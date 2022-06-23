Is Your Reddit not Working or Loading? Here are 9 Ways to Fix it

While using Reddit does your screen display HTTP 500 errors? Recently Redditors have reported that they are having an issue while loading it.

There might be an internal server crash. So, unless the problem is fixed, you will face an error loading it. However, it might also not work when there is an issue on your device—for Instance, corrupt cache data, or an unstable network.

Luckily, you can solve the issue by checking the Reddit status to know if the team has solved the issue. Then, you can update the app and restart your device to fix it. Furthermore, clearing cache and cookies will also load Reddit.

So, from this article, follow these fixes to solve Reddit not loading issue by yourself.

Why Won’t My Reddit Load or Work?

One of the common causes of why your Reddit is not loading or buffering can be a slow network. Similarly, there can be instances when it is not working for some users only. It is most likely that Reddit banned the user. Besides, there can be other various causes. Find out below. Elevated Error Rate: You will face a Reddit not loading problem in case of an Elevated Error rate. It means that there are a large number of issues with the server. This might also cause errors in loading native videos or user profiles.

Internal Server Error: Recently, most users faced HTTP 500 errors opening the Reddit website. Although the team resolves the issue, some fixes might still take time to recover. So, your Reddit will not load if there is still an issue with Internal Server Error.

Unupdated App: Reddit might release fixes for the errors with a new app update. So, you will face this issue if you are still using the outdated version.

Corrupt Cache Data: A cache temporarily stores data and files and can be corrupt if it isn’t cleared. So, a corrupt cache will cause an error loading your Reddit website.

How to Fix if Your Reddit Won’t Work?

You need to check if the server is down in your region only. Besides, you can clear cache data and cookies to improve the system performance and the loading speed of Reddit. I have mentioned various ways to fix Reddit not loading issues below.

Check Reddit Status

You can check Reddit Status or @redditstatus on Twitter to know if the team has announced a notice regarding the issue. They will also mention if the issue has been investigated, identified, and solved. Moreover, you can check the current status as well as past uptime of all operational systems. You can also subscribe to updates from the status to get notified promptly.

Clear Reddit Cache Data

A corrupt Cache data negatively influences the loading speed of the system or app. So, you must clear Reddit cache data. It will improve the performance. Please follow the given steps.

On Web

On your web browser, log in to your Reddit account Click on the Padlock > Site Settings

Click on Privacy & Security > Clear Browsing Data From the menu, select Cached Images and Files

Press on the Clear Data button

On iOS

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage

Scroll down and open Reddit Tap on the Delete App button

On Android

Open Settings on your phone Navigate to Apps > Manage Apps

Tap on Reddit > Storage To clear the cache, Tap on Clear Data at the bottom of your screen

Clear Cookies

Unwanted ads appear on your screen because of stored cookies. As a result, this will slow down the loading speed of Reddit if you are using it on a website. So, you must clear cookies. Please follow the given steps.

Open your Reddit account on the web browser Click on the Padlock > Site Settings

Navigate to Privacy & Security > Clear browsing data Select Cookies and Other Site Data

Press on the Clear Data button

Update Reddit App

Since Reddit releases new version updates with fixes for the identified issues, you must update the app. Follow the given steps below.

On iOS

Open App Store and search Reddit Tap on Reddit Click on the Update button

On Android

Go to Google Play Store and type Reddit on the search bar Tap on Reddit to open Click on the Update button

Log Out and Log Back In

You must log out and log back in to solve the issue of not loading. This will refresh the app and fix the issue of freezing. Check out the steps below.

On Web

Open your Reddit on the web browser On the top right of your screen, click on your Username Scroll down and click on Log Out

Open the Reddit login page on your browser Enter your account username and password to log in

On Mobile

Open Reddit and Tap on your profile Tap on your Username Under Accounts, select the Logout icon

Tap on Logout

Again, open the app and enter your account details to log in

Switch to Anonymous Browsing Mode

If your Reddit is not working, you can use it in an incognito mode. You can activate the Switch to anonymous browsing mode feature. However, you can use this feature only on Reddit App. It is not available for web users yet. Follow the steps to turn it on for both iOS and Android.

Open Reddit and log in to your account On the top right of your screen, Tap on your Profile Tap on your Username Choose Anonymous Browsing

If you wish to use it in normal mode, tap on your Profile and choose Leave Anonymous Browsing



Force Quit the App

Sometimes unknown glitches or freezing apps can cause error loading on Reddit. In such a case, you must force quit the app and open it again to refresh it. Follow the given steps for web and mobile below.

On iOS

Drag Reddit from the bottom to the center of your screen Swipe up and Release

On Android

Go to phone Settings > Apps Type Reddit on the search bar Tap on the Application > Force Stop

Restart Your Device

As excessive RAM usage will slow down your system performance, you must restart your device to clear it. Check out the steps below.

On Mac

Navigate to Apple Menu and press the Restart button Wait for a few minutes to restart Run Reddit on the browser again

On Windows

Go to the Windows start and Click on Restart Wait for some time Open Reddit on your browser

On iOS

Depending on your device model, long-press the power and volume buttons in sync or side button only and hold them until Slide to Power off displays on your screen. To switch off the device, slide the power button to the right Again, long-press the power button and Hold it until the Apple logo shows on your screen. Once your phone restarts, open Reddit

On Android

Press the Power Button or Side Button and hold it for up to 5-10 Seconds Depending on your phone model, tap on Reboot or Restart and wait Once your phone restarts, use Reddit again

Connect to a Strong Network

Whether you are connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data while using Reddit, make sure the network is stable. You need a strong Internet Connection to load Reddit smoothly. So, in case of a poor network, you can Reset network from the phone settings. It will wipe all data and reboot.

If the mentioned fixes do not solve the issue, you can contact Reddit Support and report the problem. The experts will guide you on why your Reddit is not loading.