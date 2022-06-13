Since the introduction of the Facebook Watch, over 500 million users have watched Facebook videos on a daily basis. And if you belong to that demographic, you will undoubtedly see your watched history pile up.

In such a case, decluttering the watchlists is the best way to manage it. Luckily, you can empty the preferred or entire watched activity effortlessly from the app’s settings itself.

So, without further ado let’s learn how to delete watched videos on Facebook from this article.

Should You Delete Your Watched Videos History?

Facebook stores all your activity logs on the App itself. So, if you keep the history, you tend to get only similar suggestions on your Facebook watch. But, we can avoid such situation by clearing all the watchlists.

Although you can only view the activity log, you will be on the safe side if you delete the history. By chance, if someone hacks into your account, you won’t have a fear of others seeing it. Also, getting rid of the viewed video helps clear the clutter of unwanted and old videos from your Facebook list.

How to Delete Watched Videos on Facebook

You can delete watched videos on Facebook on Mobile and desktop from the Facebook settings. It is quite tricky to find hidden watchlist history on Facebook. Yet, I have simple steps to guide you to delete it on mobile and desktop.

On Mobile

You can easily clear the video history on mobile from your Facebook settings. Follow the given steps to remove it on both iOS and Android mobile.

Log In to your Facebook account Next to your notification icon, Tap on three Horizontal lines (Menu) Go to Settings and Scroll Down to find Your Information Tap on the Activity log

Scroll down and tap on Logged Actions and Other Activity

Tap on Videos you’ve watched

Select three dots next to your watched history and tap on Delete



On Mac/Windows

If you are using Facebook on your Mac or Windows, these steps will guide you to delete watched videos on Facebook.

Log In to your Facebook Click on your Profile > Setting & Privacy Tap on the Activity log

Click on Videos You’ve Watched

Tap on the three-dots icon next to your watched video history Click on the Clear Video Watch History button



How to Delete Overall Watched Videos On Facebook

It can be a tedious task to choose and delete watched Facebook videos one by one. So, If you wish to remove the entire history, you can easily achieve this through the Facebook settings.

Here’re the steps you need to follow:

On Mobile

Check out the steps to delete all watched videos on Facebook at once for both iOS and Android users.

Log In to your Profile Tap on the three-dot icon. Go to the Activity log Tap on the drop-down arrow alongside the Logged Actions and Other Activity option. Select Videos you’ve watched

Tap on Clear Video Watch History

Tap on Clear to confirm



On Mac/Windows

There’s an option on Facebook for users who want to remove all watched history on Facebook at once. These are the steps to delete all watched videos on Facebook at once on your Mac or Windows.

Log In to your profile Click on the three-dots icon and select Activity log

select Videos you’ve watched Tap on Clear Video Watch History



Please note that it might take some time to clear all your video watch history.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Manage My Watchlist on Facebook Watch?

You can remove pages from the Facebook Watchlist to avoid videos or turn on notifications to get updates on your liked page on your Facebook.

Here’re the steps you need to follow on your mobile phone:

Open Facebook Tap on three horizontal lines. Select Videos on watch. Click on X to remove the Facebook page.

For update alerts, Tap on the notification bell on the page Choose your preferred option to receive updates.

How Do I Find Shows and Videos on Facebook Watch?

You can search for any shows and videos on Facebook Watch. Follow the steps to find shows and videos on your mobile.