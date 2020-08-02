Now that we’re quarantined and either attending online classes or working from home, all of us are gaping at our laptop screen for way too long. So while we’re at it, why not make our desktop look cool and aesthetic?

Customizing your laptop’s exterior is pretty easy with cases, sleeves, stickers, etc. But when it comes to what’s inside, not many people know how to customize their desktop. So let’s check out some easy ways to make your desktop look unique and more personal—

Different ways to make your Desktop look Cool and Aesthetic

Wallpaper Slideshow

This is the easiest way to decorate your desktop. On Windows, you can select Personalization on the Settings window and choose to shuffle images for the background. You can even install StarDock if your system does not offer such settings.

A fresh desktop wallpaper every time will keep you from getting bored while you chase deadlines during this lockdown!

Accent Colors

The Personalization window also allows you to choose an accent color for a more cohesive look on your desktop. Go to Colors and choose the one that you would like, or you can go for the Custom color option to choose from the gradient. Further, from the Show accent color on the following surfaces, select where you would like to see the colors. On the page, you can even choose between light and dark modes

Icon Customization

Now that you’ve got the coolest shuffling wallpaper, time to customize those boring, ugly icons. Start with decluttering. Delete the files that you had carelessly dumped onto your desktop and hide the ones that you might need later. From the Personalization option on the Settings window, choose Themes, and scroll down. Click on Desktop icon settings and uncheck the icons you want to hide. Moreover, you can even change the size of your desktop icons, whether you’re using Windows, Mac, or Linux.

Websites like ICO Convert are great for converting png and jpg files into icons that you can use on files and folders. Simply download an image that you would like as your icon and upload it on the website. Ensure that it is in png or jpg format. In no time, you will get your image converted to icon format and, thus, fit for icon customization.

Icon Organizers

Other than using customized icons and deleting/ hiding the ones you don’t need, you can try organizing them in groups. This will help in further making your desktop look neat and tidy.

Programs like Fences are a holy grail for beginners who want to experiment with desktop customization. After installation, your responses to the questions will help the software determine which icon should be placed in each ‘fence.’ Once you start using this application, you won’t be able to get it off your must-haves.

Download a Dock

If you want your desktop to look like that of a MacBook, you can install ObjectDock (paid) or RocketDock (free). These customizable dock applications will give your desktop a neat and functional look. Linux users can also recreate the Mac OS desktop by installing Docky or Plank.

Rainmeter Skins

Wallpaper, icons, and taskbar— you think that’s all your desktop can show? Think again after downloading Rainmeter. This is a software that allows Windows users to personalize their desktop in the most modern, unique, and beautiful way ever. With user-friendly instructions and tons of customizable skins, Rainmeter is a favorite among geeks. However, if you are a beginner, you might take some time to figure things out, so we suggest you check out tutorials on YouTube beforehand.

Make your desktop look like Jarvis from Iron Man

For the Avengers fans out there, Rainmeter also allows you to turn your desktop into JARVIS. Be the superhero in your life by installing JARVIS, and you will be able to control your computer with your voice. While there are some inbuilt commands that the software is already trained in, you can add personalized instructions too. If that’s not dope, I don’t know what else is.

Other than Jarvis, other programs like Braina, DataBot, Computer Talker, etc. are also popular among the tech-savvy masses.

How to make your Linux desktop look Awesome

Most of us can agree that the default Linux desktop looks plain and boring. But a few changes here and there can make the desktop look ten times more dope! Check it out—

Change your Desktop Theme

Go to the Appearance settings to change the desktop background. Just like other systems, you can choose to shuffle your wallpaper throughout the day. This section also allows you to tweak your icons and fonts.

Try out new Icons and Fonts

There are tons of icon packs on the internet, each of them designed for a specific vibe. Make sure you choose an icon pack that matches your wallpaper and overall desktop theme. We recommend you to keep icons neat and simple, so they complement other wallpapers too.

Even when it comes to downloading new fonts for your system, we would suggest simpler ones. Fancy fonts will only make your desktop look cluttered and distracting. Linux users can check out Font Squirrel for a wide variety of free fonts. However, make sure you download any font into the /.fonts/ directory.

Try Conky

This one is for the advanced users though beginners can try it out after watching tutorials on YouTube. Conky can enhance your desktop aesthetic by enabling themes and widgets. After installing, you can edit the ~/.conkyrc file, for a range of unique elements to decorate your desktop.

If Conky is not your cup of tea, you can explore other desktop environment options like GNOME, Cinnamon, Xfce, KDE Plasma, etc.

Conclusion

Those were some of our go-to ways to freshen up our desktop. A clean desktop is not only pleasing to the eyes but also helps in focusing and motivating us to be productive. Especially those involved in online studying and working from home, a cool and aesthetic desktop will prevent boredom during classes and online meetings.

COMMENT and let us know if you’ve tried out these desktop customization methods before. SHARE this article with your friends and family.