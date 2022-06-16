Why Is My YouTube Shorts Not Showing? How to Fix It 

YouTube has rolled out a new feature called “YouTube shorts,” where users can upload a short video of 60 seconds. While it has been popular, many of us still struggle to use it.

There can be a very simple cause for your YouTube shorts not working, like an unstable connection or an un-updated App. However, you can fix such common issues simply by updating YouTube or clearing cache data.

So, in this article, learn how to fix YouTube shorts not working on your smartphones and desktops.

Why Is My YouTube Shorts Not Working

When there are no automatic updates on YouTube, we tend to miss updating the app to newer versions. So, your YouTube shorts might not work if you use an older version. Besides, there can be other reasons for it not working. They are as follows. Unstable Internet Connection Freezing YouTube App Unupdated YouTube Cache data is full Geographical restrictions

How to Fix YouTube Shorts Not Working

Since the causes of YouTube shorts not working are very general, you can connect to a strong Internet connection or restart your device to fix it. Moreover, I have mentioned other effortless fixes to solve it below.

Check the Availability of YouTube Shorts in Your Country

Previously, this feature was released only in India and USA. So, it might not be available in your Country. However, YouTube has confirmed now that Shorts is available globally.

Check Your Internet Connection

Poor Internet connection causes video buffering and not playing on YouTube. So, your shorts video might have trouble loading because of an unstable connection. Go to your Wi-Fi settings to see if you have a strong connection. You can connect to cellular data and check if it works.

Likewise, you can get updates from the YouTube Community to see if other users are facing a similar issue. You might find causes or solution discussions on YouTube shorts in the community.

Update YouTube

Since YouTube shorts is a new feature, it might not be available on your current YouTube version. You must fully update the app with the latest version to use it. Turn automatic updates on to avoid missing out on updates. Check out the given steps for iOS and Android.

For iOS

Open App Store On the Bottom-right Search Bar, Type YouTube Open YouTube and tap on the Update button

For Android

Go to Google Play Store On the Search bar, Enter YouTube Tap on Update

Reopen YouTube

Sometimes, continuously using YouTube will freeze it. So, you can reopen YouTube to refresh it. Here are the steps to reopen YouTube on iOS and Android.

For iOS

On your screen, Drag YouTube from the bottom of your screen to the center Swipe up and Release to close Reopen YouTube

For Android

On your phone, go to Settings > Apps Enter YouTube on the search bar Tap on the Application > Force Stop

Reopen YouTube

Restart Your Device

Your YouTube shorts might slow down due to excessive RAM usage. So, restarting your device is the best way to clear RAM and improve the system performance. Due to the variation in phone settings on iOS and Android, there are different steps to restart your device. Please go through the steps below.

For iOS

There is no restart button on iOS. However, you can switch off your phone and switch it back to restart your device. Follow the steps to restart iOS.

Press the power button and volume up button together and hold them till Slide to power off shows on the screen

Slide the power button to the right to switch off the device After a few seconds, press the power button and hold it to open your device Open the YouTube app again

For Android

You can find either the Restart or Reboot button on Android phones to restart the device. Here are the steps to restart Android devices.

Press the power button and hold it for up to 5-10 seconds Tap on Restart or Reboot, depending on your phone model

Open the YouTube app again

Clear YouTube Cache Data

If restarting your device does not progress performance, you can clear YouTube cache data. Clearing cache data will boost the App’s speed by removing temporarily stored files. So, check out the steps to clear cache data on your PC and Mobile below.

On PC

You can delete cache data from your browser. Please find the steps below.

Open Youtube in your web browser On the top left, click on the padlock and select site settings

Go to Privacy and security > Clear browsing data

Now, find the Cached images and files and click on the box

Tap on Clear Data

Likewise, I have mentioned the steps to clear the YouTube cache for iOS and Android below.

For iOS

You can offload the YouTube app from your phone settings to clear YouTube cache data. Here are the steps for iOS devices.

On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General Click on iPhone Storage

Scroll down and click on YouTube

Click on the Offload App button



For Android

There is a clear data button to clear YouTube cache data for Android users. Follow the provided steps below.

Go to your phone Settings > Apps Click on Manage Apps

On the search bar, type YouTube Tap on YouTube > Storage

To clear cache, tap on Clear Data





Clear YouTube History

You can also delete YouTube history to clear cache data on your PC or mobile. Clearing YouTube history will free up space and maximize performance.

On PC

To delete history on the Desktop, please follow the given steps.

On the top left of your screen, tap on three horizontal lines Select History Under History Type, choose Watch History Click on Clear All Watch History



On Mobile

Find the steps to clear YouTube History on your mobile below.

Open YouTube and Log In to your account Tap on your Initial name at the top-right corner and select on Settings Tap on History & Privacy

Click on Clear watch history and again, tap on Clear search history



Use VPN

If YouTube shorts are unavailable in your Country, you can use VPN. From VPN, your IP address is untraceable, allowing you to change location. Follow the steps to use YouTube Shorts from VPN.

Select and download VPN from App Store or Google Play Store, depending on your device model Open VPN and tap to Connect the Country

You can change the Country if the selected one does not have YouTube Shorts Now, open YouTube and check if YouTube Shorts is working.

How to Use YouTube Shorts

If you are new to this feature, using YouTube Shorts can be quite confusing. As a result, it might not work when you’ve missed a step or two while using it. So, I will guide you on how to use YouTube Shorts below.

The video length must be shorter than 60 seconds .

. The video should be mandatorily vertical .

. Type #Shorts while uploading YouTube shorts to increase your visibility.

You can either upload a short video or create Shorts directly from the feature. Please find the steps to upload a video to YouTube Shorts below.

Open YouTube and Log In to your account Click on the Create button and choose Create Short or Upload Video

Based on your preference, either film or upload a video shorter than 60 seconds and tap on Next Click on Upload Short to finish





Frequently Asked Questions

Where Can I Find YouTube Shorts?

YouTube Shorts is an in-built feature in the YouTube app. So, you can find it in the YouTube app or browser itself. On your smartphones, you can find Shorts next to the Home button at the bottom of your screen. Similarly, you can find Shorts on the left panel of your screen, below the explore button.