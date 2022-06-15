Can You See Who Views Your Instagram Highlights?

With Instagram’s Highlight feature, we can now feature our stories permanently on our account. Your friends or followers might check your Instagram profile. So, you can use it to flaunt your creativity or fun personality.

With that being said, you must be curious about who viewed your Instagram Highlights. It is intriguing to find out if your crush or ex is on the viewer’s list, isn’t it? Luckily, Instagram provides you with the number of users who saw your highlights.

Go through the article below to find out the Instagram Highlights view list.

What is Instagram Highlight?

Your Instagram story disappears after 24 hours. So, there is Instagram Highlights for users who wish to keep stories in their profile without uploading them. This feature allows you to highlight posted stories on your Instagram profile permanently.

Technically, you can see the list of viewers who viewed before 24 hours from your story. However, if the story is on the archive, it is visible till 48 hours after the post. Similarly, in Instagram highlights, the viewer’s name is unavailable after 48 hours.

So, remember that you can’t see if anyone views your Instagram highlights after two days of the posted story. Instagram removes a number of views and name lists forever after that.

How to See Who Viewed Your Instagram Highlights

As I have previously discussed, your viewer’s list will appear within 48 hours of the post. So, if you added stories to Instagram Highlights and it hasn’t been two days since the post, you can still view it by swiping up. Follow the given steps to check it.

Open Instagram and Log In to your account Go to your Profile and tap on Highlights

On the bottom left corner, Tap on the Activity icon or Swipe up from the bottom of the highlights

You can see the list of viewers



How to Add Story Instagram Highlights?

For a beginner, if you don’t know how to add your stories in Instagram Highlights, check out the following steps.

Log In to your Instagram account Go to your Profile Under Edit profile, Tap on + New

Select the stories you wish to keep on Highlights and click on Next Name your Highlights. You can also choose a cover for the display. Once done, tap on Add to insert

Instagram Highlight appears on your screen



Who Can See Your Highlights on Instagram?

The Instagram viewers depend on the type of Instagram account you have. For users having private accounts, their followers can only see their IG Highlights. However, any Instagram user can view your highlights if you have a public Instagram account.

But, the viewers’ list won’t be available in the highlights. Since your Instagram privacy influences your Instagram highlights visibility, you might need to manage it. Check out the steps for changing the Instagram account privacy below.

Open Instagram and Log In to your account Tap on three-horizontal lines > Settings

Click on Privacy

Switch the toggle on Private Account to make your profile either Public or Private



Note: If you switch a private account to a public account, all your pending follow requests will be automatically approved. Your posts, stories, and highlights will be visible to everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Someone See If You Screenshot Instagram Highlights?

There is no such feature where Instagram notifies about taking screenshots of Instagram highlights. So the user won’t see it. However, if the Instagram Vanish mode is on, the app will alert the users for chat screenshots.

Is It Possible to View Others Instagram Stories/highlights Without Letting Them Know?

You can see others’ Instagram Highlights without letting them know. But, technically if you see their Instagram stories before 24 hours of the post, your name will appear in the user’s viewer’s list.

However, in case you have unintentionally watched it, you can still avoid alerting them through different tricks and tips. Either block the user or deactivate your account after viewing it to stop them from knowing.

Can We Limit Who Views Our Instagram Highlight?

You can limit who views your Instagram Highlight from the Instagram privacy settings. You can block the user to forbid them from watching your Highlight. Another alternative way to limit the visibility is to hide your stories for selected users. For that, follow the steps below.