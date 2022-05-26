Spotify Can’t Play Songs? 6 Ways to Fix It

We all love listening to songs on Spotify. But with 422 million active monthly Spotify users, sometimes Spotify has song-playing issues. As frustrating as it may be, depending on the cause, this issue is mostly solvable.

In this article, we will troubleshoot any issues that your device may encounter that prevent you from playing music.

Why You Can’t Play Songs on Spotify

You cannot play songs on Spotify if there’s a bug from the developer’s side or an error on your device. Some of these causes are listed below:

Issue on Your Device

Check the following features to find out if there is an issue with your device.

Unstable Internet Connection

No Storage Device

Outdated Spotify Application

Issue on Spotify App

Issue With the App

If your devices are up to date but still can’t play songs on Spotify, there can be a problem in the app itself.

Check the Spotify Community : Spotify users discuss various issues and fixes in the Spotify community. Check the Ongoing Issues on Spotify to see if others face the same issue. You might find the causes or solutions to song-playing issues in the community.

: Spotify users discuss various issues and fixes in the Spotify community. Check the Ongoing Issues on Spotify to see if others face the same issue. You might find the causes or solutions to song-playing issues in the community. Check Spotify Status: Spotify updates on Twitter if there is an issue in Spotify itself. So, check @SpotifyStatus to see if Spotify has posted about song-playing issues.

How to Fix Spotify Song-playing Issues

You can fix song-playing issues in Spotify by restarting the app or logging out and logging back in. If it does not work, manage your storage. Try updating your app and turning off-high quality streaming to fix it.

Restart the Spotify App

Sometimes, Spotify can’t play songs due to random glitches. The easiest and fastest way to fix the issue is to Restart the Spotify app. You can close the app and open it back to solve this issue.

On Mac

Click on the Apple Menu Select Force Quit Finder. Tap on the Spotify and click on Force Quit

Start the Spotify app again

On Windows

Right-click the taskbar Go to Task Manager Find Spotify in the process tab Select the entire process tree, and tap End the task

On Mobile

If you are using Spotify on the mobile app, close the app and reopen it.

Logout and Log Back In

Logout out of your Spotify account and log back in if restarting the app does not work. It will refresh your Spotify account and remove the temporary glitches within the app.

On Desktop

To log out of Spotify on the desktop,

Open Spotify app See on the top right of your screen and tap on your profile Select Log out option Log In back to check if it works

On Mobile

The steps to logout Spotify on a mobile phone,

Open Spotify mobile app Go to settings Scroll down and Tap on Log Out

Log In back to check if it works

Check Your Storage device

You can not play songs on Spotify if the memory is full. Check whether your storage device has run out of space or not. Spotify suggests having at least 1 GB of available memory. If the storage is full, you can manage the memory on your device and mobile by following methods:

Clear Cache

A cache is a specific storage space used to temporarily store data and files. It improves the performance of a device, browser, or app. You can manage your storage space by clearing the cache.

On Windows

If you are a desktop Spotify user, follow the given steps to clear the cache,

Open File explorer Go to Local Disk C and click on Users Choose the folder of your username and open App data Click on Local File and Open Spotify file

Select all the files and tap Delete to clear the cache



On Mac

At the top of your mac, tap on Go Click on Computer Double-click on your user profile Open the Library > Caches Select the Spotify cache and click on Move to Trash



On Mobile

Open the Spotify app and log in to your Spotify account if you haven’t Go to Settings > Storage

Tap Clear Cache to free up your storage



Manage your Downloads

If clearing the cache does not free up your space, delete some downloads on your Spotify account to free the space.

On Desktop

Open the Spotify app and log in to your Spotify account if you haven’t. Go to “Your Library” Select the playlist or album you want to delete

On Mobile

Open the Spotify app and log in to your Spotify account if you haven’t On the bottom right corner of your device tap on “Your Library” Select the playlist or album you want to delete

Delete Some Apps

This is the final step if following all of the above steps still does not free up your memory space. Delete some apps to have at least 1 GB of free space for Spotify.

Update Your Spotify

Spotify is constantly updating its app with newer versions. So, check whether your Spotify app is up to date to avoid glitches. If the app is updated, it does not show an update option. Turn automatic updates on for the newer versions.

On Desktop

Open Spotify Go to the top-right corner Tap on Updates available

On Android

Go to the Google Play Store Search Spotify Tap Update



On iOS

Go to the App Store Search Spotify Tap Update

Turn Off High-quality Streaming

Premium users of Spotify get the best quality music playback. You will have trouble playing songs when you do not change the streaming quality. So, note this while switching from Premium to a free membership account. Simply turn off high-quality streaming to solve this issue.

On Desktop

Follow the steps to turn off high-quality streaming on the desktop:

Open the Spotify app from your desktop and Tap on your profile Go to Settings and Tap on Audio Quality

In Streaming quality, change to High or Normal from Very high

On Mobile

To turn off high-quality streaming on mobile,

Open the Spotify app and Go to Settings Tap Audio Quality

Under Streaming Quality choose High or Normal from Very high



Reinstall Spotify

Uninstall the Spotify app and reinstall it if all of the mentioned ways do not solve the song-playing issue. Delete the Spotify app on your desktop or your computer. To reinstall it follow the given steps,

On Desktop

Search Spotify on your webpage Log In to your Spotify account on the Spotify webpage Click on the Install App at the left-bottom of your screen

On iOS

Go to App Store Search Spotify Tap Download button

On Android