How to Install Epson Printer? Step by Step Guide

If you recently purchased a printer from Epson and wondering how to install it, you are at the right place. You can connect your Epson printers to Windows, macOS, Android, or iOS, depending upon which device you have.

Installing an Epson printer is a relatively easy process. You don’t need any kind of CD or DVD drive to perform an installation. Simply running a setup utility tool from Epson will make your printer ready for use.

In this article, you will learn a step-by-step guide on installing an Epson printer on your device.

How to Install Epson Printer?

There are basically two main steps you need to do before installing an Epson printer on your device. The first thing you need to do is to connect your printer to your preferred device. And next is to install the printer application and drivers to your computer or mobile phone.

Connecting Printer to Your Device

There are some prior operations you need to carry out before connecting the printer to your PC or phone. First, connect the power cord of your printer to the electrical outlet on your wall. You can also use an extension cord for connection. Just make sure you are giving a constant power supply to your printer. Next, press the power button on your printer’s button panel and turn on the printer.

You can use different modes like USB, LAN cable, or wireless connection to connect your printer depending upon what you find convenient.

USB Cable Connection

This is a straightforward method to connect your printer and computer directly. You need a USB A-B cable to connect your printer and computer. Simply insert A (wider end) of the USB cable into the computer and B (narrower end) of the cable to your printer. After that, you can proceed to install printer drivers on your computer.

WPS Connection

WPS connection is feasible for you if you want to connect your printer wirelessly to the computer. This kind of setup is preferable if you don’t have easy printer access near your computer. You are good to go if you have a WPS PIN. But if you don’t have it, read this article on how to find a WPS pin on an Epson printer and connect it to the computer.

You can also check our other article on ways to connect your printer to Wi-Fi.

LAN Cable Connection

This option is for you if you plan to use a printer on a sharing basis. Connecting a printer to your computer directly using a LAN cable is not possible. But you can use a router or a switch to establish connections. It offers you a faster connection speed over a USB connection.

Connect the RJ-45 connector on one end of the LAN cable to the router and another end to the printer’s LAN port. Your printer will automatically detect an IP address using DHCP configuration, and you can access the printer in your local network.

Installing Printer to Your Device

Once you successfully connect your printer to the network, now it’s time to install it. Follow the steps below depending on which device you want to connect to your printer.

On Windows

You can easily download and use Epson’s utility tool to install an Epson printer on Windows computers. Here’s how:

Go to official website of Epson. Download the setup utility tool for Windows. After the download is complete, navigate to the downloads folder and right-click over the setup file. Choose Run as administrator from the context menu since the installation requires administrator privileges. Accept the license agreement and select Next > Install.

Click Finish to launch printer setup. After launching the printer setup, it will search for available Epson printers. Select your printer from Select a printer window and click Next button.

Check the box next to Printer Registration. Agree to the license agreement and click Next button. Once the installation is completed, you will be prompted to register your printer into Epson Connect. You can either add your printer to the new Epson Connect account or use your existing one.

Note: If you further want to enable remote printing service, you can download a remote printer driver from the same official website of Epson.

On Mac

If you own a Mac, steps to install an Epson printer are slightly different than in Windows.

Follow these steps:

Open Epson’s official website. Scroll down to Macintosh and click the Download button. A .dmg file will be downloaded to your Mac. Run the .dmg file. An Epson Connect Printer Setup.pkg file will be shown to you. Run it. Click Continue in the Software license agreement page.

In the next popup, click Agree. Then click the Install button. You will be prompted to enter your Mac’s password. After entering the password, click Install Software button.

The installer will run the scripts, validate the packages and show the installation was successful message.

Click the Close button. Once the installation is completed, open Launchpad on your Mac. Find and open Epson Connect Printer Setup application. Select a printer from the listed devices.

Click Next and follow the on-screen instruction to register your printer.

On Android and iOS

Using Epson printers, you can directly use your Android phone or iPhone to remotely print photos, PDFs, or any other printable file formats. Follow the steps below: