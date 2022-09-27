What is XAPK File? How to Open and Install It on Android

When you download a software or a game on your Android system, you will receive an APK file. Upon running these files, it will install the downloaded app. Sometime, however, instead of an APK file, you may be greeted with XAPK files.

Although you might be concerned about viruses, these files are completely safe. And unlike normal APK files, you cannot access XAPK files directly on most Android devices. It requires special methods to open them.

Here, we’ve put together an step-step guide on how to open and install an XAPK file.

What is XAPK File?

The XAPK file is an application installation file/package for Android devices. Technically, it serves the same purpose as an APK file. The XAPK format is used as an alternative to the APK file to tackle the 100MB size limit set by the Google play store. It is a packaged and compressed form of the base APK file and the OBB (Opaque Binary Blobs).

Since applications like games can be greater than 100MB, the graphics, icon information, and audio components are stored in a separate OBB folder. This is also the reason why massive games download more resources in-game as well.

Using packaged software such as the XAPK helps in the efficient delivery of the application to its clients. A distinctive advantage of using XAPK is that you don’t have to re-download the OBB file. Just copying the same OBB file on multiple devices will also work just as well.

How to Open And Install XAPK on Android?

The XAPK files are generally packaged software and cannot be installed directly as APK files. You may require a separate installer application to read or install XAPK files on your Android device. The installer can directly install the whole package on your Android phone.

You can also convert the XAPK file into a standard zip file and extract the required files. It is easier to change the extension of the XAPK file on a computer. However, you will need a zip file reader to access it. You can then separate the APK file and OBB file if you wish.

Here are the steps on how to open and install an XAPK file on your phone:

Go to the location of the XAPK file.

Rename the XAPK file and change its extension from “ .XAPK ” to “ .zip ”. Depending on your phone model and operating system, your phone may or may not allow you to change the extension. You can download any file explorer app from the app store which lets you change file extensions as well.

Open or Extract the ZIP file to your preferred location. Install the APK file inside that ZIP folder.

Copy the OBB file from the ZIP folder and paste it into the .Android>obb folder. The OBB file is usually in the com.xxxx.obb format. The xxxx may vary according to the individual app.

If the folder already exists, replace the existing folders when prompted.

You can also use other third-party software to install XAPK files on your Android phone. APK installer or APKpure can directly install XAPK files on your phone. However, third-party apps are not reliable. They can cause privacy issues and add unwanted adware. Only download applications from the in-built app store to be safe from malware.

Related Questions

How to Uninstall XAPK File?

You can uninstall the XAPK files from your Android as easily as you do with any other APK application. Here’s how you do it:

Open Settings on your phone. Navigate to App manager or Apps. The app manager may differ depending on the operating system.

Click on the app you want to uninstall, and press Uninstall.



Can You Install XAPK File on Your PC?

APK files and XAPK files are exclusive to Android phones only. Some APK files also have a PC version of the application as well, which requires a separate download. But you cannot use the Android-specific XAPK to install the program on your computer.

However, this is not the end to it. There are Android emulator programs on PC that create a virtual space similar to an Android. You can download apps like Bluestacks or GameLoop, that can help you run Android apps on a PC as well. You can do everything that an Android phone allows you to on this emulator, including opening and installing the XAPK files.

Once you’ve installed the emulator, the emulator may also automatically detect the XAPK file and change the default launch option. Just double-clicking on the XAPK file will automatically launch it through the emulator.