Microsoft Teams Keeps Installing? Here’s how to fix it!

Microsoft Teams has been one of the most used platforms for communication. The usage of this application reached its peak with the advent of the worldwide lockdown. Now that we’ve adjusted to the new normal, it would be obvious to get rid of the app. However, when uninstalling Microsoft Teams, it keeps re-installing itself!

If you’ve encountered a similar problem, we will guide you in successfully uninstalling Microsoft Teams.

Why does Microsoft Teams Keeps Installing?

While users follow the traditional route of uninstalling an application, Teams might re-install themselves. This could be due to the chat feature on your windows. You can uninstall the application through Windows settings or the Control Panel.

But, you might encounter this problem because the Teams Machine-Wide Installer is still installed. The Teams Machine-Wide Installer is the application used to install Microsoft Teams. The user needs to give administrative access to run this program. This access allows the installer to reinstall Microsoft Teams automatically.

How to Fix “Microsoft Teams Keeps Installing”

As stubborn as the issue might seem, the solution is simple. Uninstall the Teams Machine-Wide Installer to discontinue the re-installation. You may delete this program through either Windows settings or the Control Panel.

Through Windows Settings

Using the settings to delete an application is very convenient for most users. You can uninstall the Teams Machine-Wide Installer through Windows settings following these methods:

Open Start and select the Settings application. Select Apps on the navigation panel to your left. Click on Apps & features. Under the list of apps, scroll down to locate Teams Machine-Wide Installer. Select the vertical three-dot menu next to the name of the application. Choose Uninstall.

Through Control Panel

The control panel is an alternative way for you to uninstall applications. If you find it easier to delete the installer through the control panel, follow these steps:

Open Start. On the search bar, type Control Panel and open it. Select Programs. Choose Programs and features. Scroll down to locate Teams Machine-Wide Installer. Right-click on the program. Select Uninstall.

How to Uninstall Microsoft Teams?

If you no longer have use for Microsoft Teams, we suggest you uninstall the application. This will save you storage that you can utilize by installing newer, more useful applications. Here are ways you can uninstall Microsoft Teams.

Start Menu

One of the easiest ways to uninstall an application is through the Start menu. Follow these instructions to remove the Microsoft Teams application from the Start Menu:

Open Start. On the search bar, type in Microsoft Teams. Locate Uninstall on your right and select it.

Through Settings

You can use your built-in settings application to uninstall applications on your Windows. Follow these instructions to remove the Microsoft Teams application through the settings application:

Open Start and open Settings. Select Apps from the panel to your left. Click the Apps & features option. Locate Microsoft Teams under the App list. Select the vertical three-dot menu next to the application’s name. Click Uninstall.

From Control Panel

The control panel is used to view and change system settings of both Windows and your device. You can uninstall applications and programs using Control Panel. Uninstall Microsoft Teams from the control panel using these steps:

Open Start. On the search bar, type in Control Panel and select it. Select Programs from the list of options. Click on Programs and Features. Locate Microsoft Teams and right-click on it. Select Uninstall.

What are Alternatives to Microsoft Teams?

Most users complain about having Microsoft Teams take up most of their RAM. When most of the RAM is in use, the device slows down. You can replace the Microsoft Teams application with alternatives that take lesser RAM storage.

Microsoft Teams (Website)

If you cannot change Microsoft Teams from being your workspace, try using the web version for the application. This will take up less RAM as the data is stored in its servers. Log in to the web version for Microsoft Teams using your Microsoft Account.

Google Classroom

If you primarily use Microsoft Teams for school work, you may swap the application for Google Classroom. Teachers and students can use this application to assign, submit and grade coursework.

Slack

Slack is another alternative to Microsoft Teams. Companies use the application to maintain communication within the team. Users can categorize themselves in different servers and communicate accordingly. Furthermore, you can chat with your teammates privately through direct messages.

Including the basic features, you can set a status for yourself. The special feature, Hurd is used to conversating with your team while working wide-by-side. You can even share your screen with your teammates.

Zoom Meetings

You can replace the video-conferencing feature of Microsoft Teams with Zoom Meetings. The free package allows users to stay at a conference for up to 40 minutes. You can even share the conference call among your peers using an invite link.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Can’t I get Teams on My Laptop?

You may have an unstable internet connection if you cannot install Teams on your device. You can try to restart your router to clear the cache memory of the router. If the problem persists, contact your Internet Service Provider.

Do I Need to Install Microsoft Teams to Join a Meeting?

No, you don’t need to install the application for Microsoft Teams to join a meeting. All you require is an invite link to access the meeting. The link will direct you to the website of Microsoft Teams where you can attend the meeting.