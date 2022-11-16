All the Run Command List on Windows

Run is a single line command interface where users can input commands and execute them directly. This feature eliminates the need for the user to navigate through multiple application windows to do their task.
Knowing Run commands can come in handy when needing to launch an application or to open a folder quickly.
How to Open Run in Windows?
Having multiple ways to open applications and files, Windows gives users the option to open the Run interface in multiple ways as well. Here listed are the various ways you can open the Run command interface in your device.
- Press the Windows key + R together
- Press the Windows key + X and select Run from the list
- Press the Windows key + S to open Windows Search and type
Run.
- Press the Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys to open Task Manager and click on
File> Run new Task
- Open command prompt and enter the following:
explorer.exe Shell:::{2559a1f3-21d7-11d4-bdaf-00c04f60b9f0}
Run Commands List for Windows
Depending on the version of Windows you have in your system, some commands may not work, be disabled, remain unavailable or may have been replaced for being an archaic command.
Here listed are the commands that can be used to execute an action in the Run interface. The commands are categorized according to their uses and similarities.
System Information Commands
System information commands help the user to gather related information about their system. These commands provide information regarding the software and also hardware and various peripherals connected to the system.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|winver
|Shows the OS information in your device
|dxdiag
|Opens DirectX diagnostic tool
|msinfo32
|Opens System information window
|winhlp32
|Opens Windows help
Administrator Tools
This list contains the Run commands for administrator tools. These are system tools that help the administrator to authorize/revoke access system functionality and to perform maintenance tasks in the system.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|control admintools
|Opens administrative tools window
|mdsched
|Executes memory diagnosis
|services.msc
|Open Windows services
|mmc
|Opens Microsoft management console root
|regedit
|Opens the Registry editor
|dfrgui
|Opens Windows disk defragmentation
|devmgmt.msc
|Opens the Device manager
|cleanmgr
|Opens the disk cleanup window
|perfmon
|Launches the performance monitor
|resmon
|Launches the resource monitor
|taskmgr
|Opens the Task manager
|launchtm
|Opens the Task manager
|diskmgmt.msc
|Opens the Disk management
|comexp.msc
|Opens Component services console
|azman.msc
|Opens the Authorization manager window
|compmgmt.msc
|Launches Computer management
|gpedit.msc
|Opens the Local group policy editor (not available on systems running Windows home edition OS)
|secpol.msc
|Opens the Local security policy editor (not available on systems running Windows home edition OS)
|lusrmgr.msc
|Opens Local users and group window
|compmgmtlauncher
|Launches Computer management
|certmgr.msc
|Opens Certificate manager console
|msdt
|Opens the Microsoft support diagnostic tool
|diskpart
|Launches the Disk partition in command prompt
|recdisc
|Launches Disk repair and recovery tool
|wmimgmt.msc
|Launches Windows Management instrumentation window
|wbemtest
|Launches Windows management instrumentation tester
|tpm.msc
|Launches the TPM management window
|taskschd.msc
|Launches the Task scheduler
|control schedtasks
|Launches the Task scheduler
|fsmgmt.msc
|Launches Shared folder management window
|rsop.msc
|Launches RsoP (Resultant Set of Policy)
Application Shortcuts
The following list shows the various Windows applications that can be opened directly from the Run dialogue box. These commands eliminate the process of searching and then launching the application. Compatible apps can also be opened in safe mode from here.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|calc
|Opens the calculator
|cmd
|Opens the command prompt
|powershell
|Opens Windows powershell
|explorer
|Opens the file explorer
|powershell_ise
|Opens Windows powershell (ISE)
|wmplayer
|Opens the Windows media player
|snippingtool
|Opens the snipping tool application
|msaccess
|Open Microsoft access
|outlook
|Opens Microsoft Outlook
|outlook /safe
|Opens Outlook in safe mode
|notepad
|Opens Notepad application
|winword
|Opens Microsoft word
|word /safe
|Open Microsoft word in safe mode
|powerpnt
|Opens Microsoft powerpoint
|powerpoint /safe
|Opens Microsoft powerpoint in safe mode
|excel
|Opens Microsoft excel
|excel /safe
|Opens Microsoft excel in safe mode
|mspaint
|Opens Microsoft paint
|pbrush
|Opens Microsoft paint
|wordpad
|Opens Wordpad
|write
|Opens Wordpad
|mailto:
|Launches the default mail application
Control Panel Commands
The following listed Run commands provide quick access to settings and features in the Control Panel. These commands are used to launch Control panel windows which allow users to change settings and make adjustments on the system.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|control
|Opens the Control panel
|timedate.cpl
|Opens the time and date settings
|control mouse
|Opens the Mouse properties window
|main.cpl
|Opens the Mouse properties window
|main.cpl mouse
|Opens the Mouse properties window
|control keyboard
|Opens Keyboard properties window
|main.cpl keyboard
|Opens Keyboard properties window
|mmsys.cpl
|Opens the Sound Properties window
|control mmsys.cpl sounds
|Opens the Sound control panel
|desk.cpl
|Opens the display setting window
|appwiz.cpl
|Opens Programs and features window
|filehistory
|Opens the file history window
|computerdefaults
|Opens App defaults window in Settings
|control.exe /name microsoft.troubleshooting
|Opens the troubleshooter panel in Settings
|control appwiz.cpl,,3
|Launches App defaults and access window
|wscui.cpl
|Launches Windows security and maintenance window
|powercfg.cpl
|Opens the Power configuration window
|utilman
|Opens the Accessibility setting window
|tabletpc.cpl
|Opens the Pen and touch settings window
Windows Update and Restore Commands
This list shows the various update, restore and reset settings of the Windows operating system that can be launched from Run. Update and restore commands are used to provide timely updates on the system and to troubleshoot any related issues.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|rstrui
|Opens System restore window
|sdclt
|Opens Windows backup
|wusa
|Windows update standalone installer details
|slui
|Opens Windows activation panel
|systemreset
|Launches Windows system reset
|recoverydrive
|Launches the Recovery media window
System Setting Commands
This list contains the Run commands related to system configuration and management. These settings allow users to make various configurations and changes in the system at an advanced level.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|msconfig
|Opens the System configuration window
|sysdm.cpl
|Opens System Properties window
|systempropertieshardware
|Opens System Properties hardware window
|systempropertiesadvanced
|Opens System Properties advanced window
|systempropertiescomputername
|Opens System Properties PC name window
|systempropertiesprotection
|Opens System Properties protection window
|systempropertiesremote
|Opens System Properties remote assistance window
|systempropertiesdataexecutionprevention
|Manage data execution prevention settings
|systempropertiesperformance
|Launches the Performance options window
|mblctr
|Opens Windows mobility centre
|control folders
|Opens the file explorer settings
|verifier
|Runs the Windows driver verifier
|control appwiz.cpl,,2
|Opens Windows features window
|optionalfeatures
|Opens Windows features window
|control access.cpl
|Opens ease of access center
|eventvwr
|Opens the event viewer
|rekeywiz
|Opens the File encryption setting window
|odbcconf
|Launches ODBC config information window
|odbcad32
|Opens the ODBC Data source administrator panel
Device Management Commands
This list contains the Run command related to adding or managing hardware components on the system. These commands are used to manage settings related to the hardware and the peripherals connected to the system.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|devicepairingwizard
|Launches Device pairing window
|hdwwiz
|Opens Add hardware wizard
|hdwwiz.cpl
|Opens the Device manager
|wfs
|Launches the Windows fax and scan
|tpminit manage
|Manages the TPM security hardware
|control printers
|Opens the printer connection panel
|printbrmui
|Opens Printer migration tool (not available for devices having Windows Home edition)
|joy.cpl
|Opens the game controllers window
|sndvol
|Opens the volume control panel
|mmsys.cpl
|Opens the sound configuration panel
Network Commands
The following list contains Run commands related to accessing Network settings and configurations. These commands allow users to get necessary information about the network and make various network related configurations.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|%logonserver%
|Opens the Network server path
|wf.msc
|Opens Windows defender with firewall
|inetcpl.cpl
|Opens Internet properties window
|firewall.cpl
|Opens Windows firewall
|cliconfg
|Client configuration utility
|netstat
|View active connections in network
|iscsicpl
|Opens the Microsoft iscsi initiator tool
|ftp
|Executes the ftp command
|control appwiz.cpl,,1
|Install applications from the network
|nslookup
|Queries the DNS to obtain IP address
|mobsync
|Launches the Sync center window
|mstsc
|Launches the Remote desktop connection
|control netconnections
|Opens the Network connections window
Display/System Personalization Commands
This list contains all the Run commands related with system personalization and display settings. Display settings are used to calibrate and adjust the display according to user’s needs and personalization settings allow users to customize the look and feel of their device.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|control color
|Opens the Personalization window in Settings
|control desktop
|Opens the Personalization window in Settings
|colorcpl
|Opens the Color management window
|desk.cpl
|Opens the display settings
|fonts
|Opens the Fonts folder
|control fonts
|Opens the Fonts folder
|dccw
|Opens the display color calibration window
|cttune
|Opens the Clear type text tuner
|dpiscaling
|Opens the display resolution setting
|control.exe /name Microsoft.TaskbarandStartMenu
|Opens the Taskbar settings window
|displayswitch
|Opens the Display projection menu
File Explorer Commands
The following list shows the File explorer directories and settings that can be directly accessed from Run. These commands provide an efficient way for users to navigate into the folder or setting that they are searching for.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|\
|Opens the system volume
|<drive name>: [eg: C:]
|Opens the drive directory
|debug
|Opens the debug folder
|wab
|Opens the Contacts folder
|%systemdrive%
|Opens the system drive
|%systemroot%
|Opens the system drive
|%homedrive%
|Opens the system drive
|%homepath%
|Opens the file explorer home
|%windir%
|Opens the Windows folder
|%appdata%
|Opens the application data folder in the system drive
|%commonprogramfiles%
|Opens the Common files folder
|%programfiles%
|Opens ProgramFiles Folder in the system drive
|%allusersprofile%
|Opens Program Data folder in the system drive
|%temp%
|Opens the temp folder
|%userprofile%
|Opens the User profile folder
|migwiz
|Opens the Windows easy transfer folder
|dpapimig
|Opens the Protected content migration window
|shrpubw
|Launches Shared folder wizard
User Account Commands
This list contains the User account control settings and other account related settings that can be accessed from Run. UAC can be used to restrict or allow users system features and to manage systems in an organization.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|netplwiz
|Launches the User account control panel
|control userpasswords2
|Launches the User account control panel
|control.exe /name Microsoft.UserAccounts
|Opens User account panel
|useraccountcontrolsettings
|Opens the UAC
|credwiz
|Launch credentials backup/restore
Miscellaneous Commands
This list contains all of the miscellaneous commands that can be launched from Run. These are special commands that allow users to access some niche features in Windows.
|COMMAND
|ACTIONS
|logoff
|Logs off the user from the device
|shutdown
|Shuts down the system
|iexpress
|Opens the iexpress wizard
|sigverif
|Executes the file signature verifier
|flashplayerapp (outdated)
|Opens Flash player settings
|telephon.cpl
|Opens the Location information window
|dialer
|Opens the phone dialer
|bootim
|Open boot options
|charmap
|Opens the character map
|eudcedit
|Opens the Private character editor for character map
|comp
|Compare files command
|tabtip
|Opens the on-screen keyboard
|osk
|Opens the on-screen keyboard
|wscript
|Opens Windows script hosting settings
|tabcal
|Opens the digitizer calibration tool
|wsreset
|Resets Windows store without deleting applications
|wabmig
|Import contacts to Windows
|magnify
|Opens Windows magnifier
|isoburn
|Windows disk image burner usage
|printui
|Manage printer user interface settings
|fxscover
|Opens fax cover page editor
|lpksetup
|Launches the Language pack installer
|regsvr32
|Registers DLLs in Windows
|psr
|Launches the screen/step recorder
|wiaacmgr
|Opens Scanner
|intl.cpl
|Opens the Region settings window
|narrator
|Opens the Narrator settings
|dvdplay
|Plays the dvd from Windows media player