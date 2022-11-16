All the Run Command List on Windows

Run is a single line command interface where users can input commands and execute them directly. This feature eliminates the need for the user to navigate through multiple application windows to do their task.

Knowing Run commands can come in handy when needing to launch an application or to open a folder quickly.

How to Open Run in Windows?

Having multiple ways to open applications and files, Windows gives users the option to open the Run interface in multiple ways as well. Here listed are the various ways you can open the Run command interface in your device.

Press the Windows key + R together

Press the Windows key + X and select Run from the list

Press the Windows key + S to open Windows Search and type Run .

. Press the Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys to open Task Manager and click on

File > Run new Task

> Open command prompt and enter the following:

explorer.exe Shell:::{2559a1f3-21d7-11d4-bdaf-00c04f60b9f0}

Run Commands List for Windows

Depending on the version of Windows you have in your system, some commands may not work, be disabled, remain unavailable or may have been replaced for being an archaic command.

Here listed are the commands that can be used to execute an action in the Run interface. The commands are categorized according to their uses and similarities.

System Information Commands

System information commands help the user to gather related information about their system. These commands provide information regarding the software and also hardware and various peripherals connected to the system.

COMMAND ACTIONS winver Shows the OS information in your device dxdiag Opens DirectX diagnostic tool msinfo32 Opens System information window winhlp32 Opens Windows help

Administrator Tools

This list contains the Run commands for administrator tools. These are system tools that help the administrator to authorize/revoke access system functionality and to perform maintenance tasks in the system.

COMMAND ACTIONS control admintools Opens administrative tools window mdsched Executes memory diagnosis services.msc Open Windows services mmc Opens Microsoft management console root regedit Opens the Registry editor dfrgui Opens Windows disk defragmentation devmgmt.msc Opens the Device manager cleanmgr Opens the disk cleanup window perfmon Launches the performance monitor resmon Launches the resource monitor taskmgr Opens the Task manager launchtm Opens the Task manager diskmgmt.msc Opens the Disk management comexp.msc Opens Component services console azman.msc Opens the Authorization manager window compmgmt.msc Launches Computer management gpedit.msc Opens the Local group policy editor (not available on systems running Windows home edition OS) secpol.msc Opens the Local security policy editor (not available on systems running Windows home edition OS) lusrmgr.msc Opens Local users and group window compmgmtlauncher Launches Computer management certmgr.msc Opens Certificate manager console msdt Opens the Microsoft support diagnostic tool diskpart Launches the Disk partition in command prompt recdisc Launches Disk repair and recovery tool wmimgmt.msc Launches Windows Management instrumentation window wbemtest Launches Windows management instrumentation tester tpm.msc Launches the TPM management window taskschd.msc Launches the Task scheduler control schedtasks Launches the Task scheduler fsmgmt.msc Launches Shared folder management window rsop.msc Launches RsoP (Resultant Set of Policy)

Application Shortcuts

The following list shows the various Windows applications that can be opened directly from the Run dialogue box. These commands eliminate the process of searching and then launching the application. Compatible apps can also be opened in safe mode from here.

COMMAND ACTIONS calc Opens the calculator cmd Opens the command prompt powershell Opens Windows powershell explorer Opens the file explorer powershell_ise Opens Windows powershell (ISE) wmplayer Opens the Windows media player snippingtool Opens the snipping tool application msaccess Open Microsoft access outlook Opens Microsoft Outlook outlook /safe Opens Outlook in safe mode notepad Opens Notepad application winword Opens Microsoft word word /safe Open Microsoft word in safe mode powerpnt Opens Microsoft powerpoint powerpoint /safe Opens Microsoft powerpoint in safe mode excel Opens Microsoft excel excel /safe Opens Microsoft excel in safe mode mspaint Opens Microsoft paint pbrush Opens Microsoft paint wordpad Opens Wordpad write Opens Wordpad mailto: Launches the default mail application

Control Panel Commands

The following listed Run commands provide quick access to settings and features in the Control Panel. These commands are used to launch Control panel windows which allow users to change settings and make adjustments on the system.

COMMAND ACTIONS control Opens the Control panel timedate.cpl Opens the time and date settings control mouse Opens the Mouse properties window main.cpl Opens the Mouse properties window main.cpl mouse Opens the Mouse properties window control keyboard Opens Keyboard properties window main.cpl keyboard Opens Keyboard properties window mmsys.cpl Opens the Sound Properties window control mmsys.cpl sounds Opens the Sound control panel desk.cpl Opens the display setting window appwiz.cpl Opens Programs and features window filehistory Opens the file history window computerdefaults Opens App defaults window in Settings control.exe /name microsoft.troubleshooting Opens the troubleshooter panel in Settings control appwiz.cpl,,3 Launches App defaults and access window wscui.cpl Launches Windows security and maintenance window powercfg.cpl Opens the Power configuration window utilman Opens the Accessibility setting window tabletpc.cpl Opens the Pen and touch settings window

Windows Update and Restore Commands

This list shows the various update, restore and reset settings of the Windows operating system that can be launched from Run. Update and restore commands are used to provide timely updates on the system and to troubleshoot any related issues.

COMMAND ACTIONS rstrui Opens System restore window sdclt Opens Windows backup wusa Windows update standalone installer details slui Opens Windows activation panel systemreset Launches Windows system reset recoverydrive Launches the Recovery media window

System Setting Commands

This list contains the Run commands related to system configuration and management. These settings allow users to make various configurations and changes in the system at an advanced level.

COMMAND ACTIONS msconfig Opens the System configuration window sysdm.cpl Opens System Properties window systempropertieshardware Opens System Properties hardware window systempropertiesadvanced Opens System Properties advanced window systempropertiescomputername Opens System Properties PC name window systempropertiesprotection Opens System Properties protection window systempropertiesremote Opens System Properties remote assistance window systempropertiesdataexecutionprevention Manage data execution prevention settings systempropertiesperformance Launches the Performance options window mblctr Opens Windows mobility centre control folders Opens the file explorer settings verifier Runs the Windows driver verifier control appwiz.cpl,,2 Opens Windows features window optionalfeatures Opens Windows features window control access.cpl Opens ease of access center eventvwr Opens the event viewer rekeywiz Opens the File encryption setting window odbcconf Launches ODBC config information window odbcad32 Opens the ODBC Data source administrator panel

Device Management Commands

This list contains the Run command related to adding or managing hardware components on the system. These commands are used to manage settings related to the hardware and the peripherals connected to the system.

COMMAND ACTIONS devicepairingwizard Launches Device pairing window hdwwiz Opens Add hardware wizard hdwwiz.cpl Opens the Device manager wfs Launches the Windows fax and scan tpminit manage Manages the TPM security hardware control printers Opens the printer connection panel printbrmui Opens Printer migration tool (not available for devices having Windows Home edition) joy.cpl Opens the game controllers window sndvol Opens the volume control panel mmsys.cpl Opens the sound configuration panel

Network Commands

The following list contains Run commands related to accessing Network settings and configurations. These commands allow users to get necessary information about the network and make various network related configurations.

COMMAND ACTIONS %logonserver% Opens the Network server path wf.msc Opens Windows defender with firewall inetcpl.cpl Opens Internet properties window firewall.cpl Opens Windows firewall cliconfg Client configuration utility netstat View active connections in network iscsicpl Opens the Microsoft iscsi initiator tool ftp Executes the ftp command control appwiz.cpl,,1 Install applications from the network nslookup Queries the DNS to obtain IP address mobsync Launches the Sync center window mstsc Launches the Remote desktop connection control netconnections Opens the Network connections window

Display/System Personalization Commands

This list contains all the Run commands related with system personalization and display settings. Display settings are used to calibrate and adjust the display according to user’s needs and personalization settings allow users to customize the look and feel of their device.

COMMAND ACTIONS control color Opens the Personalization window in Settings control desktop Opens the Personalization window in Settings colorcpl Opens the Color management window desk.cpl Opens the display settings fonts Opens the Fonts folder control fonts Opens the Fonts folder dccw Opens the display color calibration window cttune Opens the Clear type text tuner dpiscaling Opens the display resolution setting control.exe /name Microsoft.TaskbarandStartMenu Opens the Taskbar settings window displayswitch Opens the Display projection menu

File Explorer Commands

The following list shows the File explorer directories and settings that can be directly accessed from Run. These commands provide an efficient way for users to navigate into the folder or setting that they are searching for.

COMMAND ACTIONS \ Opens the system volume <drive name>: [eg: C:] Opens the drive directory debug Opens the debug folder wab Opens the Contacts folder %systemdrive% Opens the system drive %systemroot% Opens the system drive %homedrive% Opens the system drive %homepath% Opens the file explorer home %windir% Opens the Windows folder %appdata% Opens the application data folder in the system drive %commonprogramfiles% Opens the Common files folder %programfiles% Opens ProgramFiles Folder in the system drive %allusersprofile% Opens Program Data folder in the system drive %temp% Opens the temp folder %userprofile% Opens the User profile folder migwiz Opens the Windows easy transfer folder dpapimig Opens the Protected content migration window shrpubw Launches Shared folder wizard

User Account Commands

This list contains the User account control settings and other account related settings that can be accessed from Run. UAC can be used to restrict or allow users system features and to manage systems in an organization.

COMMAND ACTIONS netplwiz Launches the User account control panel control userpasswords2 Launches the User account control panel control.exe /name Microsoft.UserAccounts Opens User account panel useraccountcontrolsettings Opens the UAC credwiz Launch credentials backup/restore

Miscellaneous Commands

This list contains all of the miscellaneous commands that can be launched from Run. These are special commands that allow users to access some niche features in Windows.