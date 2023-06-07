How to Remove Printer Ink Stains From Clothes, Paper, Carpet

It is pretty normal to get printer ink stains on your hands if you are refilling the ink or changing your printer’s ink cartridges. Sometimes, you may also spill the ink on your important documents, carpets, or even your clothes. If you are in a similar situation, I’ve got your back.

In this article, I will explain how you can remove printer ink stains from your clothes, paper, or carpet using the readily available products at your home.

How to Remove Printer Ink Stains From Clothes?

You might be thinking of using a bleaching solution to clean the printer ink on your cloth. But wait! Do you know that using bleach haphazardly on your cloth could even damage it?

I recommend you first check the label on your clothing and ensure it allows bleach washing. Once you verify it’s safe, you can use it to remove the printer ink stains.

Besides, there are other methods that help you remove printer ink stains from cloth. But you should remember that printer ink stains can not be removed from every kind of fabric.

Modern apparel is mainly made of Cotton, Jeans, Linen, Velvet, Silk, Polyester, Woolen, Chiffon, etc. While most of the fabrics allow you to remove ink stains, it is difficult to remove ink stains from clothes made of chiffon and polyester.

While you are cleaning, make sure you rub and scrub the cloth gently, as some fabrics are more fragile than others.

Here, I will use baking soda and lemon to remove printer ink stains from my shirt.

Okay! Here’s my shirt stained with printer ink.

Put a few paper towels under the affected area of the cloth.

Put some baking soda over the ink stains.

Squeeze lemon over it.

You will see them reacting.

See how the ink is coming off.

Take a toothbrush and rub it. Be gentle while you are at it. Otherwise, you may end up tearing your clothes. Rub it for a few minutes, then apply normal laundry soap to the stained area and rub it. Finally, wash the cloth as usual. You can either hand-wash or machine-wash it. Avoid using hot water to prevent color from getting further into the fabrics. After washing, here’s the result.



If that does not work, a dry cleaner can help you. They use advanced cleaning solutions like ALBA Spot Remover to remove the ink stains from your clothes.

Tip: If you’re sceptical about using the cleaning agent, you can first test it on an unnoticeable area of your cloth, like the underarm.

How to Remove Printer Ink Stains From Carpet?

Carpets are generally made of natural and synthetic fiber. However, most of the carpets used today are synthetic fibers.

So if you own a synthetic fiber carpet and want to get printer ink stains off it, the process is quite easy. You can use the household products like baking soda, lemon, and vinegar.

Note: Do not use this method if you own a carpet made of natural fiber like Jute, Wool, Hemp, Camel hair or Coconut. You should, instead, consult a cleaning specialist to remove the stains.

Here’s a piece of carpet stained with ink.

Put some baking soda over the affected area.

Bring a lemon. Cut it to half and squeeze it directly over the baking soda.

The baking soda and lemon will now start reacting.

Take a toothbrush and start scrubbing the affected area.

Bring some vinegar and pour it.

You will again see the cleaning agents reacting with each other.

Scrub with the toothbrush again for a few minutes. Ink stains will go off easily. In the end, dampen a piece of cloth and clean the carpet. Let the carpet dry. You may use a hair dryer to dry it quicker. This is what it looks like after cleaning.



Note: If available, you may also use cleaning agents like WD-40 to get the printer ink stains off the carpet.

How to Remove Printer Ink Stains From Paper?

Removing printer ink stains from paper is not as easy as you think.

Papers are porous in nature, so trying to use any liquid cleaning agent to remove printer ink stains will only end up damaging them.

I tried to clean the ink stains from the paper using those methods but nothing seems to work.

You can see how I completely messed up my workspace trying to remove printer ink stains from papers.

If you somehow get printer ink stains on your important document, request another copy of the document, rather than messing around trying to remove the ink from the paper.