Microsoft News is a handy feature for people who want to sneak peek at news headlines, weather, or the latest sports results at a glance.

However, if you are one of those who rarely use it or have no significant use at all, you can completely disable it from the taskbar. You can even remove the Microsoft News app itself.

Fortunately, removing it from the taskbar is a very easy process and won’t take more than a few seconds. So, without further ado, let’s quickly get rid of Microsoft News from the taskbar.

Why You Would Want to Remove Microsoft News

Microsoft News tries its best to serve the news and other information. However, it isn’t always the case. At times, it can display irrelevant news and information as well.

You can change your news preferences to see only the interesting ones. But, sometimes, it fails to work as expected and shows the same content repeatedly.

On the other hand, if you have many items on your taskbar, removing it can save you some space for other items.

How to Remove Microsoft News From the Taskbar

You can remove Microsoft news from the taskbar with minimum or no effort at all. However, you have several options. You have the privilege to fix the hover issue and still access Microsoft News. Likewise, you can remove the weather text to show only the icon in the taskbar and save the taskbar space.

You can either remove Microsoft News from the taskbar or explore other viable options. Nonetheless, you can do whatever suits you the best.

Stop Microsoft News on Hover

If you only wanted to disable the Microsoft News because of constant popping upon the hover, you can easily fix that with the following steps.

Right-click on any blank area on the taskbar. Select the News and Interests option. Click on the Open on hover option.



Using the Taskbar

You can easily turn off Microsoft news in the three easy steps mentioned below.

Right-click on the weather icon on the taskbar. Hover the cursor to News and interests. Click the Turn off option.



Using the Registry Editor

If the taskbar method doesn’t work for some reason, you can try an alternative method. You can tweak some settings in the Registry Editor to remove the Microsoft News and Interests.

Press Windows + R key, type regedit , and click on OK. Navigate to: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Feeds On the right pane, look out for ShellFeedsTaskbarViewMode and double-click it. Edit and set the value data to 2 with the base set to the Hexadecimal option. Click on OK. You can restart the system if necessary. Now, the News and Interest feature won’t appear on the taskbar.

Uninstall Microsoft News

You can even uninstall Microsoft News from your system, rather than only disabling it on the taskbar. This will completely remove the Microsoft News from the windows.

To uninstall Microsoft News,

Press Windows + I key to open the Settings app. Click on Apps. Scroll and find the Microsoft News app. Click on it and select the Uninstall option.

Again, click on Uninstall.

How to Enable Microsoft News On Windows 10

If you wish to have the news and interest in the future, you can easily do it with the following steps.

Right-click on the weather icon on the taskbar. Select News and interests. Click the Show icon and text option.



How to Remove Microsoft News From the Taskbar on Windows 11

If you have Windows 11, the above methods won’t work for you. Here’s how you can remove Microsoft news from the taskbar.