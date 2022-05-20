Changing icons for folders and shortcuts is a fantastic idea to express their purpose visually. We have already become used to navigating the GUI based on visual information. So, customizing the icons help recognize folders without having to read their names.

You might also want to modify the icons if you find it too monotonous to see the same icons every time. Plus, it gives your desktop and file explorer a cool look.

How to Change Icons on Windows 11

You can’t change all icons on Windows 11. We have mentioned which icons you can customize and how you can do so down below:

Change Folder Icons

The most common icons that benefit from customization are folder icons. They have the same default icons. So, changing them according to their contents helps you recognize the folders easily.

Follow the instructions below to change folder icons on Windows 11:

Right-click on the folder and select Properties. Go to the Customize tab and click Change Icon.

Choose an icon from the list or browse for a custom one. Click Ok twice in a row.



Change Desktop Icons

Desktop Icons such as This PC, Recycle Bin, and so on allow easy access to these tools from your Desktop. Their default icons are specific to the Windows version.

But you can still change them from the Desktop Icon Settings. You can access this setting from your Settings app and change the icons using the steps below:

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to Personalization and then Themes. Under Relates Settings, click Desktop icon settings. Select the Desktop icon you want and click Change Icon.

Pick an icon from the list and click Ok. Or you can click Browse to select a custom icon. Click Apply and Ok.

Change App Shortcut Icons

You can also change the icons of your shortcut files. Most shortcuts have icons specific to their target app that you can recognize easily. But others have more generic icons. If you want to customize them, here’s how you can change their icon:

Right-click on the shortcut and choose Properties. Go to the Shortcut tab and select Change Icon.

Choose an icon from the list or browse for a custom one. Then, click Ok. Click Apply and Ok.

You can also change the pinned shortcut icons from the taskbar in a similar way. Right-click on the icon and right-click on the app name. Then, select Properties and follow the steps above.

Change Drive Icon

It is also possible to change your drive partition icons in Windows 11. However, you need to use third-party apps or make minor tweaks to your registry settings.

Before changing the registry settings, we recommend you back up your registry to be safe. Here are the necessary steps to change Drive icon using the Registry Editor:

Open Run (Win + R) and enter regedit . Navigate to Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\DriveIcons Right-click on DriveIcons and select New > Key.

Name it as the letter for the drive whose icon you want to change, e.g., D . Right-click on the new key and create another key. Name it as DefaultIcon and open the key. Navigate to and copy the .ico file from your File Explorer. On the Registry Editor, double-click on (Default) and press Ctrl + V to paste the path of the .ico file.

Set Custom Icons

You can also set custom icons for all the previous methods. For this, you need to get the icons or create them yourself. The general process to set a custom icon is as follows:

Download or create the icon as a .png file. This format supports transparent background, so it’s the better option. Convert the .png file to .ico using a third-party app or an online conversion website. You can also directly download a .ico file if you find it. Download it to your local drive if you need to. After clicking Change Icons in the methods we mentioned earlier, click Browse. Navigate to and select the .ico file.

Follow the rest of the steps from the methods above.

How to Change Icon Size on Windows 11

Now that you know how to change icons on Windows 11, you might want to know how to change the icon size as well.

There are a few ways you can do so, which you can find below:

Change View Options

Changing the File Explorer or Desktop View will also change their icon size. Some of the ways to change View on Windows 11 are as follows:

Right-click on an empty area and select View to get different view options.



to get different view options. Press Ctrl + Shift + number key (1-4/8) to set the corresponding View from the above method.

The Mouse Scroll will also cycle through the icon sizes and View types. It also gives more options for the Large, Medium, or Small icon sizes.

Change Icon Spacing From Registry

The above method changes your Desktop or File Explorer View instead of the default icon size. You need to change the IconSpacing entries in the registry for this purpose. To do so,

Open the Registry Editor. Navigate to Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Desktop\WindowMetrics . Change the values of IconSpacing and IconVerticalSpacing per your choice. It needs to be between -480 and -2730.

The default value of both registries is -1128. Increasing the value reduces spacing for the icon and vice versa.

Change Display Scale

It is also possible to change your display scale to affect the icon size. Here’s how you can do so:

Right-click on an empty area of your Desktop and select Display settings. Set the drop-down box for Scale to your choice.



Note that some apps won’t work after changing the Scale unless you restart them.