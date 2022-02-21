How to Factory Reset Windows 10 and Windows 11

A quick reset of your windows device can help you revive your device and give the extra boost of performance. You can reset Windows with a built-in reset function on your device settings from the Recovery section. Windows will provide you with two options: delete all files and reset or keep files and reset.

Deleting all files option will erase everything on the device while keeping files and reset will delete system files and keep drive files intact.

Why Reset Your Windows Device

You forgot your login credentials.

To resolve underlying system issues.

Change or roll back to older versions of Windows.

A fresh restart for your device. Resetting your device can enhance performance and remove any bloatware application installed without the user’s knowledge. There are two ways you can reset your Windows device, from your Windows Settings and through the advanced startup menu. Additionally, these are some of the common reasons to reset a Windows device:

How to Reset Your Windows Device?

First, it’s best to back up all your files before you reset your Windows device. Doing so will also properly refresh your PC. Now, let’s look at the following steps to reset your Windows device.

For Windows 11

Click on the Windows icon to bring up the start menu. On the top of the start menu, click on the search bar and open Settings. Click on the “Settings” app indicated by a gear icon. Scroll down to find the “Recovery” tab under settings. Now click on the recovery tab to expand further system settings. Now, under the “recovery option,” click the “Reset this PC” button. A new tab will pop-up asking for your preference. Select “keep my files” to preserve your files or select “remove everything” to completely delete any personal data on the device completely. Now select the medium to download windows. Select “Local reinstall” for faster reset times. Now click on the “Next” button to continue. Your device will be on its way to reset. A confirmation screen will appear. Click on the “Reset” button to confirm.

Your reset process will begin, and your device will restart. Resetting a Windows device usually takes around 15-20 minutes. Make sure you are connected to a stable power source. Windows will automatically boot once the reset is complete.

For Windows 10

Now, click on the Windows icon on the bottom right corner of the screen. Windows start menu will appear. Now click on the “search bar” next to the windows logo and open Settings. Now click on Update & Security. Under Windows update, click on the fifth option, Recovery. Now click on Get started to continue. A pop-up screen will appear, providing options to keep or delete all files. Select based on your preference. A window will appear with information about resetting. Click on Reset to continue. Your device will now proceed to reset.

The reset process usually takes around 15-20 minutes. Please do not shut down your device and make sure you are connected to a power source. Once completed, your device will reboot normally.

How to Reset Windows Without a Password?

If you forgot your login credentials, you can follow these steps to reset your PC without needing to log in.

For Windows 10

Turn on your windows device and land on the login page. On the bottom right corner of the screen, click on the “power button” indicated by a switch icon. Now, on your keyboard, hold the “Shift” key and click on the restart button simultaneously. Your device will restart and load the advanced startup menu. Now click on “Troubleshoot” to continue. Under troubleshoot, click on “Reset this PC.” Now, choose “Keep my files” if you want your personal data on your device or select “remove everything” to remove any personal data altogether. After the selection, your device will begin the restoration process. A new page will appear for confirmation. Select “Fully clean the drive” to continue. Now click on the “Reset” button to begin the process.

Depending on your storage speed, the reset process usually takes around 10-15 minutes. Make sure you are connected and be patient. Once the reset is complete, the device will automatically boot as usual.

For Windows 11

Turn on your windows device to the login screen. Focus on the bottom right corner of your screen. Next, click on the power button. Simultaneously hold the “Shift” key on your keyboard and click on the restart button. Your device will restart and boot into the advanced boot option. Under this section, select the “Troubleshoot” button with the tools icon. Under the troubleshoot tab, you will find two options. Click on “Reset this PC” to continue. Windows will present you with an option to keep or delete all your files. Click on your personal preference. Now, click on “Local reinstall.” The local installation will be faster as compared to cloud download. However, your windows version might not be up to date with the latest release. Now, your reset process will begin. A new screen will appear with confirmation to reset. Click on “Reset.” Your windows will now begin the process.

Please be patient during the process and connect the device to power. This process will not take longer than 15-20 minutes.

Related Questions

How Long Does It Take to Reset a Windows Device?

Windows reset might take several minutes, depending on your storage device. If it takes longer, consider restarting your device, then perform the reset steps again.

What Files Does the Keep My Files Option Save?

If you choose the Keep My Files option, Windows will delete all your applications and folders on the desktop and documents. Meanwhile, your folders in the main drives stay untouched.

Can I Roll Back the Reset?

No, once a user completely resets a Windows device, there is no way to recover the deleted data. However, a system restores point can help restore your system data if you have selected the keep my files option.

What Files Do the Windows Reset Feature Delete?

A Windows reset will delete all your data including, downloads, applications, music, and others. Then, it’ll reinstall a new version of Windows with default settings.

I Accidentally Shut Down My Device During the Reset. What Can I Do?

In this case, the windows will roll back to the previous state and notify you of the failure.

Will Windows Reset Delete My User Profile and Outlook Account?

Yes, windows will delete your user profile, and you will need to re-login your outlook account on your windows device.

Is Resetting Windows Permanent?

Yes, once your device completes a clean reset cycle. Your device will stay in the same state on your next boot-up.

Why Is My Device Not Loading the Advanced Start Menu?

It would help if you held the restart on the screen simultaneously and the “Shift” button on your keyboard to load the advanced start menu. Failure to do so will restart your device as usual.