how-to-scan-qr-code-on-phone-screen

The QR (Quick Response) code has simplified our life in many ways. It’s a simple technology that has gone mainstream and has become a vital tool for a fast and convenient way to perform specific tasks. If you have noticed, it’s found almost everywhere around us. You can use it to share Wi-Fi, make a payment, open specific websites, etc.

Whether you are an Android or iOS user, all these platforms have an in-built QR scanner. Even your mobile phone’s camera app has the ability to scan the QR code. Besides that, we will guide you through other different ways to scan the QR code from your phone.

How to Scan QR Code on the Phone Screen

Scanning a QR code is easier than you think. Just simply point your camera to the code, and it will do its job. Moreover, you can use Google lens, an in-built scanner to scan the code.

Using In-built Scanner

Most recent mobile phones have the in-built option to scan the QR code without needing to depend on third-party apps. You can utilize the in-built QR scanner to perform most QR-related activities like connecting to Wi-Fi, opening the Website, etc.

If your devices support the in-built QR scanner, here’s how you can use it on your mobile phone:

Open the Control Center/Notification Panel. Navigate to QR Scanner. Then, Tap on it.

Allow the Camera Permission if prompted. Then, point your camera to the QR Code to scan it.



Using Camera App

You might be unaware, but you can also operate your default camera app to use it as a QR scanner. However, not all devices might support this feature within their camera app. But you can at least try and see if it works.

On Android

Open your default Camera app. Point the camera towards the QR Code. Then the QR code icon will appear in small size.

Tap on that QR code icon and the QR result will be shown on your device. You will find Connect or Go to Website depending on whether the QR code is related to the Website, Wi-Fi network, or others.



On iPhone

Open the iPhone’s camera app. Point the camera towards the QR code. Then, a QR notification will pop up on the top. Simply, tap on it to connect or go to that Website.



Using Google Lens

Google Lens is a powerful image recognition tool that helps to identify objects. You might have even used it to translate texts, find images, etc. Not just that, you can also use this app to scan a QR code. If you don’t have the app, you can freely install it from your respective store.

However, if you don’t want to install it, you can also use the Google app. The Google app has the in-built Google lens feature. The below steps are shown from the Google app using Google Lens.

Open the Google app. Click on the Google lens icon.

Tap on Search with your camera.

Now, point your device to that QR Code. The QR code information will load on it. Simply, Tap on it to open that link.



Other Alternative Methods

Some smartphones don’t have an in-built QR scanner, or if you don’t find the QR scanner on your device. You can install the third-party scanning tool that may help you to perform basic tasks for free. You can try apps like Kaspersky QR Code Reader, QR Reader for iPhone, QR scanner, etc.

If you want additional features, you may require to pay a certain amount to access them. Furthermore, you shouldn’t blindly install and use any QR scanning tools because not all apps deliver what they promise. Also, some apps may steal your data. Therefore, you shouldn’t install these third-party apps without adequately reading the review or researching.

How to Scan a QR Code Directly From a Photo or Screenshot?

If you have a photo or a screenshot of a QR code on your device, you can directly use it without needing to scan it elsewhere. For that, you can again use the Google lens. Here’s how you can do it on your mobile phone:

Open the Google app. Tap on the Google Lens icon. Grant the Files and media permission if prompted. Search the QR code picture and Open it. Once you open that QR code, wait for a few seconds. Then, it will display Join Network, or if it’s a Website, simply click on the link.



How to Scan QR Code for Specific Apps?

Sometimes, the default in-built scanner app may not work if you try scanning the QR code for some specific apps. So, in such a case, you may require to scan it from their official apps. For example, we have shown the steps for the Discord app.

You can use the Discord QR scanner to log in quickly on the other devices. Here’s how you can do it on your mobile phone: