, YouTube servers may crash or be at fault for the website not working properly. YouTube on your device can not create a proper connection with its server in such a situation. So, you need to wait for a few hours to see if they finish server-related maintenance. When the connection is stable, YouTube will return to its normal state.