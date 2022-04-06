What Browser Am I Using? Is it Out-of-Date

Have you ever used a browser but are confused about which one are you using in particular? Not only just to know the basic info, but learning about your browser’s additional details can be helpful.

So, let’s quickly move on to learn how to check what browser you are using and additional tips and tricks along the way.

What Browser Am I Using?

A simple and fast way to check which browser you’re using is by hovering over the browser logo on your taskbar. Besides that, there are a few more ways to find out which exact browser you are using. So, let’s look at them in detail:

Check the About Page

Every browser has its complete information on the About page. You can simply navigate to the page from the menu. For e.g., for Chrome, you can go to the settings by clicking on the three dots in the top-right corner. Then, click on Help and then click on About Chrome.



You can also click on What’s New to learn more about additional exclusive features of the browser.

Using Third-party Websites

An easy way to find out info about your browser is by trying some third-party websites, like Whatsmybrowser . You won’t even need to do anything. Simply click on the link and the page will tell you what browser and its version you’re using.

Besides that, you can also view other details of the browser. Scroll down and you’ll see additional information like Javascript enabled, Cookies, Language, IP Address, Browser size, Screen size, and color depth.

What Browser Am I Using on My Phone?

If you’re using an Android phone, you can find the default Google Chrome browser. However, you might also have an exclusive browser depending on your phone’s brand.

For e.g., if you have a Samsung phone, you’ll find that you already have a Samsung Internet browser on your phone.

If you use an iPhone, your phone will come with the default Safari browser.

How to Update Browser in Laptop?

Usually, browser updates are automatic. However, if you’re experiencing minor bugs, you can always manually update your browser. For e.g., if you use Chrome, click on the three dots in the upper-right corner. Click on Help and then click on About Google Chrome.



Now, you can click on any available updates. If there are no updates available, you can see the message that says that Chrome is up to date.

How to Update Browser in Mobile Phones?

To update your browser on your phone, simply go to the Play Store or the App Store. Search for your current browser and tap on Update, if available.

How to Customize Google Chrome?

You can customize your browser in many ways. If you want to add more fun to your browser, extensions are a great way to do so.

You can have extensions to change the homepages, add new apps, and even change your mouse cursor design. Simply go to the Chrome web store and install any extension you like.



To change the color of your browser, go to Settings by clicking on the three dots. From the left panel, click on Appearance. Then, click on Theme. Now, you can choose your desired theme.

Below the Theme option, you can also customize your New Tab page. Add in any website of your choice to have it be your default new tab.



Next, you can also change the font size. You can either choose from very small to very large.

How to Change Default Browser?

If you want a specific browser to be your default one, you can follow these steps:

On Windows:

Click on the Start menu. Open the Settings. Click on Apps and then select Default apps. Scroll down until you reach the Web browser section. Click on your current browser and then choose any browser you like.

Then, exit the window.

On Mac:

Click on the Apple menu. Go to System Preferences and then select General. Pick a browser you prefer from the Default web browser option.

What Is the Best Browser for Windows 11?

Although most browsers are decent, we recommend some good browsers, like Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Opera, and more. However, we recommend staying away from the Wave browser.

What Is the Best Browser for Privacy?

Due to data safety concerns, many new browsers cater to privacy needs. We recommend browsers, like Brave, Firefox, Edge, Safari, and more.