Why Won’t Microsoft Edge Open – How to Fix It

Microsoft Edge is a unique browser that’s fun to use but it’s not invulnerable to errors like not opening, lagging, or freezing. This is a problem for many fans who are Windows users and are only dedicated to using Microsoft Edge. So, let’s discuss the cause of such issues and ways to fix them.

Why Won’t Microsoft Edge Open?

Microsoft Edge can run into many issues due to the following potential reasons.

Microsoft Edge is not up-to-date

Incompatible websites

Edge Extensions

Potential malware

Windows OS is not up-to-date

Slow internet connection

How to Fix Microsoft Edge Won’t Open Error?

Thankfully, there are a lot of easy solutions to try when your Microsoft Edge won’t open. You may choose the one from this list that’s convenient for you.

Troubleshoot Microsoft Edge

Windows Troubleshoot feature comes in handy to fix bugs like the Edge browser, not opening or when it won’t stay open after a few seconds. Thankfully, you can easily troubleshoot MS Edge browser from your settings without needing to install a third-party app. Here’s what you can do:

Open Settings from the Start menu. Click on Update & Security. On the left panel, scroll to find the Troubleshoot option and click on it.

Select Additional troubleshooters that’s below View troubleshooting history. In this page, you can troubleshoot in many ways. But first, we recommend using the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter. You can scroll down and find it under the Find and fix other problems section. Select it and click on Run the troubleshooter.

Windows will ask you to select a program. Find and select Microsoft Edge. Click on Next.

Now, you can either let Windows apply its recommended settings or manually choose the problems and troubleshoot. If you select to apply its recommended settings, it’ll allow you to test the program.



It’ll fix any incompatible issues and open the Microsoft Edge browser.

Once the problem is fixed, go back to the Troubleshooter window and click Next on the page where you left off. You can select Save these settings and close the troubleshooter.

Update Microsoft Edge Browser

Updates help any app or browser work more efficiently since it helps get rid of bugs and adds to the performance. So, making sure you’re using the latest version of this browser is ideal for making it work properly.

Usually, Microsoft Edge updates itself automatically, and you might get alerted to update it as well. You can also manually check if there are any updates available. Here’s how you can check and install Microsoft Edge updates:

Go to the menu by clicking on the three dots in the upper right corner of your browser. Select Help and Feedback and then click on About Microsoft Edge. If Microsoft Edge finds any updates, it’ll start installing automatically. After the update is complete, click on Restart.

Now, when you try to open the Microsoft Edge browser, it’ll open with its latest version.

Clear Cache and History

When Microsoft stops working properly, it can be due to corrupted cache files. Clearing such files can get your browser to start functioning again. Here’s how you can clear the cache of the Edge browser:

Pin Microsoft Edge to your taskbar. Right-click on it and click on any suggested links. This will also force the browser to open. Even if the webpage doesn’t load properly, click on the three dots in the upper-right corner and select Settings. On the left panel, click on Privacy, Search, and Services settings. Scroll down to find Clear browsing data.

Beside this, there’s an option, Choose what to clear. In it, you can choose what sorts of data to clear and their time period. Once you’ve chosen your preferred settings, click on Clear.

You can now try to re-open Microsoft Edge. We personally found out that this method not only helps open the browser but also helps it load faster. So, it should work for you as well.

Conduct a Clean Boot

In some cases, performing a clean boot can also get rid of bugs and errors like when the Microsoft Edge browser won’t open. Here’s how you can use a clean boot.

First, log in with your administrator account. Type in “ msconfig ” in the search bar on your taskbar. Click on System Configuration. Click on the Services tab. Now, click on the Hide all Microsoft services box option and select Disable all. Beside the Services, click on the Startup tab and select Open Task Manager. Select all items from the list and click on Disable. Once again, go to the System Configuration window. Select Apply and OK.

Now, you can restart your computer and try opening the MS Edge browser.

Repair Microsoft Edge

If your Microsoft Edge isn’t opening at all, repairing the browser can be very helpful. What’s good about this trick is that you can directly do it from your Windows settings, so you don’t need to access the browser.

Go to Windows settings and open Apps. Scroll to find Microsoft Edge and click on Modify. You will get asked to enter your Administrator account password if you’re logged in from another account. Now, you’ll get a pop-up option where you’ll see the Repair button. Click on it.

Doing this will repair and reinstall any new files of the browser. This process will only take several minutes, depending on your internet connection.

Update Your Windows OS

When apps and browsers don’t open, sometimes they’re not at fault, and the bugs can be solved by simply updating your Windows. If you’re running a Windows version that’s lower than 10, updating it can help improve the efficiency of your Microsoft Edge browser as well.

Here’s how you can perform a Windows system update:

Click on the Start menu. Open Settings. Go to the Update & Security menu. Click on the Windows Update tab. Select Check for Updates.

Perform a PowerShell Command

Click on the Start menu, type in “Powershell” in the search bar, and select the Windows Powershell app. This will open a small window where you can code a command prompt.

Enter this command in the given prompt:

Get-AppXPackage -AllUsers | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)AppXManifest.xml"}

It’s best to wait until the process is complete. Now, you can try to open the Microsoft Edge browser.

Troubleshoot Internet Connection

If most solutions aren’t working, a slow internet connection can also be the cause behind apps and browsers not working. You can troubleshoot your internet connection from Windows settings in these easy steps:

Open Settings from the Start menu. Go to Update & Security and select Troubleshoot. Click on Additional Troubleshooters. On this page, select Internet Connections and click on Run the troubleshooter. Select Troubleshoot my connection to the Internet. Windows will now begin looking for problems to fix.

You can now close the troubleshooter and open the Microsoft Edge browser.

Why Won’t Microsoft Edge Open Any Websites?

If websites open in Chrome and Firefox but not in Microsoft Edge, it’s very likely because the websites are incompatible due to the browser not being updated or potential malware.

To update Microsoft Edge, you can refer to the solutions explained above. To get rid of potential viruses, either use an Antivirus or scan through Windows Security.

Open Windows Security from your settings. There are many options under the Protection areas. You want to click on the first one that says Virus and threat protection. If there are any, it’ll say, “Threats found. Start the recommended actions”. Click on the Start actions option. You can choose between a quick scan and a full scan.

Sadly, you can’t uninstall Microsoft Edge as it’s a default browser that Microsoft recommends. However, if such fixes don’t work, you can reinstall Microsoft Edge to replace old files.

To reinstall the Edge browser, go to the Microsoft Edge download page, and choose to download a file that’s most compatible with your device. You can either choose to download Edge browser for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. There are individual download files available for all versions of Windows as well.

Why Won’t Microsoft Edge Open After Update?

If Microsoft Edge isn’t working properly even after updating it, it could be due to incomplete updates, or corrupted update files. You can try updating your Windows and reinstalling Microsoft Edge. After that, you can restart your computer and launch Microsoft Edge.

If you have Edge extensions installed, try turning them off or uninstalling them. Not all extensions are reliable as some can have corrupted files, causing your Edge browser to lag.

Why Won’t Microsoft Edge Open From Taskbar?

If your Microsoft Edge won’t open from the taskbar, it’s probably due to bugs and glitches. First of all, try typing in Microsoft Edge from the search bar and open it.

You can also try ending the Microsoft Edge process from the task manager.

Hit right-click on the taskbar and click on Task Manager. Select More Details. In the Processes tab, select Microsoft Edge and click on End Task. Close the Task Manager and open Microsoft Edge.

Additionally, you can try restarting your computer.

Why Is Microsoft Edge Not Responding?

If Microsoft Edge is not responding, it could be due to newly installed browser extensions that are not reliable. They could have corrupted files, which can cause the browser to freeze.

The only way to fix this is to disable or uninstall such extensions. Then turn off your computer and try to open the browser again.

How to Fix ‘Element Not Found’ Error When Trying to Open Microsoft Edge?

If you get the ‘Element Not Found’ error when you try to open Microsoft Edge, you can try restarting your computer. If that doesn’t work, launch Task Manager by searching it in the search bar. Right-click on Microsoft Edge and click on End task.

After that, try to open Microsoft Edge again. Click on File in the same Task Manager window and then click on Create a new task and type ‘Microsoft Edge’ in the given box. Now, click on OK. You can now try reopening Microsoft Edge.