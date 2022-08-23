How-To-Add-a-Printer-in-Windows

Thanks to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you no longer need a wire to connect your printer to Windows. Most newer printers can now directly connect to your network, which allows all the users in that network to share the printer.

However, there are some instances where a wireless printer can have trouble connecting automatically to your PC. This can be due to connectivity issues, incorrect settings, faulty driver or more. In such cases, you’re only left with the option to manually add a printer in Windows. Here’s a guide on you can do exactly that.

How to Add a Local Printer in Windows?

Windows has a dedicated option to detect and add any connected printer automatically. Depending on the type of your printer, you first need to connect your printer to your PC. It may be via USB or Wi-Fi. Here’re various ways to add printer to your computer.

If it’s USB based, connect the USB cable to your computer and if it’s a wireless printer, you will have to connect the printer and your PC to the same network.

Automatically Add Printers

After making sure it’s connected the printer is connected, follow these steps:

Press Windows Key + I on your PC to open settings. Navigate to Devices.

Click on Printers & scanners from the left tab. Click on the + sign labeled Add a printer or scanner.



This will automatically scan for any available printers currently connected to your PC. If new printers are detected, click on your printer and press the Add Device button to connect to that printer. If the printer is successfully connected, it will show up under the list of Printers & scanners.

Manually Add Printer

If this does not detect your printer, click on The printer that I want isn’t listed. This option will let you manually add a printer to your computer.

You can add a local printer manually by following the steps below:

Search for your printer driver on the internet and download it. Some printers require a USB connection for the first time to install the printer driver on your PC. Press Windows key + I to open settings. Go to Devices > Printers and scanners settings. Click on the + sign labeled Add a printer or scanner.

Click on The printer that I want isn’t listed.

Choose Add a local printer or network printer with manual settings and click Next. Choose Use an existing port and click on the drop-down menu and pick the kind of port you used, to connect your printer to the PC.

Click on Have Disk > Browse, and navigate and select the driver you downloaded previously.

Click Next and name your printer. Press the Next button again, and it will ask you if you want to share the printer with other users in the network. Click on Next for the last time and then Finish to complete the installation process.



Manually Add a Wireless Printer

You first need to turn on network discovery on your PC to be able to connect to wireless printers. Here’s how you do it:

Open the settings by pressing Windows key + I. Go to Devices > Printers and Scanners. Press the Add a printer or scanner.

Follow the above steps and click on The printer that I want isn’t listed.

Choose Add a Bluetooth, wireless, or network discoverable printer. You may have to configure your printer to connect to your network as well for it to be discoverable by the PC.

Your PC will start to detect printers in proximity. Click on your printer and press Next. It may ask you to rename the printer if you wish to. Click Finish to complete the installation process.

You can also choose the Add a printer using an IP address or hostname option to connect to the printer via its IP address.

How to Add an Old Printer?

Older printers may be hard to connect to your PC because Windows generally only checks its newer database. However, there is still an option to add older printers as well:

Open settings and go to Devices.

Click on printers and scanners from the left tab. Press the + sign labeled Add a printer or scanner.

Click on The printer that I want isn’t listed.

Click on My printer is a little older. Help me find it. And press Next



After this step, Windows will look into its older database as well. It will detect any older printers and list them out. Follow the instructions to add the printer.