Windows 11 Widgets Not Working? Try These Fixes

Widgets assist us with quick access to information without opening an application. How easy has life been to check today’s weather without opening the weather application!

But, like me, if you are highly dependent on widgets, it will affect your workflow. This article will show you how to make widgets work again!

Why are Windows 11 Widgets Not Working?

There are many reasons why the widgets might not be working in your Windows. Solving these problems is, however, very simple. From enabling widgets to updating your graphics driver, here are ten ways to fix widgets in Windows 11.

Enable Widgets

Widgets in Windows 11 are very easy to configure. You can enable the widgets on the Windows setting. Here are instructions to turn on your widgets:

Open Windows Settings. On the left, select “Personalisation”. Scroll down to “Taskbar”. Toggle on “Widgets”.

Log in to Your Microsoft Account

You might not be able to view widgets because you’re using a local account. The feature widget is only accessible to users with a Microsoft account. To log in to your Microsoft account, follow these steps:

Signout from your current account. Select your Microsoft account. Log in with your credentials.

Make Microsoft Edge Your Default Browser

Many features like widgets use the internet to display information. Edge is the official browser for Microsoft so if your widgets aren’t working, you may want to switch your default browser to Microsoft Edge. Here is how you can set Microsoft Edge as your default browser:

Open Windows Settings. Select “Apps” on your left. Choose “Default Apps”. Scroll down to Microsoft Edge and click “Set to Default”.

Update Graphics Driver

Updating the graphics driver is essential to maintain communication between the PC and the graphics displayed on your screen. An outdated, corrupted, or missing driver will limit your access to features like widgets. To update your graphics driver, follow these instructions:

Search for Device Manager. Drop down the menu for “Display Adapters”. Update all available graphics drivers.

Restart Widgets

Rebooting widgets can solve the issue of widgets not working. You can restart this feature through task manager on Windows. Follow these instructions to restart widgets:

Use the shortcut Alt+Ctrl+Del and open the task manager. Under Processes, scroll down to Windows Widget. Right-click on the option and select “End Task”.

Through Windows Group Policy

If you work in a company with a central network administrator, they’ve probably disabled the widgets feature. To check if widgets are enabled or not, follow these steps:

Use the shortcut Windows Key + R to open Run. Enter gpedit.msc and select OK. Under “Computer Configuration”, select “Administrative Templates”. Choose “Windows Components”. Scroll down to “Widgets” and double-click on “Allow Widgets”. Ensure widgets are marked enabled.

Disable Thrid-Party Applications

Certain third-party applications block Windows features. Specifically, if you have installed Edge Deflector, kindly uninstall this application as it stops the features like widgets. To uninstall these applications, follow these instructions:

Open Windows Settings. Select “Apps” on your left.. Go to “Apps and Feature”. Locate the application you want to uninstall. Select the vertical three-dot menu on your right, click “Uninstall” and follow the process..

Update Windows

It is necessary to update Windows operating system to ensure all features are working optimally. New updates fix existing bugs from the previous installations. To update Windows operating system, follow these steps:

Open Windows Settings. Select “Windows Update” on your left. Click “Check for updates” and install the recent update.

Install Microsoft Edge Webview2

Microsoft offers the option of installing Microsoft Edge Webview2, and many users have reported having helped to view widgets. You can install the application here.

Restart Windows

A simple rebooting of your computer system can help features like widgets work again. When you restart your computer system, it re-runs all its codes. Any bug that may be causing problems is hence, eliminated.

To restart your PC, click the Start button, and on your right, click the power button. Select “Restart” and wait for your computer to boot again.

Also, if you want to find out how you can force restart Windows, we have an article dedicated to it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did my Windows 11 widgets go?

The widgets feature is automatically enabled on Windows 11. In case the feature is unavailable, you can manually enable this feature. Right-click on your taskbar to open Taskbar settings and toggle on Widgets.

How do I Add Widgets?

You can add several widgets to your computer. Select the widget icon on your taskbar. You can customize your list of widgets under the Add widgets option. Select ‘+’ icon next to the widget you want to add.

And if you want to remove widgets, you can read our article about it.

Can you Put Windows 11 Widgets on the Desktop?

Currently, there are no options to put widgets on Windows 11 desktop. There are, however, third-party applications you can use to display widgets on your desktop for Windows 11.