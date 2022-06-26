How to Update BIOS on ASUS Motherboard?

Updating your motherboard’s BIOS brings stability and security and may even make the board compatible with modern hardware components. Although updating the BIOS brings a lot to the table, an interruption could cause the motherboard to render useless.

Unless you absolutely need new security and hardware improvements, updating the BIOS is not exactly necessary as the risk-to-reward ratio is far too high. So it would be best if you were extra cautious when performing a BIOS update. Updating a BIOS is different depending on the board’s manufacturer.

For ASUS motherboards, they have a special feature named EZ Flash 3 and an application named AI Suite 3, through which you can easily update a motherboard’s BIOS. In this article, we are here to provide you with simple steps to update the BIOS on an ASUS motherboard.

Is My ASUS Motherboard BIOS Up-To-Date?

Before updating your BIOS, make sure that the current BIOS version is outdated. If you have recently updated your BIOS, you can ignore the update.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check the BIOS version for ASUS products.

Enter the system’s BIOS by pressing the BIOS key repeatedly during startup. The BIOS key for ASUS products is F2 for laptops and the Delete key for motherboards. Select Advanced Mode. Whether the BIOS opens in UEFI or Legacy mode, make sure you are in the Main tab. Under BIOS information, check the data corresponding to Version. This is your current BIOS version.



Do I Need to Update BIOS?

One particular reason you might need to update your BIOS is to make the motherboard compatible with newer hardware. The update may also bring security and performance upgrades to your motherboard.

However, updating the BIOS does not always bring something new to your motherboard. You can ignore a BIOS update if you have recently updated it. It is highly unlikely that the manufacturer constantly provides performance-improving BIOS updates.

If you are facing BIOS issues such as BIOS corruption or BIOS reset, we recommend that you update the BIOS.

Furthermore, if the current BIOS version is five to six versions behind the newest one, it is best that you perform the update.

How to Update BIOS on ASUS Motherboard?

For ASUS motherboards, you can update BIOS in three different ways. Although all three of them will update the BIOS, each of them has a unique purpose.

EZ Flash 3 : Updates BIOS either using the internet or the USB drive

: Updates BIOS either using the internet or the USB drive AI Suite 3 : Updates the BIOS within Windows and installs them once the PC restarts.

: Updates the BIOS within Windows and installs them once the PC restarts. USB Flashback: Updates the BIOS without a CPU processor

Download and Extract the BIOS Update File

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the BIOS update file.

Go to ASUS official download center. Enter your motherboard’s model name or select a product. Once you find your motherboard on the site, go to Driver and Utility.

Go to the BIOS & FIRMWARE tab. Here, download the latest BIOS file.

Extract the BIOS update file that you just downloaded. Once the extraction process is complete, copy the extracted file with a larger file size to the USB drive. Before copying the file, make sure that you format the flash drive to the FAT32 file system.

We also recommend placing the update file on the root folder of your USB drive.

Using EZ Flash

ASUS EZ Flash is a utility built into the UEFI BIOS and is only specific to the ASUS motherboard. Using ASUS EZ Flash Utility, you can use a wired connection or a USB containing the update file to update the BIOS.

Follow the steps mentioned below to access ASUS EZ Flash Utility.

Press the BIOS key, F2 or Del, repeatedly to enter the BIOS.

Navigate to the Tool tab. Here, you can find ASUS EZ Flash 2 Utility or ASUS EZ Flash 3 Utility, depending on the motherboard.



If your motherboard has ASUS EZ Flash 2 Utility, you can only use the USB with the update file to perform a BIOS update. However, if you have ASUS EZ Flash 3 Utility, you can update the BIOS using a USB or by accessing the internet.

Using the Internet

Updating the BIOS using the internet is only possible if you have a wired connection. If you do not have an ethernet cable with internet access connected to the motherboard, this method will not work.

The BIOS will automatically access the internet and download the desired BIOS update file. Once the BIOS downloads the update file, it will automatically install the BIOS update.

Access ASUS EZ Flash 3 Utility using the UEFI BIOS. Now select via the Internet.

Select DHCP. The BIOS will now prompt you to the confirmation download screen. Here, select OK. Once the download completes, select yes when the system asks for BIOS update confirmation. The update process will now begin. Once it is complete, the system will restart. Once it restarts, make sure that the system does not lose power and also do not press any keys.

Using Storage Device

Using a storage device or a USB is a classic method to update your BIOS. This method can be a little complicated compared to using the internet to update as you need to download the BIOS file manually.

To update, turn off the system and insert your USB drive containing the BIOS update file into your I/O panel. Then, power on the system and enter the BIOS.

Access the ASUS EZ Flash Utility from the UEFI BIOS. Now, select via Storage Device.

Select your USB drive and select the BIOS update file.

Click on Yes when the BIOS asks for confirmation to read selected the file.

Again, click on Yes when it asks for update confirmation. The update process should now begin.



Once the process completes, the system will reboot. Make sure that the system does not lose power and do not press any keys that interrupt the update process. Check your BIOS version to ensure that the update process is successful.

With AI Suite 3

Using the AI Suite 3 application, you can update your BIOS within the OS itself. If you do not want the hassle of entering the BIOS to perform the update, the AI Suite 3 is the tool for you.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download and install AI Suite 3.

Download AI Suite 3 and extract the file. Open the extracted folder and run AsusSetup.exe to install AI Suite 3. Follow the installation process and reboot the PC once the installation is complete.

Before we start the update process, make sure you download the BIOS update file and extract it somewhere on your PC.

Open AI Suite 3.

Click on the three horizontal icons on the left side of the application. Click on EZ update.

Click on the three dots under Manually update boot logo or BIOS.

Browse and select the extracted BIOS update file. On the right panel, click on Update.

Again, click on Flash.

Confirm the BIOS file and click on OK.

The PC should now restart automatically and begin the update process. Do not interrupt the update process. If the process is successful, the BIOS should give you an indication saying ‘Update successfully! The system will be reset!’

Using Flashback USB

Using the flashback method, you can update the BIOS even without having the CPU chip present on the motherboard. This can be especially useful if the PC is having difficulty detecting the CPU.

However, not all ASUS motherboard supports BIOS update via flashback USB. Therefore, make sure the motherboard supports USB flashback. One quick way to check this is by looking for BIOS FLBK writing on the I/O panel. Alternately, you can also refer to your motherboard’s user manual.

Now, start by preparing the USB drive.

Prepare USB Drive

Download and extract the BIOS update file.

Run the BIOSRenamer.exe file. Once the command opens, press any key to rename the BIOS update file automatically.

Copy this file to the blank FAT32 USB drive.

Now that the USB drive is ready, locate the flashback USB port.

Locate Flashback USB port

You can find the flashback USB port on the I/O panel. Usually, the flashback USB port is indicated by the word “flashback” written near the USB port. Some will have a USB port with a colored outline.

If you cannot determine the flashback USB port, refer to the motherboard user manual.

Update the BIOS

Once you have located the flashback USB port, follow the steps mentioned below to update the BIOS.

Insert the USB containing the BIOS update file to the flashback USB port. Press the flashback button on the I/O panel for three seconds until the LED light starts blinking.



The blinking indicates that the process has started. Do not interrupt the system once the blinking LED starts. Once the blinking stops and the LED turns off, it’s a sign that the BIOS update process is complete.

What Does BIOS Update do to Your System?

Depending on how huge of an update it is, a BIOS update can bring security updates, add new settings, or even make your motherboard compatible with newer hardware components.

Besides this, the BIOS update may reset your BIOS settings. This will revert all your overclock settings if you have overclocked the system.