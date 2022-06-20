Why Is My Twitter Notification Not Working? 8 Ways to Fix It

We usually tend to rely on notification alerts to check important updates. However, sometimes you realize you’ve missed out on notifications only when you open the Twitter app.

There can be minor causes like an unstable internet connection to the issues like Twitter Server down on why you are not receiving notifications. Sometimes, forgetting to disable the mute notification will block you from getting it.

But, you don’t have to worry because the issues are solvable. You can turn on app notifications or activate ringer mode to fix it. Likewise, you can also clear the Twitter cache data or report an issue to Twitter.

So, learn how to solve Twitter notifications not working from this article.

Why Is My Twitter Notification Not Working

There can be many reasons why your Twitter notifications are not working. One of the most likely causes can be when your device is on Silent mode or Do Not Disturb Mode. Likewise, if you are not receiving notifications for certain features only, your push notification might be off. So, find out other various reasons below. Unstable Internet Connection: The most common cause for your Twitter notifications not working is your unstable internet connection. It will take time to load your notifications. Push Notification is off: You might not get Twitter notifications if your push notification is turned off. Enabling this feature will block all your notifications. However, although your push notification is on and still not working for certain features, it might have been disabled—for instance, news from Twitter or direct messages. Do Not Disturb Mode is on: If you activate Do Not Disturb Mode, it will mute all your notifications. So, you will not get a notification alert from Twitter. Silence mode is on: Your phone being in silence mode is another instance of why you won’t receive Twitter notifications. You might’ve missed turning it on ringer mode. Twitter Server Down: If Twitter is under maintenance or the server is overloaded, its server can be down. So, your notifications might not work. Shadowbanned account: Sometimes, you might not receive notifications from certain users. It could be when Twitter shadowbans some accounts. Shadowbanning will hide your posts from the public, thus blocking notifications for 2-3 days.

How to Fix if Twitter Notification is Not Working

You need to refresh Twitter after making certain changes to update it. Besides, you can fix common issues yourself by connecting to a strong Internet or enabling push notifications. I have mentioned the several ways to fix Twitter notifications not working below.

Check Your Internet Connection and Restart It

The easiest way to fix your Twitter notifications not working is by connecting to a strong network. Check if your Internet is lagging. You can restart your Wi-Fi for a secured network. If it isn’t working, you can connect to cellular data.

Enable Push Notifications

You can enable push notifications from the Twitter settings to receive notification alerts. Likewise, you must make sure to turn it on for all the features to avoid missing any. So, follow the given steps below to turn it on.

Check out the steps to turn on Push Notification of Twitter for iOS and Android below.

On iOS

Log in to your Twitter account Navigate to the Notification Tab and tap on Settings Choose Preferences > Push Notifications

Switch all the Toggle green to turn on push notification



On Android

Open Twitter and Log In to your account On the bottom of your screen, tap on the Notification Bell Navigate to Settings > Preferences > Push Notifications

Switch the Toggle to turn on push notification



On Web

Log in to Twitter on your browser On the left panel, click on the More Choose Settings & Privacy Now click on the Notifications and choose Preferences > Push Notifications Switch the Toggle to turn on Push Notifications



Check Muted Notifications

There is a Filter button on your Twitter Settings to mute notifications for certain features. So, your Twitter notifications might not work if it is muted. Please follow the provided steps to check notifications on your mobile and web.

Due to the variation in the User Interface of iOS and Android, there are different steps to view and mute notifications.

On iOS

Navigate to Notification on your Twitter account Open Settings > Filters

Tap on Muted Notifications

Switch all Toggle off to unmute Notification

On Android

Log in to your Twitter account. Tap on the Notification Bell and navigate to Settings Tap Filters and choose Muted Notifications Uncheck all the boxes to receive notifications



On Web

Follow the given steps to check if your notifications are muted on the web.

Go to your web browser and log in to your Twitter account Tap on the More option from the left panel Click on Settings & Privacy > Notifications > Filters Open Muted Notifications Uncheck all the boxes to unmute all notification



Turn On App Notifications

Although your push notification is on, it might not work when you have turned off app notifications on your phone. Similarly, if you are using Twitter on the web, you must change to allow to unblock notifications. Here are the steps to enable it on mobile and the web.

Check out the steps to turn on App notifications for iOS and Android.

On iOS

Go to your phone Settings > Notifications. Tap on Twitter

Find Allow Notifications and switch the Toggle green Again, switch the Toggle green for Time-Sensitive Notifications. Your notifications will stay on the lock screen for an hour



On Android

On your phone, go to Settings Tap on Notification & Control center > App notifications

Find Twitter and switch the Toggle blue of Show notifications



On Web

You must navigate to Site Settings to check muted notifications on Twitter. Please follow the steps provided below.

Open your Twitter account on your browser Click on the Padlock and choose Site Settings

Go to Privacy & Security > Notifications

Click on the Box and choose Allow

Turn off Do Not Disturb Mode

Do Not Disturb Mode feature on your phone will silence all the calls and notifications on your phone. So, you might not receive Twitter notifications. Check out the given steps to disable this feature on your mobile.

The quickest way to turn off the do not disturb mode is from the control center of your phone. However, you can also disable from the phone settings. Follow the given steps for iOS and Android.

On iOS

Navigate to phone Settings Tap on Focus > Do Not Disturb

Switch the toggle to disable it



On Android

Open Settings on your phone Tap on Sound & Vibration To turn off Do not Disturb mode, switch the Toggle off

Despite the same function, there is the Do not disturb mode on Mac and the Focus feature on Windows. Follow the steps to disable it below.

On Mac

On the top right of your mac, find Notifications next to the Siri button Click on the Notifications and open Today

Place your arrow on the date and Swipe down to find the Do Not Disturb option

Switch the Toggle off to disable it

On Windows

Go to Windows Start button > Settings > System Click on Focus

Choose off option

Activate Ringer Mode

You must activate ringer mode to receive notifications from Twitter. Follow the steps to disable silence mode on iOS and Android.

On iOS

Find the small ringer button above your volume button Switch the button to the right You can see Silent Mode Off on your screen

On Android

Navigate to phone Settings > Sound & Vibration Under Silent mode, switch the Toggle to left

It will activate Ringer Mode

Clear Twitter Cache Data

If your cache data is full, it will lag your system speed. Thus, you need to clear Twitter cache data for better performance. Here are the steps to clear on mobile and web.

By default, there is no feature to clear cache data on Twitter. However, you can delete the app and reinstall it to clear it. Likewise, you can clear cache data on Android from the phone settings. So, follow the given steps

On iOS

Tap on the Twitter App and Hold it until it shakes Once the “-” button appears on your screen, tap on the “-” button

Choose Delete App from the option

Again, tap on Delete to confirm Install Twitter from the App Store

On Android

On your phone, Settings > Apps > Manage Apps Tap on Twitter and open Storage

Click on Clear Data to clear the cache



On Web

Open your Twitter account on your web browser Click on the Padlock and open Site Settings Navigate to Privacy & Security and tap on Clear Browsing Data Choose Cached Images and Files from the option and click on Clear Data



Update Twitter

You can update the Twitter app to fix your notifications not working. The latest version might release the fix for the issue. So, follow the steps to update Twitter for iOS and Android below.

On iOS

Go to App Store and search Twitter Tap on the Twitter Tap on the Update button

On Android

Open the Google Play Store and type Twitter on the Search Bar Tap on the Twitter Tap on the Update button

Report to Twitter

If you are still facing issues, you can contact Twitter Help Center and report your issue. Twitter experts will guide you on why your notifications are not working.