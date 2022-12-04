How to Install and Update Your Printer Driver in Windows

Windows has built-in system files and drivers for printers to work without the need for any additional software. So, when you add a printer through Windows settings, the driver is automatically installed.

However, you may need to reinstall it in case the driver gets corrupted or isn’t working correctly. There might also be instances when the printer refuses to install the driver itself, and you run into a problem. In such situations, you need to proceed with manual installation.

How to Install Printer Driver?

Installing a printer driver on your computer is a very straightforward job. You don’t need any extra resources to install the driver. Simply adding a printer from the Windows setting will get the job done. However, if it does not work, you can always download a driver file or use the Windows Update feature to install the driver.

Below are the 3 best methods to install a printer driver on your computer. Let’s get straight into them.

Install From Settings

Using Windows settings is the first mandatory step for installing a printer driver on your computer. But remember that when you install a printer driver through settings, the printer’s advanced features may not be available; you can only get the basic print jobs done.

First, plug in your printer to the power source and connect it to your computer. You can use wired or wireless connection methods to connect printers at your convenience. Then power on the printer. Now hit Windows + I on your keyboard to open Settings. On the Settings window, select Bluetooth & devices in the left pane. Then jump to the right pane and choose Printers & scanners.

Click the Add device button. Your computer will start searching for printers.

Once the printer is listed, follow the on-screen instructions to add it. If the printer is not detected, click Add manually.

On the Add printer window, choose the appropriate method for installing the printer, depending upon your connection type. After the installation is completed, you will be ready to use the printer.

If you have a driver file with you, please proceed with Add a local printer or network printer with manual settings option. Select Use an existing port and specify the port you are using to connect the printer from the drop-down. Then click Next.

Click Have Disk button and browse the driver file for your printer.

On the next Install from Disk window, click Browse button and browse the location of the driver file. The driver file may either be a .exe file or .inf file.

Click OK to begin the installation.

Install From the Manufacturer’s Website

As we mentioned already, you can carry out general printing jobs when the printer is added through Settings. However, it may not always work. Moreover, if you want to use the advanced functions provided by the manufacturer, they may not be available until you install a specific driver for your printer model.

Let’s reference the Epson L110 series printer for elucidating steps.

First, visit Epson’s official website to download printer drivers. Depending upon whether your operating system is a 32-bit or 64-bit, download the respective driver file. The file is generally in the .exe (executable) format. Once the download is complete, launch the .exe file and follow on-screen commands to install it.

Alternatively, if you have a .inf driver file from your manufacturer, you can also easily install it using Device Manager on your computer. Follow these steps: Press Windows and R keys together on your keyboard.

and keys together on your keyboard. Type in devmgmt.msc and press Enter.

and press Enter. Locate your printer profile in the Device Manager window and right-click it.

window and right-click it. Choose Update driver .



. Then select Browse my computer for drivers .



. Browse the location where the .inf driver file is located and click Next. It will start installing the drivers.

After you install the printer driver successfully, you can start using the printer with its advanced features.

Install From Windows Update

You can also install the printer driver using Windows Update. If the update has a printer driver included, installing the Windows update will also install the printer driver. You don’t need to make any manual adjustments; Windows update will do everything on its own. You can also install the printer driver from optional updates.