how-to-print-a-web-page

Modern web browsers can handle print requests efficiently, so you don’t need a dedicated printing application to print a web page. Whether you want a hard copy of a webpage or want to save it as PDF using a virtual printer like Microsoft Print to PDF, you can simply use the print function provided by your web browser.

Before you start printing web pages, make sure you have correctly set up the printer. You can connect your printer to your computer via a USB cable or set up a wireless connection if your printer supports Wi-Fi printing.

On Windows

The steps to print a web page on your Windows computer are pretty similar regardless of the web browser you are using. Here, I will demonstrate the steps for the Chrome browser.

Open your web browser and load the webpage that you want to print.

On your keyboard, press the Ctrl and P keys simultaneously. It will open a new print window within the browser.

Click the Destination drop-down and choose Save as PDF or Microsoft Print to PDF to save the webpage to your desired location and print it later. Else, choose the printer of your choice.

Look after the print preview window and make the necessary changes.

Specify pages, number of copies, layout and color format as per your preference.

Click More Settings.

Check the Background Graphics box.

Adjust other settings like Margins, Scale and Pages per sheet. Scaling can help enlarge or reduce the size of the web page and maintain the actual appearance of the webpage.

Once everything is set, hit the Print button.



Tip: You can also take screenshots of the webpage and assemble them together in MS Word or WordPad if you want to print without losing the actual formatting of the web page.

On Mac

If you use Chrome on your Macbook, the steps are pretty similar to Windows. However, you need to press the Command and P keys simultaneously instead of Ctrl and P keys. It will take you to the print window, and you can print the web page easily.

Open the web page you want to print on your Safari browser. Go to File > Print or press the Command and P keys simultaneously.

In the print window, see the print preview.

Choose your printer and make the necessary changes to Paper Size, Orientation and Scale.

Check Print backgrounds.

Click Print.

On Android

Follow these steps to print a web page on your Android phone using the Chrome browser.

Open Chrome on your phone and load the webpage you wish to print.

Click the three vertical dots icon at the top right of your screen.

Tap the Share option. A new popup window will appear.

Choose Print.

You will see a print preview of the webpage. Tap the Save as PDF drop-down at the top of the screen.

Tap All printers.

Select the printer on the next screen.

Press the down arrow to change the printing preferences like the number of pages to be printed and the orientation of the document.

Touch the Print icon once everything is set.



On iPhone

iPhones have Safari as their default web browser. Let’s see how to print a web page using it.