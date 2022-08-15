How to Fix Corrupt Update Files Steam Error

Sometimes when you’re updating your games to the latest version, you might get an error saying ‘Corrupt disk,’ and it will stop downloading the updates. And even when you try to redownload the update, this error doesn’t go away.

You may face this error when you have a faulty hard drive or if there is an issue with the Steam itself. If you have a faulty drive, you’ll need to install your games on another drive and try to repair or fix your old drive.

In this article, we will discuss several ways to fix this error message.

How to Fix Corrupt Update Files While Downloading Updates on Steam?

If your error is related to Steam, there are a few ways to them. Sometimes a simple restart of your windows might be able to fix this error.

However, if you’ve already tried this method and are still experiencing the error, you can try these methods that have solved this issue for most of the users.

Repair the Download Folder

The most probable cause of this error is that there are some issues with the drive in which your games are installed. You can fix this issue by repairing the download folder through Steam.

To repair your download folder via Steam:

Open the Steam app on your PC. Click on the Steam menu in the top-left corner of the Steam app. Now, select Settings.

Select the Downloads tab from the list of menus. Click on the STEAM LIBRARY FOLDERS.

Now, select the drive in which your game is installed and click on the three-dotted button, then select Repair Folder.

Finally, click Yes in the next popup window.

Now, try to update the game again and see if you can update them without any errors. If it still shows the errors, you can move on to the next method.

Delete/Rename Downloading Folder

There is a folder named ‘downloading’ in your Steam directory. The temp files that are downloaded when you update your games are stored here. And in case it contains some corrupted files, you might see an error such as now.

Deleting this folder might be able to solve your problem. To delete the ‘downloading’ folder, follow these steps:

Right-click on the Steam icon on your desktop, then select Open file location. Now, find a folder called ‘steamapps‘ and open it.. (You may need to scroll up for this.)

Inside the ‘steamapps’ folder, locate and delete the folder named ‘downloading .’ (Or you can also rename it to something else in case you need it later.)

Now, the next time you download or update your games, a new downloading folder will be created. Try updating your games now, and see if the corrupt update files error is gone. If you’re still experiencing the error, try the next method.

Verify Integrity of Game Files

It is important that you have no missing files in your game folder and that your files are up-to-date. You can ensure that by verifying the integrity of your files.

To verify the integrity of game files:

Launch the Steam client app from your desktop. Click on the Library tab to view your games library.

Now, select the game that is showing you this error and right-click on it. Select Properties from the list of drop-down menus.

Select the LOCAL FILES tab from the list of options. Now, click on Verify integrity of game files.



This will perform a check on whether there are missing or corrupted files of the game on your system. In case it finds any missing or corrupted files, it will download them, and you’ll be able to update your game without any issue. If you still see the error, even after verifying the game files, you can move on to the next method.

Clear Steam Download Cache

Clearing the cache files from your Steam will also fix this issue in many cases. There are two methods to clear the download cache, and you can use either of them.

Using Steam Settings

Launch Steam on your windows and click on the Steam menu. Select Settings from the list of options.

Click on the Downloads tab. Now, click CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE, then OK.



Using Flush command

Open Run Command Box by pressing Windows key + R together. Type this command in the search box and press Enter:

steam://flushconfig



This will clear all the download cache files from Steam, and you’ll be logged out as well. When this process is completed, Steam will relaunch by itself.

Now, enter your login details and log in to your account. After logging in, try to update your games and see if you can update them without any issues. If it still shows an error, try this next method.

Change Download Region and Reinstall the Game

Sometimes, the server you’re downloading your updates from might have corrupted files themselves. In that case, changing your downloading region to something else might solve your problem.

Note: Before changing your download region, you might want to uninstall your game and delete everything from the game’s folder as well. As we don’t know exactly which files are corrupted, they might still be on your drive even after reinstalling the game. So to prevent that, it is important to delete everything beforehand.

Now, to change your download region:

Launch the Steam desktop app. Click on the Steam menu and select Settings.

Now, select the Downloads tab from the list of given menus. Under Download Region, click on the small arrow and select any of the regions. (However, don’t select the region that is too far from you as it may affect your download speed.)

Click Ok and try updating the game again.

Check if you can download the updates with any issues.

How to Fix Corrupt Update Files Steam Error for Linux Users?