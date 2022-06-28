Marketplace Not Working on Facebook – Why & How to Fix it

With the release of “Marketplace” on Facebook, you can now use this platform to buy or sell things. This feature has made it convenient for Facebook users to shop. However, it isn’t available to everyone yet. So, Marketplace might not work on your account.

Besides, there can be other reasons why you’re unable to access it, such as using the app beyond the listed region. Similarly, if you are an under 18 Facebook user, you won’t have access to this feature.

Luckily, you can solve such general issues with some minor tweaks from the Facebook Settings. You can alter your account birth date as well as language and region to access this feature.

So, in this article, I will guide you to solve the issue of Marketplace not working on Facebook.

Why Is the Marketplace Not Working on Facebook?

Facebook Marketplace might not be working on your account if you haven’t updated your Facebook yet. However, there can be other various reasons. Some of the most common ones are listed below: Outdated Facebook App: Since Facebook Marketplace is a new feature, it is not available if you are still using the outdated version.

How to Fix Marketplace Not Working on Facebook?

Simply updating your Facebook app will fix this issue. Moreover, you can also fix this issue with minor tweaks on your Facebook Settings. Luckily, you can edit the age and language settings on Facebook. So, find out the 12 fixes to solve the Facebook Marketplace not working below.

Clear Facebook Cookies and Cache Data

You might experience unknown glitches while using Facebook Marketplace when your cache data and cookies are full. In such a case, you might also face error loading or sending messages. So, you can clear it to improve performance. Check out the steps below.

On Web

Login to your Facebook on your web browser Click on the Padlock and select Site Settings Navigate to Privacy & Security Click on Clear Browsing Data Select Cookies and Other Site Data from the option. Also, choose Cached Images and Files

Click on Clear Data to save

On Mobile

Open the Facebook app and navigate to Settings Under Permissions, tap on Browser

On Browsing Data, tap on the Clear button

Log Out and Log In Back to Facebook

If your Facebook is taking time to load, you can log out and log back in to solve the issue. This way, you can use Marketplace without glitches. So, check out the steps to log out of Facebook on your web browser and mobile.

On Web

From the home screen, tap on your Profile Picture Choose Log Out



On Mobile

Navigate to the three Horizontal Lines Menu and scroll down Tap on the Logout button

Again, click on the Log Out button to confirm

Update Facebook

Since Marketplace is a new feature on Facebook, you must update your app with the latest version. However, if your app is up to date, it will show an open button. Follow the steps below.

On Android

Go to Google Play Store Enter Facebook on the Search bar Hit on the Update button



On iOS

Open your App Store On the search bar, Type Facebook Open Facebook Tap on the Update button

Disable Third-Party Extensions

If you are using Facebook from a web browser, third-party extensions can cause errors. As a result, Marketplace might not work. So, you can choose and disable it. Follow the given steps.

Open Google Chrome and click on the three Vertical Dots on the top right corner of your screen From the Menu, Select More Tools > Extensions Navigate to the Extensions and click on the Remove button



Change Account Age

Since the requirement to access the Marketplace is 18 and above, you can alter your account age from the Facebook Settings.

Here’re the steps to change your age on Facebook:

On Web

Open your Facebook account on the browser and go to your Profile Click on the Edit Profile Button > Edit Your About Info Now, on About, click on Contact and Basic Info Find your Birth Date and click on the Edit icon You can select the Birth Date 18 years or above and click on the Save button to change it



On Mobile

Go to your Facebook account and open your profile Tap on Edit Profile. Again, tap on Edit Your About Info Under Basic Info, Tap on the Edit button

Now, choose your Birth Year to be 18 years old or above.

Hit on the Save button at the bottom of your screen.

Restart Your Device

You can restart your device to troubleshoot errors and clear excessive RAM data that slows down your system performance. Here are the steps to restart your device:

On Mac

Either press Cmd + Ctrl + Power Button or restart from the Apple Menu Go to Apple Menu and select the Restart button Open Facebook on your Browser again

On Windows

Either press Ctrl + Alt + Del key or restart from the windows start Open Windows Start and click on the Restart button Open Facebook again

On iOS

For iPhone X and Above Users, Press the Side and Volume Up Buttons in sync and hold for a few seconds. Release once the power-off shows on your screen. For iPhone 8 And Under Users, Press and Hold the Side Button until a power-off appears. For iPhone SE Users, Press the Power Button and hold it until Slide to power off appears. Now, drag the Power Button to the right to switch off your phone

Press the Side or Power Button and hold for a few seconds. Release as soon as the Apple logo displays Open Facebook App

On Android

Press and hold the Side Button or Power Button, depending on your phone model From the menu, Choose the Reboot or Restart option

Once your phone restarts, open Facebook App

Change Region and Language

You can change region and language settings from Facebook if the marketplace feature is unavailable in your area. You will be able to access the feature. So, check out the given steps.

On Web

Login to your Facebook account on your web browser Click on Settings & Privacy > Settings From the menu, select Language and Region Click on the Edit button on Facebook Language

Select another Language and click on the Save Changes button

On iOS

Navigate to Settings on your Facebook account Under Preferences, tap on Language and Region Tap on Language for Buttons, Titles, and Other Text From Facebook

This will navigate to your phone Settings Under Preferred Language, tap on the Language Select another Language



On Android

Go to your Facebook account and tap on Settings Under Preferences, tap on Language and Region

Tap on Language for Buttons, Titles, and Other Text From Facebook

From the options, select another Language



Request for Re-access to Facebook Marketplace

If Facebook Marketplace has restricted your account from accessing the feature, you can request re-access. You can fill out the form when a request review displays on your screen. The Facebook support team will reply to you. So, make sure to stay updated.

Use a Different Facebook Account

The marketplace might not work on some Facebook accounts. So, you can use a different account to check. Since this feature does not work immediately on new accounts, I do not recommend creating a new profile. You can instead try from your friend’s or family’s account. If it works, then there is an issue with your Facebook.

Use VPN

If changing the region from the Facebook Settings still does not work, you can also use VPN as an alternative. You can add VPN to your device, making your IP address untraceable. Moreover, if you don’t have the VPN details, you can download third-party apps from either Google Play Store or App Store.

Reinstall Facebook App

You can also delete the Facebook app and install it to solve the issue. Reinstalling will clear unwanted data and improve performance by refreshing. Find out the steps below.

On iOS

Tap on Facebook App and hold it until the menu appears Your home screen will start shaking. Tap on the “-“ button on Facebook

Choose Delete App Tap on Delete to confirm Install it again from the App Store

On Android

Tap Facebook App and hold it Release once the menu appears and select Uninstall

To confirm, Tap on the OK button Install it from the Google Play Store

Contact Facebook Support

The last resort to fix your issue is to report it to Facebook. Since there can be technical errors, we most likely can’t solve them on our own. So, you can contact Facebook support, and experts will guide you.