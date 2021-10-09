All Metro Games In Order By Release Date

Metro is a Russian/Ukrainian video game and novel franchise that began with 2005’s Metro 2033 book by Dmitry Glukhovsky.

So far, we’ve seen a trilogy of games. On top of the original trio, there’s an extra remaster we’re including. The grand total of Metro series games is four. Also, the last game, Metro Exodus, has two expansions.

The series happens in the writer’s fictional world, a post-apocalyptic Russia after a worldwide nuclear war. Gameplay-wise, Metro offers a first-person-shooter survival formula on a mix of linear, non-linear, and semi-open maps.

The Plot

The plot follows a series of survivors who found shelter on Moscow’s underground metro system. Each station has a different group, and most groups have unique social structures.

Beneath the surface, these factions are struggling for power, resources, and supplies. The tunnels are a nasty place, full of radiation, mutants, and environmental hazards. Above the surface, the situation is worse.

You play as a Stalker, someone who scavenges the world for supplies.

The first Metro game happens mostly in the tunnels.

Do I Need to Play Metro Games in Order?

As it follows a linear plot, it would be best to play the whole trilogy instead of only the third one. However, if you’re going to pick one, pick Metro Exodus.

Metro Games in Chronological Order

Metro 2033

Metro 2033’s former publisher, THQ, is a German-Austrian company.

Developer: 4A Games (Ukraine)

4A Games (Ukraine) Publisher: THQ (former) / Deep Silver

THQ (former) / Deep Silver Release Date: 2010

2010 Platform: Xbox 360, Windows

Studio 4A Games made an alliance for Glujovsky to create the first game of the series together. They began working on the title in 2006.

The result, Metro 2033, combines horror, survival, immersive sim, and FPS. It came out with top-of-the-line graphics, performance, and gameplay.

The game follows Artyom, a young Stalker trying to find supplies for a newly-formed faction alliance. You scour both the tunnel and the surface. The alliance’s ultimate goal is defeating a mysterious race of mutant beings, the Dark Ones.

It’s not an easy task. Surviving in Metro’s world requires strict resource and equipment management. In particular, these equipment are present on all Metro games:

Gas Mask: You need a gas mask to survive the toxic air.

You need a gas mask to survive the toxic air. Filters: You need gas mask filters for proper air filtration. You can loot these items everywhere, or buy them from specific stores.

You need gas mask filters for proper air filtration. You can loot these items everywhere, or buy them from specific stores. Metro-Made Watch: It measures the gas filter durability.

It measures the gas filter durability. Flashlight: You’ll need it a lot, as the game is full of dark areas. However, it consumes power, and the light fades when the battery runs low.

You’ll need it a lot, as the game is full of dark areas. However, it consumes power, and the light fades when the battery runs low. Night-vision Goggles: These allow you to see in the dark. They also require power.

These allow you to see in the dark. They also require power. Universal Charger: It allows you to charge the flashlight and the night-vision goggles.

It allows you to charge the flashlight and the night-vision goggles. Geiger Counter: It checks radiation levels. You need to check it constantly to avoid damage.

It checks radiation levels. You need to check it constantly to avoid damage. Lighter: It’s a secondary light source. It can also guide you as it often tells you where the exits are by the way the wind is blowing on the fire. The wind will blow the lighter to show you where you need to go.

It’s a secondary light source. It can also guide you as it often tells you where the exits are by the way the wind is blowing on the fire. The wind will blow the lighter to show you where you need to go. Medkit: It replenishes your health. The game doesn’t have an HP bar. You can only see blood splatters on the screen, plus your heart’s rhythm to tell how much damage you’re receiving.

It replenishes your health. The game doesn’t have an HP bar. You can only see blood splatters on the screen, plus your heart’s rhythm to tell how much damage you’re receiving. Compass: It’s your only means of traverse in the game, as there’s no map. It’s strapped on your wrist, and you read it in real-time, much like you use the other items.

Metro 2033 is one of the best survival FPS of all time.

On top of this, you wear either heavy armor or stealth armor. The game encourages stealth playtime, as bullets are scarce while enemies are tough.

Even more, military bullets are the only currency in the game. You also have access to more rudimentary bullets made beneath the surface, but these are weaker. All of these means ammo management is vital on Metro 2033.

Lastly, you can tweak the game further for an extra challenge. In particular, you can increase enemy damage and play without a HUD for total immersion (Ranger mode)

Metro: Last Light

Metro: Last Light sold more copies than the original title.

Developer: 4A Games

4A Games Publisher: THQ (former) / Deep Silver

THQ (former) / Deep Silver Release Date: 2013

2013 Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, Windows, MacOS, Linux, SteamOS

4A Games wanted the name “Metro 2034” for the game. However, Glukhovsky thought the title didn’t have anything to do with his newer book of the same title. Interestingly, though, the next novel, Metro 2035, is inspired by Metro: Last Light. That’s a neat feedback loop.

In any case, Last Light happens years after the original title. Without spoiling the first game, your new goal is defeating the Dark Ones on the surface.

You play as Artyom on a long surface quest that uncovers conspiracies and rivalries between the tunnel factions.

Combat-wise, the game makes it feel like Artyom became an expert military operative, rather than a beginner like in the first game. He walks faster, runs faster, reloads weapons more quickly, and resists more damage.

The second title in the series emphasizes the action and less on stealth and resource management.

Last Light offers linear maps with some leeway to explore.

Most of your playtime happens on post-apocalyptic Moscu, which means you need a gas mask. You need to change the filters every 30 minutes or so.

However, the filter may degrade as you suffer damage. Some hits may crack and break your mask, therefore making the filter less effective and durable. Other filter mechanics increase or decrease your breathing speed or your field of view.

Additionally, there’re five types of gas masks in the world. However, you need to replace a broken gas mask with another, as there’re no means of repair.

Then, as I said before, you get the same equipment as the first game. The only change is how the Watch works, as there’s a digital model that’s easier to read.

Other than that, you get the same trading system, improved FPS mechanics, better graphics, and longer playtime.

Metro: Redux (Remastered)

Metro Redux is the currently available option for the original games.

Developer: 4A Games

4A Games Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver Release Date: March 2014

March 2014 Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows, MacOS, Linux, SteamOS

Metro Redux is the remaster of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light.

It comes with a graphic overhaul, 4K-res for the Xbox One X and PC, or 1080p-res for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The frame rate also improved from 24/30 fps to 60fps.

Another critical thing the update took care of are enemy AI, new zones, new secrets, and weapon customizations.

The remaster also brings two new game modes: “Spartan,” a combat-oriented mode, and “Survival,” a horror-oriented mode.

You can only buy the separate Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux on Steam. Both games debuted together in a single bundle, but you may also buy them separately. And, sadly, The Redux bundle is not available for PC right now.

Metro REDUX (the bundle) is currently available for Xbox and PlayStation.

Metro Exodus is a semi-open survival-sim FPS.

Developer: 4A Games

4A Games Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver Release Date: 2019

2019 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Windows, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna

Metro: Exodus offers the biggest journey the game has ever since. Most of the game happens above the surface, on non-linear, vast levels offering a sandbox survival experience.

The story follows our hero, Artyom, traveling the surface with his companions to search for a safe place.

Notably, the new game has a strong focus on realism.

For example, it adds a crafting and repair system, and crafting also happens in real life. You crouch to check your bag and craft ammo, weapon mods, filters, and supplies.

Crafting resources are metals, chemicals, and weapon parts. You can make ammo, health packs, filters, grenades, and more. However, what you can craft is scarce, and you can’t make everything.

At the same time, you need to manage your limits. You need to be aware of what you carry and consider your needs before a long journey.

There’s no interface to see map areas.

For new equipment, the game introduces a binocular to explore the land. It’s the only means to know what lies ahead, as the game doesn’t share information about the map.

Other elements include the need to recharge or pump some weapons manually, repair gear, and maintain your mask.

And as before, the game thrives on severe resource scarcity. It’s often better to sneak by enemies or let enemies walk past.

Enemies are also unpredictable, and you never know when they may appear or what they might do if you kill or spare their companions. For example, you can take shelter and sleep in a safe house, only to discover bandits surrounding you when you wake up. These are part of the AI-driven events that make the game more immersive.

Similarly, the game reacts to player choice, and you do have options that introduce consequences into the game. Characters remember your choices and actions and respond accordingly.

All of this comes to you with outstanding performance, sound design, OST, character animation, and gameplay.

The Two Colonels is the game’s first DLC. It debuted in 2019. You explore a mysterious tunnel, full of slime and mutants, to save a group of stranded survivors.

It has a different character, though. You play as Khlebnikov on a single linear chapter with new weapons.

You play as Sam, a US marine who was a Moscow embassy guard before the war. After the bombs fall, he makes his way across the tunnels to find a way back home to his family.

The 2020 DLC has a fair amount of new content. It takes about 10 hours to complete Sam’s journey across linear and non-linear scenarios.

Every Metro Exodus Game