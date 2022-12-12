Epson Printer is Offline on PC? Here’s How to Fix It

If your Epson printer constantly enters offline mode, it indicates a printer setting that is not configured properly. Or it can also happen when the printer is connected to an unstable network.

Meanwhile, if you are still facing an issue, there can be different causes, like a buffered print queue and obsolete drivers responsible for it. Restarting the printer and fixing the Internet issues should solve the problem most of the time. However, if it does not work, you might need further exploration.

How to Fix When Epson Printer is Offline?

Since the problem primarily arises due to issues on the Internet, you should first check if the Internet is working fine on other devices. Restarting the router often solves the problem. However, if there is a problem with that particular network, try switching to another network or use an ethernet cable to connect it.

Likewise, check if the cable connections are proper and do not have any wear and tear. If any, consider replacing the cables. You can also perform a power cycle on the printer. Unplug the power cables and give the printer to rest for a while. Then, re-plug it and see if the issue persists.

Check the Status of Printer

You should first ensure whether the printer’s status is online or not. You may face an issue if you have accidentally enabled the offline mode.

Open Run. You can do this by hitting Windows + R keys on the keyboard. In the text field, type control and hit Enter key.

Once the Control Panel launches, choose Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers. Go to the Printers section and right-click the Epson printer. Choose See what’s printing from the context menu.

On the new popup window, click the Printer tab. Uncheck Use Printer Offline option.



Deactivate Power Off Timer

Epson printers can be adjusted to enter sleep mode if they are idle for a specified time. When in sleep mode, the status is shown as offline, and you may have difficulty printing the document.

Launch Control Panel. Click Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers. Go to your Epson printer and right-click over it. Choose Printing preferences.

Jump to the Maintenance tab. Click Printer and Option Information.

Go to the drop-down under Power Off Timer and set it to Off.

Click OK to save changes.

Set Epson Printer to Default

If you have more than one printer connected to your computer, chances are there that printers other than Epson printers are set to default. In such cases, the printer enters offline mode, and you can not print.

While on the Control Panel, navigate to Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers.

Go to the Printers section and right-click your printer. Click Set as default printer.

Alternatively, you can also set the default printer from Windows Settings. Hit Windows + I to open Settings. Choose Bluetooth & devices from the left pane. Click Printers & scanners on the right.

Choose Epson printer profile. Click the Set as default button.

Clear the Printer Queue

Every print command you give on your computer is stored in a queue. When you give multiple commands at once or give orders too fast than the printer could interpret, the print jobs are buffered, which causes the printer to be stuck. Ultimately the printer goes offline and stops working. Therefore, it would help if you cleared the printer queue.

Open Settings. You can press Windows + I simultaneously to open it. Choose Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners. Select Epson printer. Click Open print queue.

Select the print jobs and press Delete key on your keyboard.

Confirm delete in the popup.

Configure Print Spooler

You should configure the print spooler service after clearing the print queue. Print spooler service on Windows computers is responsible for handling print jobs in the form of a queue. However, the service can crash due to many print jobs pending in the line. So, restarting it should help solve the error.

Hit Windows + R keys. It will open Run dialog box. Type services.msc in the text box and press Enter key to open Services application.

Scroll down to Print Spooler and double-click it.

Click Stop. Wait until the service stops, and then click Start again.

Now on the Startup type dropdown, choose Automatic.

Click Apply > OK and exit from Services application.

Update the Obsolete Drivers

Outdated or obsolete device drivers can not create proper coordination between the printer and the computer. That’s why using an up-to-date printer driver is always vital to eliminate any errors, including offline errors.

Open Control Panel. You can open it from the Run application. Hit Windows + R keys and type control in the text field. Then hit Enter key. Now click View devices and printers under Hardware and Sound menu.

Right-click your Epson printer under the Printers section and choose Printing preferences.

Go to Maintenance tab. Click Software Update button.

Click Yes in the popup and let it search for the latest drivers.

Download and install if any updates are available.



Use a Static IP

Printers generally receive DHCP IP addresses, meaning they are assigned new IPs each time you connect them to a network. Additionally, the IP allotted to the printer changes every time after making certain network changes. Due to this, an IP conflict is created between the printer’s IP on your computer and the actual IP of the printer.

This conflict can prevent your PC from recognizing the printer and mark it as offline. Therefore, it would be helpful if you assign a static IP to the printer. First, open up your router’s settings and give a unique IP for the printer. Please consult the manufacturer’s guide on how to set up static IP. Once you do that, you need to make a few adjustments to your computer to get it working.