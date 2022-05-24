How Does Your Snap Score Go Up? 5 Ways to Increase It

For many of us, Snapchat is a fun social media to share our life moments by taking a snap.

Some people use it for just taking pictures from Snapchat Lens. While most Snapchat users make streaks by sending daily snaps to their friends.

People also enjoy increasing Snap Score. If you are looking for a way to raise your Snap Score, you are in the right place.

What is Snap Score?

Snapchat Snap Score is the score number calculated from the amount of received and sent Snaps. You can check your snap score from your profile.

Snapchat does not calculate scores from just snaps sent and received. It analyzes your overall activity on Snapchat for the score. If you are very active on Snapchat, your score tends to be higher.

Sent and Received Snaps

User’s added and viewed stories

Watched Discover videos

Added Friends

Your active status These are the number of activities Snapchat evaluates for the score.

How Does Your Snap Score Go Up

You can easily increase your Snap score higher than your friends. However, you have to put in your effort for this consistently. Here are the ways you can make your Snap score go up.

Make Daily Streaks

You can share daily life photos and videos within 24 hours with your friends to make streaks. Making streaks will increase the number of snaps sent and received. This will eventually increase your Snap Score.

Post Stories

You have to post stories regularly to increase your Snap Score. You can also add to your private stories if you want privacy. Watch your friend’s stories to boost your score. Don’t miss stories.

View Discover Videos

View Discover Videos on Snapchat to raise your score. You either watch random videos from the public creators or your favorite influencers. Be active in the discovery by watching stories or whole episode videos.

Add Friends and Influencers

Adding friends and celebrity influencers increases your interaction on Snapchat. Send multiple snaps to make your snap score go up. You must note that celebrities or influencers will not reply to or check your snaps. Yet, use this as an advantage to send as many snaps as you want. This way, your friends won’t get annoyed.

Be Active

Snapchat tracks the performance to test the score. So, you have to be active and use Snapchat more often. Share your life moments. Watch Spotlight videos. You can also create a public profile to be highly interactive. Yet, you have to note that text conversations do not increase your Snap Score.

Where to Find Your Snap Score?

You can find Snap Score in your Snapchat profile. Here are the steps:

Open Snapchat and go to your Profile Find your Snap score on the left beside the zodiac sign.

Tap on the numbers to see your Snap score. It displays the total Snaps sent and Snaps received.



Where to Find Your Friend’s Snap Score?

You can easily see your friend’s Snap Score to have fun competing with them. The step below will guide you to check out their Snap Score.

Go to your Snapchat profile and tap on My Friends

Tap on your Friend’s profile Find their score below their name Tap on the number to see the score



Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Snapchat Streak?

You get a Snapchat streak if you and your friend share snaps for three days sequentially. Snapchat shows the number of days you have made streaks. You must send a snap within 24 hours to keep it going.

It shows a ‘sand clock’ sign next to your friend’s name the snap streak to alert you that streak will expire soon. If both users don’t share, the Snap streak breaks and disappears.

Can I Make a Snapchat Streak in a Group?

No, you must share snaps individually with your friends to make a snap streak. However, you can send snaps in a group chat. This will help to boost your Snap score.

How Much Does Your Snap Score Go Up Per Snap?

Snapchat evaluates Snapscore based on shared snaps. So, your snap score goes up when you share or get snaps. Snapchat gives you 1 point for each snap you receive and send.

How Often Does Snapchat Score Update?

Your Snap score gets updated with each snap you send or receive. You can check your score after you have shared snaps. Yet, you can’t see your friend’s Snap scores updated immediately. Wait for a few minutes and check again.

Does Someone Know if You Checked Their Snapchat Score?

If you check your friend’s Snapchat Score, it does not notify them. You can view their map, profile, and Bitmoji without alerting them. So, you can check your friend’s score as much as you want.

Can I See Someone’s Snapchat Score Without Adding Them as a Friend?

Snapchat shows scores only on your friend’s profile. You can’t see anyone’s profile unless you are friends with them. So, you won’t be able to see their Snapchat score without adding them. Both users must add each other to be friends on Snapchat. Once you are friends, you can see their Snap Score.