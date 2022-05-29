How to Stop Apps From Opening on Startup

Windows OS has a feature that can open up applications right after it boots up. Although it’s a boon for some users, for others, it’s annoying to close the app every time after the system starts up.

When too many application opens up during the Windows startup, it takes a toll on your system resources and memory. This ultimately degrades your computer’s processing power, hampering its overall performance and stability.

So, if you’re a user who’d like to stop apps from opening on startup, you’ve come to the right place. We have made a guide that will take you through all the steps you can follow to stop apps from opening on startup. So, let’s get right to it!

Disable Apps to Open on Startup

There are plenty of ways through which you can disable applications to open on Windows startup. We’ve tried all these methods and verified that they all work perfectly.

However, if one method unluckily doesn’t work for you, please opt for other processes as well. So, without further ado, let’s jump right to them.

Via the Settings

As probably the simplest and easiest method out of the bunch, you can disable startup applications directly from the settings app. Windows has provided this straightforward process to make it convenient for every user to follow.

Here’s how to do it:

From the Start menu, go to Settings. Select Apps from the left panel. Scroll down and select Startup. From the list of apps, toggle off the applications you’d like to stop running during startup.



Via the Task Manager

You can use the Task Manager to get detailed information about the application running on your system and its status. So, the startup application can be disabled from the task manager as well. Follow these steps to do so:

Press Ctrl + Alt + Del. Click on Task Manager. Go to Startup tab. Right-click on the app you wish to disable during startup and click on Disable.



Via the Registry

The registry editor consists of Windows configuration settings. Altering these settings can make the system function differently. Hence, making changes to the registry editor can stop apps from opening on startup.

However, keep in mind that not all startup programs will be visible in the Registry. So, if you can’t find the program you’d like to disable, please resort to other methods.

A slight error on the registry editor can cause compatibility issues within the system and may end up crashing it. So, it’s always better to back up your registry before making any changes.

Taking this into consideration, follow the steps shown below to disable apps from running on startup.

Press the Windows button + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box. Enter regedit to open the Registry Editor.

Copy and paste the following line on the address, and hit enter.

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run

On the right side of the screen, you’ll be presented with all the applications that are set to run during Windows startup. Highlight an undesirable application and Delete it from the registry entry.



Now, the application will not run automatically during startup.

Via MSConfig

MSConfig is a system configuration application that is mainly used to troubleshoot problems that arise during the bootup process.

It can be used to change configuration settings; enable and disable the software, drivers, and even startup programs. The steps below show how to disable startup programs via MSConfig.

Press the Windows button + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box. Enter msconfig to open the System Configuration window. On the General tab, uncheck Load startup items.

Click Apply to save your changes. Finally, click OK.

Using Third-Party Applications

There are a plethora of third-party apps and startup managers that can help you solve your problem.

Although we don’t recommend using these applications, however upon research, we found out that AutoRuns, Starter, and Startup Delayer are some of the best in the market.

Downloading third-party applications is the easiest way for your system to catch viruses. Windows don’t recommend you to download apps from the third-party app store, and we don’t either.

However, if you continue to install these applications anyway, just follow the on-screen instructions to disable apps from opening during Windows startup.