Can’t Log in to Spotify? 9 Ways to Fix It

With 422 million Spotify monthly users worldwide, you most likely encounter Internet Traffic issues when everyone is trying to log in at once. Recently, many users reported that Spotify won’t let them log in to their accounts. So, apparently, you’re not alone, and your account isn’t hacked.

The internal server crash or bugs might be the reason that is blocking you from logging into Spotify. But you can be at ease, as this issue is solvable. So, in this article, we will guide you with 9 ways to fix the issue.

Why Can’t I Log in to Spotify?

You may be logged out of your Spotify account and can’t log in due to viruses, bugs, or some unknown glitches on your device. Besides, here can be other various reasons why you can’t log in to Spotify. You can find it out below. You entered incorrect login details of your Spotify account

If you are connected to a weak network

If many users try to log in at once, it might cause Internet Traffic

When there are viruses or bugs on your device

You are trying to use Spotify from a different location

The Spotify cache data and cookies on your device is corrupt

Spotify disabled your account for rules violation

There is an internal server outage on Spotify

How to Fix Log-in Error in Spotify?

Before moving on to the fixes, you can check if you are connected to a strong network. Since internet issues might be the cause you can’t log in, you can also power cycle the router if needed. Then, try logging into your Spotify account again. If you still can’t log in, you can try out the 9 fixes below.

Check Your Login Details

You can’t log in to your Spotify account if you have unknowingly entered the incorrect password or username. So, try verifying if your login details are correct. If you realize it is wrong, logging in with the correct details will be in a snap.

Reset Your Spotify Password

If you have forgotten your login details, i.e., either a password or your username, you can’t log in to your account. However, you can reset it from the login page. You will be able to log in with your new password. Please follow the given steps to reset your password on Spotify.

On PC

On the login page of Spotify, click on Reset Password Type your Spotify username or email you registered Spotify account Then, click on the Send button



On Mobile

On the login page of Spotify, tap on Login without password Type your username or an email address Tap on the Get Link button

Spotify will email you a link you can use to log in. From your email, tap on the Go To Spotify button.

Note: Please note that the reset link is valid for only 4 hours.

Restart Your Device

You can’t log in to Spotify if there is system malware on your device that is causing an app to crash. So, the next fix you can try is to restart or reboot your device used for logging in to Spotify. Restarting will free up unnecessary RAM consumption on your device. It will refresh the system from glitches and freezing.

Restart the App and Update it

You can close the app and start it again to solve minor glitches. Restarting the app will refresh it from behaving erratically. Similarly, Spotify is constantly releasing new updates with fixes for bugs app crashes and to improve performance. Thus, you must update the Spotify app to solve your issue.

Try Logging in From a Different Device and Browser

You can try logging into your Spotify account from another device. If you can log in, there might be an issue with your device. Similarly, if you can’t, there might be a malfunction on the Spotify application.

You might not be able to log in from the mobile or desktop app. In such a case, you can try logging in from your browser.

Clear Spotify Cookies and Cache Data

Since the corrupt cache is destructive, it might be the cause your Spotify is not working. You can clear Spotify cookies and cache data and log in to your account.

Here’re the steps to clear the cookies and cache data below.

On Web

Go to the Spotify Web browser Click on the Padlock icon Select Site Settings From the left panel, locate Privacy & Security > Clear Browsing Data Check the box right for Cached images and files, and Cookies and other site data

Finally, click on Clear Data

On Android

Open Settings > Apps > Manage Apps Tap on Spotify and open Storage At the bottom of your screen, Tap on Clear Data to clear cookies and cache data



On iOS

Go to Settings Tap on General > iPhone Storage > Spotify Tap on Delete App

Try Logging in to Different Account

You won’t be able to log in to your Spotify account if the app disables it. You are most likely to get an email notification of the issue. However, you might’ve missed checking it. Your account will be disabled if you are suspected of performing the fraudulent activity.

Moreover, if you’ve reversed your subscription payment, your account will be disabled. So, to check this, you can try logging into different accounts.

Reinstall Spotify

Another fix is to reinstall your Spotify app. Uninstalling the app will delete all the data and also clear unwanted malware. Then, you can install the app to start fresh. You might be familiar with the steps to uninstall an app and install it again on your mobile phone.

Here’re the steps you need to follow for the PC:

On Windows

Type Control Panel on Windows Search and open it Click on Programs > Programs & Features Locate Spotify from the list and right-click on it Click on Uninstall

Install Spotify from the Microsoft Store again

On Mac

Go to the Finder > Applications Find Spotify and right-click on it Select the Move to Trash option

Empty Trash Install Spotify from App Store

Try Logging in After Some Time

When almost every user tries logging into Spotify at once, there might be Internet traffic. Thus, during such instances, you won’t be able to log in. So, the best option is to wait for some time and then try logging in again.

If you’ve tried all the fixes and still can’t log in, there might be a server crash in Spotify. You can check @SpotifyStatus to see if they’ve updated about the issue. Since you can’t solve such internal outage errors, the last resort is to contact Spotify support for help. The technical team will troubleshoot and reach out to you with a solution.