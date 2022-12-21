How to Reset Brother Printer? (Step-By-Step Guide)

If your Brother printer refuses to print or halts unexpectedly, it may be time to reset it. You can reset the Brother printers with a few easy steps. However, depending on the printer’s model, the resetting process can vary.

Some printers require you to use the buttons on their button panel, while others have a touchscreen panel to help you reset. Meanwhile, you can reset almost all the printers using Brother’s webpage.

Things to Remember Before Resetting the Printer

Here’re the few things you should know before resetting your printer: Ensure proper power supply before performing a reset.

You may need to open the cartridge access door during the reset process. But make sure, you don’t remove cartridges from the printer.

Since all the customized settings will wipe out after completing the reset, you should set up the printer from scratch again.

Resetting can take from a few seconds to minutes. Please do not interrupt the reset process. Else, it can corrupt the printer firmware.

Print a test page to ensure the reset is completed successfully.

Using Brother’s Web Page

You can easily reset a Brother printer by accessing its web page. However, you need to know the IP address of your printer before using this method. Once you grab the IP address, let’s see how to reset it.

Open a web browser like Chrome on your PC. In your browser’s address bar, type in “ http://printer’s IP address ” and hit Enter. It will ask for a login password. Please enter it correctly.

Jump to the Administrator tab. Click the Reset Menu on the left pane.

Click Reset button next to All Settings. Then click Yes to start the reset process.



Using Printer’s Control Panel

If you cannot reset your Brother printer using its web page, you can also quickly go to the printer’s control panel and use a few buttons to complete the reset process. The process might slightly differ depending on whether you have a display screen on the control panel or not.

On Printers Without Display

Brother printers that have no display panel come only with a few buttons like the Power button, Wi-Fi button, and Go button. However, there are also other LED indicators on the panel that indicates different states of the printer, like the low ink levels. You don’t need to rummage through the printer settings on such a printer. Simply using those buttons will get the reset done.

On Printers Without Go Button

Brother printer models like HL-1212W do not have a Go button on them. Let’s see how to reset them.

Power on the printer. You will see yellow indicators blinking on the button panel. After turning it on, open up the cartridge access door of your printer. Now press the power button continuously seven times in a row. Wait a few seconds till the Wi-Fi button and other indicators start blinking green. Close the cartridge access door and wait till all the indicators go off. The reset is now complete.

On Printers With Go Button

Brother printer models like HL-2240 or other 2200 series printers have a Go button that you can easily use to reset the printer.

Turn off printer using the power button on the side panel. Open the cartridge access door. Keep holding the Go button. While you’re holding it, press the power key and turn on the printer. Release the Go button as soon as all the indicators on the panel glow. Now press the Go button for ten times in a row. Close the cartridge access door. Press Go button once. It will now start the reset process. You will see a green light flashing during the reset process. Once the reset is complete, the Ready indicator will constantly glow green. Press Go button for three times in a row now. It will print the test page. Now you are ready to use the printer.

On Printers With Display

If your printer has a display panel, resetting is much easier. You just need to navigate through the printer’s settings on the display panel and choose to reset the printer. The steps to reset the Brother printers with display panels are pretty much similar for all models.

Let’s take a reference of Brother MFC J2720 printer for elucidation purposes.