how-to-boot-asus-laptop-from-usb

You may need to boot your ASUS laptop from a USB if you are planning to upgrade or install an operating system through USB. It can also come in handy while updating the BIOS or when the laptop has no optical disk drive.

In this article, we’ll show you how to make a bootable USB first and then boot your ASUS laptop from it. You will need the following things to get started:

A working computer with an internet connection

USB drive with a capacity of at least 16 GB

Step 1: Prepare the USB Drive

Note: This process will remove all files stored in the USB drive. Make sure to backup any important files before proceeding.

First, ensure you have a working computer and sufficient USB storage to download the files.

Then, format the USB drive to the FAT32 file system on your PC. This not a requirement,however, if you are using a Media creation tool to make a bootable USB. But, if you are trying to flash/update the BIOS, this step may be necessary.

Normally, downloading the necessary files and storing them on the USB won’t make the drive automatically bootable.

For instance, if you’re trying to install Windows into your ASUS laptop, you will need to download and run the Windows Media creation tool to make that happen. You can also use specific tools like Rufus. You can read more about this in our comprehensive guide to install Windows from USB.

Step 2: Select the Boot Device

After making the USB boot compatible, change the boot media from the Boot menu. This is a separate menu in ASUS devices that allow you to select the boot media directly without the need to access the BIOS.

On startup, press the Boot menu key repeatedly before the logo screen appears.

From the list, select the USB device as the boot drive and press Enter.

Your laptop will now boot from the USB drive.

The Boot menu key and the BIOS key prompt will differ according to models. Here we have listed the key prompts for some popular ASUS laptops:

Laptop Model BIOS key Boot menu key Vivobook Series Delete key, F2 key Esc key, F8 key ROG Series F2 key Esc key TUF Series F2 key Esc key Zenbook Series F2 key Esc Key X-Series Delete key F8 Key F-Series F2 key Esc Key ProArt Studio Book Series F2 key Esc key

Problems While Booting from USB

While performing Step 2, your device may still not boot from the USB. It is possible that the USB drive might not get detected in the boot menu at all.

To fix this, you will need to disable some security features like Secure Boot and Fast boot. You may also need to enable CSM (Compatibility Support Module) to boot the laptop if it does not support UEFI.