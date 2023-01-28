4 Ways to Reset BIOS Password

Getting into the BIOS settings is crucial if you want to modify the boot priority, overclock the CPU or troubleshoot system-related issues. However, if a password is set and you are unaware of it, this can be quite a hassle when you want to boot into the BIOS or even the operating system.

If you do know the administrator password, you can reset it by entering the BIOS settings. You can also clear out the BIOS password by clearing the CMOS battery.

Before going into the password reset process, it is worth knowing the two different password types you can set on the BIOS.

Administrator Password : If this password is set, users have to enter it every time they try to enter the BIOS. It restricts unauthorized access or modification of the BIOS settings.

: If this password is set, users have to enter it every time they try to enter the BIOS. It restricts unauthorized access or modification of the BIOS settings. User Password: You will be asked for the user password before the operating system loads up. This password is also referred to as the System password on some devices. The operating system will not boot up unless you provide the correct user password.

Reset the Password From BIOS

If you remember the Administrator password for the BIOS, you can clear or reset it from the BIOS settings.

Restart the computer and press the specific BIOS key for your device when you see the manufacturer logo. The key to enter the BIOS could vary with the manufacturer but it is usually F1, F2, F10, F12, or DEL. It will ask you for the administrative or user password to access the BIOS. Enter the password.

Now, find the section for configuring the BIOS password.

Navigate to the section and hit enter, then enter the current password.

When asked for a new password, leave the field empty and select Ok. Do the same for both the Admin and the User Password.

Save and Exit from the BIOS. This will clear out the BIOS password. You will now have access to the BIOS without having to enter a password.

Using Clear CMOS Button

Some new higher-end motherboards come with a CMOS reset button that can revert the BIOS configurations to their factory default. This button is usually located in the back I/O panel of the motherboard. The name of this button can vary with the manufacturer. You may find it labeled as “Clear CMOS”, “Flash” or “Reset CMOS.”

Shut down the computer and disconnect all the cables attached to the computer’s case. Find the CMOS reset button on the back of the case.

Press and hold the button for 15-20 seconds. Put the computer back in place and then turn it on. Using your device-specific BIOS key try to boot into BIOS. See if it asks you for the password.

Using the Motherboard Jumper

If you did not find a CMOS reset button on your computer, you can also use the BIOS jumper to reset the password. The jumper is a series of metal pins located in the motherboard. These jumpers are responsible for opening, restricting, or bypassing an electrical circuit.

CMOS jumper is a three-pin conductor located in the motherboard near the CMOS battery. To reset the BIOS password you need to shift the CMOS jumper from its default position.

Turn off the computer and disconnect all the cables and peripherals connected to it. Now press and hold the power button for about 20 seconds. This will drain the excess power stored in the motherboard. Open the side panel of the CPU to gain access to the motherboard. Locate the CMOS Jumper. It must be labeled CLRPWD, RESET, CLRTC, CLEAR, CLEAR CMOS, or similar phrases. You will see three pins in the Jumper with the default configuration 1-2.

To reset the BIOS, shift the jumper to position 2-3.}

Wait for a while and move the jumper back to its default position. Finally, reassemble the computer, turn on the computer and try to boot into the BIOS. You will not be asked for any passwords

Reseat CMOS battery

On the laptops, you will not find the jumpers or Clear CMOS button. Reseating the CMOS battery becomes the only option in that case. The CMOS battery is responsible for retaining the BIOS configurations including its password. When you remove the CMOS battery, there will be nothing to power up the BIOS firmware, and the configurations including the password revert to their factory default.

Turn off the PC and disconnect the cables connected to it. Remove the side panel of the CPU’s case to access the computer’s motherboard. Locate the CMOS battery and press the lock holding it. The battery will then pop out of the slot.

Again place the battery back in the slot properly.

Reassbamble the computer and check if the password of the BIOS has been cleared.

For the Laptops, you need to open the back panel to get access to the motherboard and then the CMOS battery.

Turn off the laptop and disconnect the charger and other peripherals connected to the device. If the laptop has a detachable battery, remove it as well.

Power-drain the laptop by pressing the power button and holding it for about 20 seconds. Unscrew the back panel and gain access to the motherboard. Locate the CMOS battery. It is a coin-shaped battery usually seated in a socket or wrapped with electric tape and connected to the motherboard. Gently push the CMOS battery from the gap in the socket. The battery will then pop out. Wait for a while and reseat the battery back to the socket. If the battery is connected to the motherboard, disconnect the cable from the system board and then reconnect it.

Some Laptops come with a soldered CMOS battery which makes it difficult to reset or replace them. In that case, visit the service center for resolving the issue.