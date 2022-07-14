how-to-use-usb-ports-on-monitor

Any monitor has a set of ports that come with it. These days we can find an HDMI port, a headset port, and a few USB ports on almost every monitor. The HDMI port is to connect to display input and the headset port is to connect to the speakers. So what are the USB ports for?

If your monitor has USB ports (and if it is old), they are most likely to work as a USB hub. With the help of a USB hub, you can connect various peripherals to the monitor itself and thus make life easier for you.

However, if you have recently purchased a monitor, you might be able to connect storage devices like a pen drive.

In either case, USB ports on a monitor help you to extend the functionality of your monitor.

Monitors and USB Ports

The type of monitor you have is the major deciding factor of your USB port’s functionality.

The reason why some monitors are not able to detect pen drives is that they lack smart functions. Older monitors are less likely to have this feature.

Monitor with smart capabilities is able to support plug and play. Apart from pen drives, you can also connect other devices like;

Smartphones

Cameras

External Hard disks.

Newer and updated models comes with smart capabilities. But do make sure if your monitor supports such features. You can always check your product’s description on the website.

However, if your monitor does not come with such smart features then what are those USB ports for?

Apart from them to connect your storage device, these ports also act as a USB Hub to extend the functionality.

What Is a USB Hub?

USB hubs help you to get more from a single USB port. They let you connect more devices by extending a single USB port to multiple ports.

Here is what a USB hub looks like:

A USB hub has a single male USB port and multiple female USB ports. You connect the male port to the female port that is present in your PC.

So, now you can use the single USB port present on your PC but connect multiple devices to it.

Modern PCs come with few USB ports. However, sometimes you may need to connect multiple devices such as a keyboard, mouse, hard drive, or printer. That is exactly when you will need a USB hub.

Therefore, your monitor will usually always have more than one USB port. If it does have only one port, then chances are you own a smart monitor, and that USB port is for connecting storage devices.

Why Do I Need a USB Hub on My Monitor?

Now that you know what kind of monitor you have and you also know what a USB hub is. But why do you need it on a monitor?

Simple, it makes your life easy. First, it will increase the number of ports to connect more peripherals to your PC. Now, you do not need to buy an external USB hub from the market.

Secondly, it will make it much easier to connect your devices directly to the monitor, instead of going under the desk and connecting it behind a PC case. You can manage your devices and wires much more efficiently.

How to Set Up the USB Hub on Your Monitor?

Remember, you want to connect your devices to your PC and not just the monitor itself. For your monitor to act as a USB Hub you need to first connect the monitor to the PC.

Some of the modern monitors found on the market these days also use USB ports for connecting to the PC. In that case, there is no need to connect an extra cable for the USB hub and you can use those ports directly. For more information on if your monitor supports this feature, you can check your product description.

However, typical and older monitors, use a dedicated cable for display. We call them VGA cables and we use them for display purposes only. In such cases, you will need to connect an extra cable to use the USB ports on your monitor to connect to other devices.

Look at the area where ports are. There must be one port that looks different (or colored differently). Or, you might also find it labeled as UP.

This is the upstream port. You connect this port to your PC.

You will need a 2-way male USB cable. Connect one end to your PC and another end to the UP port on the back of your monitor.

The ports apart from the UP port are the down ports (until labeled otherwise). These are the downstream ports and this is where you can connect your peripherals in the same way as you would in a PC.

Conclusion

Therefore, to conclude, whatever kind of monitor you have, having USB ports will only boost your productivity. It will save you from the hassle of managing wires and help you organize your desk in a much cleaner way.

If you have a typical old-fashioned monitor with USB ports, it might only act as a hub. But if you have a smart TV monitor you might directly connect a storage device and look at what’s inside without a CPU. And it will also work as a USB hub, so you can connect your keyboard and mouse or even a controller.

Frequently Asked Questions

My Monitor Takes a Lot of Time to Load the Pen Drive. What Should I Do?

There are different versions of USB ports. The port size is the same but it differs in speed and connectivity. More recent versions support faster speeds and more functionality. If your monitor is taking too much time to load your pen drive then your monitor might be using the USB ports from an older version. Due to this, it is not able to support fast data transfer rates.

Monitor Does Not Detect My Hard Drive but It Detects My Pen Drive. Why?

This is because your monitor might have unpowered USB ports. There are types of USB ports; powered and unpowered. Unpowered USB ports only support devices that require low power such as a mouse or keyboard. Whereas, only powered USB ports can support devices that require high voltages such as hard drives.

Can I use different USB Ports on My Monitor and PC?

There are different types of USB ports. They differ only in speed and connectivity but support most of the basic functionality. You can cable converter to connect the different ports in your PC and monitor. You can find such cables easily in the market.

Can I Setup Dual Monitor via USB Port?

Yes, you can connect multiple monitors via the USB ports on your monitor. We call this method daisy-chaining. Depending on your monitor you can connect additional 2-3 monitors. Look into the product description for more details.

My Smart Tv Monitor Does Not Detect My Keyboard and Mouse. What Should I Do?

Your smart TV monitor is capable to support storage devices on its own as well as acting as a USB Hub. However, you might need to switch between the modes in order to change the functionality. Look into the product description on how to change the modes.

Can I Charge My Phone From the USB Ports on My Monitor?

Some monitors support powered USB ports in that case yes, you can charge your phone via the USB port on your monitor. However, if you have an unpowered USB port you will not be able to charge your phone via the port.