How to Format SSD From BIOS

Formatting an SSD resets it back to the way it was right out of the factory. However, it doesn’t clear everything and leaves pieces of information fragmented on the disk.

This information can easily be recovered by recovery tools and software. So, if you want to wipe everything from your SSD (Solid State Drive), then Secure erase is the way to go.

Secure erase can be performed from the BIOS. This process deletes everything on the disk beyond recovery.

So, if your intention is to sell or give away your SSD, you will have to enter the BIOS and secure erase everything on the disk. Furthermore, formatting an SSD decreases its lifespan at a greater rate than secure-erase.

So, if you’d like to understand how to erase everything from your SSD, this guide is just for you. Here, we’ve specifically focused on securely erasing SSD through the BIOS. However, we’ve listed other methods on how to fully format and quick format it as well.

HDD Vs. SSD

The main difference between an HDD and an SSD is the mechanical parts that are incorporated into a hard disk. Since SSD are made up of flash memory and don’t require any moving parts for accessing data, they are more efficient, faster, and less susceptible to shocks and damages.

So, SSD can be best utilized for storing the OS, games, and frequently accessed applications.

Furthermore, formatting an SSD is different from formatting an HDD. Since both of these devices use different technologies, it is not recommended to wipe out SSD in the same way as HDD (full format and quick format). Doing so could cause defects and severely decrease its lifespan.

How to Format SSD Using BIOS

The BIOS contains information about the disk drives attached to your PC. Changes can be made to the BIOS to manage your disk drive in a more sensitive fashion. It manages the data flow between Windows and your disk drive.

So, BIOS can be used to securely erase your SSD. The steps to do so are shown below:

Restart your computer. Enter the BIOS using the correct button configuration. Go to the Security tab. Click on Hard Drive Utilities.

Some systems have this option listed as Hard Drive Tools as well. Select Secure Erase.

Select the drive you want to securely erase. Finally, click Continue when prompted.

How to Format SSD Using Secure Erase

Secure Erase is the safest way to format an SSD drive. It’s also the most reliable method to clean your disk drive as it doesn’t leave any piece of information behind. No data recovery tool can restore the data that has been securely erased.

The secure erase process substitutes each data by writing them over with zeros or ones, making it impossible for your data to get leaked. So, if your plan is to sell or give away your SSD, secure erase is a reliable and confident way to clean your disk drive.

However, keep in mind that formatting an SSD which has Windows OS installed on will make it unable for your system to boot up. In this case, you’ll need the original Windows setup image on a bootable device to startup your PC.

How to Fully Format Your SSD

Formatting a disk drive is usually done at the beginning; that is when your drive is new and just installed on your PC. Without formatting and initializing your disk drive, your system will fail to read it and it won’t be seen in the BIOS.

Performing a full format on a hard drive checks for bad sectors within it and changes the file system as well.

However, if your SSD is already in use, do not resort to this method to format it. Doing so might damage your SSD and decrease its lifespan. So, keeping this in mind, follow the steps below:

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type and enter diskmgmt.msc and hit Enter to open disk management. Right-click on your SSD drive and select Format.

Select the File System as per your wish. Choose an Allocation Unit Size.

You can leave this on default as well. Uncheck Perform a quick format.

Finally, Click OK.

What is the Quickest Way to Format Your SSD

A quick format deletes the data on your drive and can change the file system of your disk drive. It will not perform a check for bad sectors within your drive. So, a quick format is faster than a full format.

Furthermore, the data erased using a quick format can be easily recovered using recovery tools available on the internet. So, if you plan on using your SSD after it’s cleaned, you can perform a quick format.

However, a quick format decreases the life span of your SSD at a faster rate than the secure erase method. Taking this into consideration, the steps below show how you can perform a quick format.

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type and enter diskmgmt.msc to open disk management. Right-click on your SSD drive and select Format. Select the File System as per your wish. Choose an Allocation Unit Size.

You can leave this on default as well. Checkmark the option box for Perform a quick format.

Finally, Click OK.

Format SSS Using Third-Party App or Manufacturer’s Software

There are plenty of third-party applications that can be effectively used to wipe out your SSD. Even though we never recommend using third-party applications, however, some of these applications get the job done.

So, upon research, we’ve found that GParted and EaseUS are some of the best in the market in this regard.

Furthermore, your device manufacturer might have even put disk management software up on their sites. So, be sure to check the related sites for any disk management tools.