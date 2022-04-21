In the past, when you had some important work to do and couldn’t be available for some time in the workplace, you had to notify all the concerned authorities about your situation manually.

However, with Microsoft Teams, there is an easier alternative now. You can just set an out-of-office status message. This way, anytime someone tries to message or mention you somewhere in the app, the Microsoft teams app will automatically display your message.

So, without further ado, let’s learn how you can set out of office status in Microsoft Teams.

How to Set Out of Office in Teams

You can set the out-of-office status in the Microsoft Teams in two ways. One is through your profile icon, and the other using the Automatic replies feature in your Outlook account.

Likewise, you have the privilege to access Microsoft teams through several ways, such as the mobile app, desktop app, or even from your browser.

No matter how you are accessing your Microsoft Teams or Outlook account, the settings are pretty much the same. In the methods below, we have used the web version for both.

Using the Profile Icon on the Microsoft Teams Web

You can easily set an out-of-office message using the profile icon in Microsoft teams.

Launch the Microsoft Teams application. On the top-right corner of the window, click on your Profile icon. Select the “Set status message” option.

Enter your out-of-office message. Under the Clear status message after field, specify how long you want the message to be displayed on your Microsoft Teams profile.

Click on Done.

Using the Outlook Settings on the Microsoft Teams Web

You can turn off the out-of-office message from the Automatic replies section in Microsoft Teams app. Here’s how you can do it.

First of all, log in to your Outlook account. On the top-right corner, click on the little gear icon to open settings. Then, click on View all Outlook settings. Navigate to Mail > Automatic replies. Click to enable the “Turn on automatic replies“ toggle button.

Check the Send replies only during a time period checkbox and choose the date and time to set the message for the specific period.

On the text box, type the out-of-office message. Also, enable the Send replies only to contacts checkbox to display your out-of-office only to your team members otherwise; everyone who views your Microsoft Teams profile can view your status. Finally, click on Save.

How to Turn Off Out of Office Status in Microsoft Teams

If you no longer require the out-of-office status and want to clear its message, you can easily do it with the following methods.

From the Microsoft Teams App

You can turn off the out-of-office message from the Microsoft Teams Profile icon. Here’s how you can do it.

Open the Microsoft Teams app. On the top right corner of the window, click on your profile icon. Hover over the status message and click on the little “trash icon”. Now, the message won’t be displayed on your Microsoft Teams profile anymore.

From the Outlook App

If your Microsoft Teams is stuck on “out of office status” you can turn it off from your Outlook account. Here’s how you can do it.

Sign in to your Outlook account. On the top-right corner, click on the Gear icon. Now, click on the View all Outlook settings. Navigate to Mail > Automatic replies. Click to toggle the “Automatic replies on” to off.

Finally, click on the Save button.

How to Fix Microsoft Teams Stuck on Out of Office Status?

Sometimes, you can get stuck on the same status on Microsoft Teams. No matter how much you try to change the status, it remains the same each time you open the Microsoft Teams application.

Reset the Microsoft Teams Status

If the Microsoft Teams status gets stuck on Out of Office status or any other status then you can reset the status to solve this issue. To reset your status follow these steps: