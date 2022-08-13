How to Update Games on Steam (Manually or Automatically)

Game developers send out updates on a regular basis for their players. Whether it is to fix the crucial bugs or to add new stuff to the game. Either way, updating your game is very important as some games won’t let you play unless you update the game.

By default, Steam automatically updates your games whenever you log in to your account. But for some reason, if your games are not updating, you might get headaches trying to figure out what is wrong, especially when all you want is to have some quality time after a long day of work.

How to Update Games on Steam

Whether you’ve turned off the automatic updates by mistake or the settings changed by themselves, things can get pretty messy if you can’t play your games when you want to. If you are in a situation where your games aren’t updating anymore, and you’re not sure what the problem is, there is actually a very simple solution to this.

You can set your games to update automatically, or you can update them manually as well. Here are the quick ways to update your games.

Update Games on Steam Automatically

If your automatic update feature has stopped working, chances are it’s been turned off. If that is the case, you can easily change it back so that when there’s an update next time, it will update automatically.

Launch Steam Client app on your PC. Go to your games library by clicking on the Library tab.

Once you’re on the Library window, locate the game that you want to update. Now, right-click on the game. Select Properties from the list of dropdown options.

This will bring up a new window where you can see different information about the game. Click on the Updates tab. On the Updates tab, click on the small arrow under AUTOMATIC UPDATES.

Now, you’ll be able to see a list of dropdown options. Select Always keep this game updated from those options.



Now, relaunch Steam, and your game should start downloading the updates right away.

Update Games on Steam Manually

If you don’t want your games to update automatically, you can update them manually as well. The best advantage of updating your games manually is that you’ll know exactly what the update is about and the size of the update. Sometimes, these updates take a lot of space on your hard drive and consume lots of bandwidth as well.

There are two methods to update your games manually on Steam. You can choose the method that suits you the best.

Using Update Option on Steam App

Open the Steam client app. Navigate to your games library by clicking on the Library tab. Now, locate the game you want to update from the list of your games. Click on the game to bring up that game’s home page. If you have updates pending, you should be able to see a little blue update icon. Click on the Update button to start downloading the updates.

Verify Integrity of Game Files

Launch Steam desktop client. Click on the Library tab to open your games library.

Locate the game that you want to update. Right-click on the game and select Properties.

Once the Properties menu opens, click on the Local Files tab. Now, click on Verify integrity of game files.



Related Topics

Why Are Some of the Games Not Updating?

This happens when the automatic update for the particular game is turned off. Those games that still have their automatic update turned on will keep downloading updates as usual. And for the games that don’t have this feature turned on, you’ll have to turn it on. Or, you can always update your games manually too.

Is There a Global Settings Option to Toggle Automatic Updates on and off?

No, there isn’t a global settings option that lets you set automatic updates for all of your games. If you want to turn off or turn on the automatic updates for all your games, you’ll have to do that manually for each of them.

This is a great thing because you can choose to stop downloading updates for the games that you don’t play anymore.

Does Steam Continue Downloading the Game when You Launch Another One?

Yes, you can set Steam to continue the downloads even when you launch another game. Not only games, but it will practically download anything if it’s related to your games library, such as Workshop contents and updates.

You can turn it up by launching Steam and going to Steam > Settings > Downloads, and checking the Allow downloads during gameplay option.