How to Enable TPM on a Gigabyte Motherboard

TPM (Trusted Platform Module) is a specialized chipset on your computer to provide hardware security using cryptographic keys. It is used in the authentication process since it encrypts and decrypts these keys at high speed.

TPM 1.2 has been around for a long time (released in 2011). However, the newer TPM, TPM 2.0, is said to be more secure than its predecessor. This is because TPM 2.0 utilizes the asymmetric digital signature feature, adding an extra layer of security to your system.

Hence, Microsoft has made it mandatory for each user to install TPM 2.0 on their system before updating to Windows 11. So, this guide mainly focuses on understanding and enabling TPM on a gigabyte gaming motherboard. The definitive process for other motherboard manufacturers is similar to this one, the only difference being the BIOS layout.

So, if you’re looking to enable TPM 2.0 on your system, this is the right place for you. Let’s dive straight into it!

How to Check if TPM Is Enabled or Not?

TPM is used to secure confidential data in your system, that is, your authentication measurements and certificates. As previously mentioned, TPM 2.0 is a mandatory system requirement for Windows 11 installation.

So, if you’d like to verify whether TPM 2.0 is installed or not on your Windows 10, the steps below show how to. However, if you’re already using the Windows 11 OS and want to verify it for yourself, the steps are the same as below.

From the Start menu, search for and open tpm.msc . Check if TPM is enabled or not through the Status tab. Check which version of TPM is installed on your system from Specification Version that’s are under the TPM Manufacturer Information tab.



Enabling TPM on a Gigabyte Motherboard

Windows OS is probably the most widely used OS globally; hence, it’s a common target for spammers and hackers. This is where TPM comes to play, as it prevents firmware attacks from different viruses and malware. It protects sensitive data such as encryption keys and passwords.

TPM 2.0 is also said to be a standard for encryption process in Windows OS, and it can be enabled via the BIOS.

Listed below are the steps to enable TPM on a gigabyte motherboard with an AMD as well as an Intel processor.

For AMD Processor

Restart your computer. Rapidly press the DEL/delete key during startup to enter the system BIOS. Press F2 to go to Advanced Mode.

Go to the Settings tab. Select Miscellaneous. Click on AMD CPU fTPM and set it to Enabled.

Finally, click on Save & Exit to save your changes and reboot your computer.

For Intel Processor

Restart your computer. Rapidly press the DEL/delete key during startup to enter the system BIOS. Press F2 to go to Advanced Mode. Go to the Miscellaneous or Peripherals tab. Click on Intel Platform Trust Technology (PTT) and set it to Enabled.

Finally, Save & exit to save your change and reboot your system.

What Is Secure Boot?

Secure Boot secures your computer during the bootup process. This security feature is provided by UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) and prevents attacks from malware and ransomware during startup.

Secure Boot allows your computer to startup only by using software from OEM (Original Software Manufacturer). Hence, its unique security strategy detects and protects your computer from being hijacked and infected by malware and viruses.

Similar to TPM 2.0, Microsoft has also listed secure boot as a mandatory system requirement before installing Windows 11.

How to Check if Secure Boot Is Enabled or Not?

Secure boot prevents attacks on key OS files and the boot loaders of your system. Hence, if you’d like to check if secure boot is enabled on your system or not, the exact steps to do so are listed just below.

This method applies to both Windows 10 and 11.

From the Start menu, search for and go to System Information. Select System Summary from the left panel. Find the Secure Boot State field and note if it is enabled or not.



Enable Secure Boot on a Gigabyte Motherboard

If secure boot is not enabled on your system yet, it’s advisable to do so, especially before upgrading to Windows 11. You can manually enable Secure boot through the BIOS settings.

The steps below are shown in regards to a gigabyte motherboard; however, a similar process applies to other motherboard manufacturers as well. Unlike the BIOS layout, the core concept for enabling secure boot remains the same for every system.

For AMD Processor

Restart your computer. Rapidly press the DEL/delete key during start-up to enter the system BIOS. Press F2 to go to Advanced Mode. Click on the Boot tab. Here, if you don’t see the Secure Boot option here, you should Disable the CSM Support.

Now, click on Secure Boot.

Set Secure Boot to Enabled. Save & Exit to save your changes and restart your PC.

For Intel Processor