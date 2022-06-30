Although Screen Time is a convenient feature, don’t you find it annoying to constantly extend app limits when necessary?

To turn this feature off entirely, iPhone requires you to enter the Screen Time passcode. However, if you’ve forgotten the passcode or don’t have access to it, there are still ways you can turn screen time off easily.

So, let’s quickly jump to learn how you can turn the off-screen time on your iPhone without using a password.

How to Turn Off Screen Time Without Password?

Some ways to turn off screen time on an iPhone are as easy as logging out of iCloud or changing the passcode. Along with that, there are other ways to turn off screen time as well. Let’s look at them in detail.

Sign Out of iCloud

A quick way to turn off screen time without a password is by signing out of your iCloud account. Doing so will automatically turn off Screen Time and all of its associated data.

Simply go to your settings and open your Apple profile. Scroll down and tap on Sign Out. Now, go to Screen Time and select the option that says Turn Off Screen Time.

Reset Passcode Using Screen Time Passcode Recovery

Another simple way to turn off the screen time passcode is by resetting it. You can simply do it by using the Forgot Password method. However, this step only works if you have the credentials of the respective Apple ID. It’s also worth noting that your iPhone or iPad needs to be at least iOS 13.4 for this solution to work.

Go to Settings and select Screen Time. Tap on Change Screen Time Passcode.

Select the Forgot Passcode option. You’ll now notice a pop-up screen that says Screen Time Password Recovery.

Enter the credentials for the Apple ID. Once you’ve logged in, enter your new four-digit passcode. Confirm your new password. You’ll need to enter your Apple ID and password again. Now go back to the menu for Screen Time. Scroll down and tap on the Turn Off Screen Time option highlighted in red.



The Screen Time feature will now not require a passcode to turn it off again.

Using iTunes

With the help of the handy iTunes app, you can turn off screen time in easy steps. How this method works is by restoring older data, we’ll set all our settings to that time. As a result, our screen time will also be turned off.

Prior to following these steps, you’ll need to disable Find My on your iPhone. Go to your Apple profile from the settings and tap on Find My. Tap on it again and slide the toggle to turn it off.

Connect your iPhone to your PC and launch iTunes. Click on your device and then go to Summary. Select the Restore Backup option.



Note: Since this method requires you to factory reset your phone, we recommend only resorting to this step if you’ve already backed up your data.

Factory Reset iPhone

Besides iTunes, another way you can factory reset your phone to turn off Screen Time is through the settings. Resetting your phone will remove all your content and also reset all your settings, like the Screen Time back to default. In this way, Screen Time will be turned off without using a passcode.

Note: Since you’ll lose all your data in the process, we only recommend this step if you’ve already backed up your data.

Go to Settings and then General. Select the Transfer or Reset option.

Tap on Erase All Content and Settings.



Using Third-party apps

If the above-mentioned solutions are not working or you don’t want to risk losing data, you can check some third-party apps. Although such apps charge fees, you can find many functions, like turning off screen time, backup data, restoring files, viewing passwords, and such.

However, some suspicious third-party apps can come with a security risk. So, we recommend being cautious while using them.

You can try out some apps/software like AnyUnlock, UnlockGo, or Mobitrix LockAway.

How to Turn Off Screen Time on a Mac?

Even if you’re on a Mac, you can easily turn off Screen Time by resetting the Screen Time passcode. However, it’s helpful to remember that your Mac needs to be atleast macOS Catalina 10.15.4 or above to perform the steps below.

Click on the Apple logo. Then, head to System Preferences. Go to Screen Time.

From the bottom-left corner, click on three-dotted circle to open Options. Click on Change Passcode and then select the Forgot Passcode option. Type in the respective Apple ID and password. Enter your new Screen Time passcode. Type in the same passcode again to confirm. Now, go back to the System Preferences window and click on Screen Time. Click on the Options icon in the bottom-left corner. Select the Turn Off option in the top-right corner.

How to Turn Off Screen Time on your Child’s Device?

It’s much easier to turn off screen time on your child’s Apple device. Especially if you use the Family Sharing feature, your child will not find the option to reset the passcode themselves. So, here’s how you can change the Screen Time passcode to turn off Screen Time on your child’s device.

On iPhone

Make sure you’re using the family organizer’s device. Go to Settings and then select Screen Time. Select your child’s name from the Family section.

Now, select the Change Screen Time Passcode option. Enter your new passcode and confirm. Now, go back to the Screen Time settings page and tap on the Turn Off Screen Time option.

On Mac

Click on the Apple logo and go to System Preferences. Go to Screen Time. From the left sidebar, click on your child’s name. Click on the Options icon from the bottom-left corner. Select the Change Passcode option and select Forgot Passcode. Enter your Apple ID credentials and then type in a new passcode. Confirm your new passcode.

How to Remove Screen Time Passcode?

If you’re someone who keeps forgetting the Screen Time passcode, the first step is to save the passcode in your iCloud Keychain. However, if you don’t want to bother entering the passcode, here are easy ways to remove it and continue using Screen Time.

Note: Removing Passcode will allow anyone on your device to view your Screen Time History and turn it on/off without a passcode.

On iPhone

Go to Settings and then open Screen Time. Tap on Change Screen Time Passcode. Select Turn Off Screen Time Passcode.

Enter your current passcode. Your passcode is now removed and you can continue using Screen Time as it is.

On Mac

Click on the Apple icon and go to System Preferences. Select the Screen Time option. Go to Options from the bottom-left corner. Uncheck the box that says Use Screen Time Passcode.

Type in the existing passcode to confirm.

How to Remove Screen Time from Selected Apps?

If you like using Screen Time but don’t want to put a limit on some essential apps, like Camera or Messages, you can remove Screen Time from them. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Screen Time from Settings. Tap on Always Allowed.

You’ll find a list of all your existing apps. Scroll down and choose the ones on which you don’t want to limit Screen Time from the Choose Apps section.



The apps next to the red circle mean that they don’t have a Screen Time limit. Meanwhile, the apps with a green circle denote that they have a Screen Time limit. You can tap on the green + icon to add them to the list of Always Allowed apps.

How to Turn Off Screen Time on Other Apple Devices?

If you use the same Apple ID on all of your Apple devices, you can turn on the Share Across Devices option. Doing so will automatically update the new Screen Time passcode on all your devices. You can find the option to turn on the Share Across Devices option on the Screen Time settings page.

What Happens After 10 Failed Screen Time Passcode Attempts?