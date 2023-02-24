how-to-fax-from-hp-printer

If you own an HP printer and are wondering if you could send and receive faxes—it is possible on fax-capable HP printers. Such printers can send and receive faxes using the fax number provided by your telephone service provider. If you have a non-fax printer, you can still send faxes using the “HP Smart” app, but you cannot receive them using such printers.

Here, I have compiled the steps for both such printers.

Using Fax Enabled HP Printer

You can simply insert the document on the printer, dial the fax number and hit the fax button to send a fax on fax-enabled printers. Similarly, if you want to receive faxes from others you need to provide your fax number to them.

Power on the printer. See the display panel of your printer and verify if it is in a Ready state.

Then, open up the lid of the scanner assembly. Place document that you want to fax on scanner glass such that the content side faces downside. Close scanner lid. If the printer has Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) at the top, you can also send multiple documents as a fax at a time. Take the stack of documents and load it to the ADF, such that the printed side faces upside. Use the paper width guides to fasten the documents. Avoid bending the papers strictly. Now you will see a Document loaded message on the display panel.

Use the keypad on the printer to type the fax number.

Press the Fax button.

It will start sending the fax and show an OK message once sent.



Using Non-Fax Enabled HP Printer

If you have a non fax enabled HP printer, you should first download the official HP Smart app from HP and install it on your computer. Then, you can easily use it to send faxes. You just need the receiver’s name, destination country name, and fax number of the receiver to send the fax.