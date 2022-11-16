All the Run Command List on Windows

run-command-list

Run is a single line command interface where users can input commands and execute them directly. This feature eliminates the need for the user to navigate through multiple application windows to do their task. 

Knowing Run commands can come in handy when needing to launch an application or to open a folder quickly. 

How to Open Run in Windows?

Having multiple ways to open applications and files, Windows gives users the option to open the Run interface in multiple ways as well. Here listed are the various ways you can open the Run command interface in your device. 

  • Press the Windows key + R together
  • Press the Windows key + X and select Run from the list
  • Press the Windows key + S to open Windows Search and type Run.
  • Press the Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys to open Task Manager and click on
    File> Run new Task
  • Open command prompt and enter the following:
    explorer.exe Shell:::{2559a1f3-21d7-11d4-bdaf-00c04f60b9f0}

Run Commands List for Windows 

Depending on the version of Windows you have in your system, some commands may not work, be disabled, remain unavailable or may have been replaced for being an archaic command. 

Here listed are the commands that can be used to execute an action in the Run interface. The commands are categorized according to their uses and similarities.

System Information Commands

System information commands help the user to gather related information about their system. These commands provide information regarding the software and also hardware and various peripherals connected to the system.

COMMANDACTIONS
winver Shows the OS information in your device
dxdiag Opens DirectX diagnostic tool
msinfo32 Opens System information window
winhlp32Opens Windows help

Administrator Tools

This list contains the Run commands for administrator tools. These are system tools that help the administrator to authorize/revoke access system functionality and to perform maintenance tasks in the system.

COMMANDACTIONS
control admintoolsOpens administrative tools window
mdschedExecutes memory diagnosis
services.mscOpen Windows services
mmcOpens Microsoft management console root
regeditOpens the Registry editor
dfrguiOpens Windows disk defragmentation
devmgmt.mscOpens the Device manager
cleanmgrOpens the disk cleanup window
perfmonLaunches the performance monitor
resmonLaunches the resource monitor
taskmgrOpens the Task manager
launchtmOpens the Task manager
diskmgmt.mscOpens the Disk management
comexp.mscOpens Component services console
azman.mscOpens the Authorization manager window
compmgmt.mscLaunches Computer management
gpedit.msc Opens the Local group policy editor (not available on systems running Windows home edition OS)
secpol.mscOpens the Local security policy editor (not available on systems running Windows home edition OS)
lusrmgr.mscOpens Local users and group window
compmgmtlauncherLaunches Computer management
certmgr.mscOpens Certificate manager console
msdtOpens the Microsoft support diagnostic tool
diskpartLaunches the Disk partition in command prompt
recdiscLaunches Disk repair and recovery tool
wmimgmt.mscLaunches Windows Management instrumentation window
wbemtestLaunches Windows management instrumentation tester
tpm.mscLaunches the TPM management window
taskschd.mscLaunches the Task scheduler
control schedtasksLaunches the Task scheduler
fsmgmt.mscLaunches Shared folder management window
rsop.mscLaunches RsoP (Resultant Set of Policy)

Application Shortcuts

The following list shows the various Windows applications that can be opened directly from the Run dialogue box. These commands eliminate the process of searching and then launching the application. Compatible apps can also be opened in safe mode from here.

COMMANDACTIONS
calc Opens the calculator
cmd Opens the command prompt
powershellOpens Windows powershell
explorerOpens the file explorer
powershell_iseOpens Windows powershell (ISE)
wmplayer Opens the Windows media player
snippingtool Opens the snipping tool application
msaccessOpen Microsoft access
outlookOpens Microsoft Outlook
outlook /safe Opens Outlook in safe mode
notepadOpens Notepad application
winwordOpens Microsoft word
word /safeOpen Microsoft word in safe mode
powerpntOpens Microsoft powerpoint
powerpoint /safeOpens Microsoft powerpoint in safe mode
excelOpens Microsoft excel
excel /safeOpens Microsoft excel in safe mode
mspaintOpens Microsoft paint
pbrushOpens Microsoft paint
wordpadOpens Wordpad
writeOpens Wordpad
mailto:Launches the default mail application

Control Panel Commands

The following listed Run commands provide quick access to settings and features in the Control Panel. These commands are used to launch Control panel windows which allow users to change settings and make adjustments on the system.

COMMANDACTIONS
control Opens the Control panel
timedate.cplOpens the time and date settings
control mouseOpens the Mouse properties window
main.cplOpens the Mouse properties window
main.cpl mouseOpens the Mouse properties window
control keyboardOpens Keyboard properties window
main.cpl keyboardOpens Keyboard properties window
mmsys.cplOpens the Sound Properties window
control mmsys.cpl soundsOpens the Sound control panel
desk.cplOpens the display setting window
appwiz.cplOpens Programs and features window
filehistoryOpens the file history window
computerdefaultsOpens App defaults window in Settings
control.exe /name microsoft.troubleshootingOpens the troubleshooter panel in Settings
control appwiz.cpl,,3Launches App defaults and access window
wscui.cplLaunches Windows security and maintenance window
powercfg.cplOpens the Power configuration window
utilmanOpens the Accessibility setting window
tabletpc.cplOpens the Pen and touch settings window

Windows Update and Restore Commands

This list shows the various update, restore and reset settings of the Windows operating system that can be launched from Run. Update and restore commands are used  to provide timely updates on the system and to troubleshoot any related issues.

COMMANDACTIONS
rstruiOpens System restore window
sdcltOpens Windows backup 
wusaWindows update standalone installer details
sluiOpens Windows activation panel
systemresetLaunches Windows system reset
recoverydriveLaunches the Recovery media window

System Setting Commands

This list contains the Run commands related to system configuration and management. These settings allow users to make various configurations and changes in the system at an advanced level.  

COMMANDACTIONS
msconfig Opens the System configuration window
sysdm.cplOpens System Properties window
systempropertieshardwareOpens System Properties hardware window
systempropertiesadvancedOpens System Properties advanced window
systempropertiescomputernameOpens System Properties PC name window
systempropertiesprotectionOpens System Properties protection window
systempropertiesremoteOpens System Properties remote assistance window
systempropertiesdataexecutionpreventionManage data execution prevention settings
systempropertiesperformanceLaunches the Performance options window
mblctrOpens Windows mobility centre
control foldersOpens the file explorer settings
verifierRuns the Windows driver verifier
control appwiz.cpl,,2   Opens Windows features window
optionalfeaturesOpens Windows features window
control access.cpl     Opens ease of access center
eventvwrOpens the event viewer
rekeywizOpens the File encryption setting window
odbcconfLaunches ODBC config information window
odbcad32Opens the ODBC Data source administrator panel

Device Management Commands

This list contains the Run command related to adding or managing hardware components on the system. These commands are used to manage settings related to the hardware and the peripherals connected to the system.

COMMANDACTIONS
devicepairingwizardLaunches Device pairing window
hdwwizOpens Add hardware wizard
hdwwiz.cplOpens the Device manager
wfsLaunches the Windows fax and scan
tpminit manage Manages the TPM security hardware
control printersOpens the printer connection panel
printbrmuiOpens Printer migration tool (not available for devices having Windows Home edition)
joy.cplOpens the game controllers window
sndvolOpens the volume control panel
mmsys.cplOpens the sound configuration panel

Network Commands

The following list contains Run commands related to accessing Network settings and configurations. These commands allow users to get necessary information about the network and make various network related configurations.

COMMANDACTIONS
%logonserver%Opens the Network server path
wf.mscOpens Windows defender with firewall
inetcpl.cplOpens Internet properties window
firewall.cplOpens Windows firewall
cliconfgClient configuration utility
netstatView active connections in network
iscsicplOpens the Microsoft iscsi initiator tool
ftpExecutes the ftp command
control appwiz.cpl,,1   Install applications from the network
nslookupQueries the DNS to obtain IP address
mobsyncLaunches the Sync center window
mstscLaunches the Remote desktop connection
control netconnectionsOpens the Network connections window

Display/System Personalization Commands

This list contains all the Run commands related with system personalization and display settings. Display settings are used to calibrate and adjust the display according to user’s needs and personalization settings allow users to customize the look and feel of their device.

COMMANDACTIONS
control colorOpens the Personalization window in Settings
control desktopOpens the Personalization window in Settings
colorcplOpens the Color management window
desk.cplOpens the display settings
fontsOpens the Fonts folder
control fontsOpens the Fonts folder
dccwOpens the display color calibration window
cttuneOpens the Clear type text tuner
dpiscalingOpens the display resolution setting
control.exe /name Microsoft.TaskbarandStartMenuOpens the Taskbar settings window
displayswitchOpens the Display projection menu

File Explorer Commands

The following list shows the File explorer directories and settings that can be directly accessed from Run. These commands provide an efficient way for users to navigate into the folder or setting that they are searching for. 

COMMANDACTIONS
\Opens the system volume
<drive name>: [eg: C:]Opens the drive directory
debugOpens the debug folder
wabOpens the Contacts folder
%systemdrive% Opens the system drive
%systemroot%Opens the system drive
%homedrive%Opens the system drive
%homepath%Opens the file explorer home
%windir%Opens the Windows folder
%appdata%Opens the application data folder in the system drive
%commonprogramfiles%Opens the Common files folder
%programfiles% Opens ProgramFiles Folder in the system drive
%allusersprofile%Opens Program Data folder in the system drive
%temp%Opens the temp folder
%userprofile%Opens the User profile folder
migwizOpens the Windows easy transfer folder
dpapimigOpens the Protected content migration window
shrpubwLaunches Shared folder wizard

User Account Commands

This list contains the User account control settings and other account related settings that can be accessed from Run. UAC can be used to restrict or allow users system features and to manage systems in an organization.

COMMANDACTIONS
netplwizLaunches the User account control panel
control userpasswords2Launches the User account control panel
control.exe /name Microsoft.UserAccountsOpens User account panel
useraccountcontrolsettingsOpens the UAC
credwizLaunch credentials backup/restore

Miscellaneous Commands

This list contains all of the miscellaneous commands that can be launched from Run. These are special commands that allow users to access some niche features in Windows.

COMMANDACTIONS
logoffLogs off the user from the device
shutdownShuts down the system
iexpressOpens the iexpress wizard
sigverifExecutes the file signature verifier
flashplayerapp (outdated)Opens Flash player settings
telephon.cplOpens the Location information window
dialerOpens the phone dialer
bootimOpen boot options
charmapOpens the character map
eudceditOpens the Private character editor for character map
compCompare files command
tabtipOpens the on-screen keyboard
oskOpens the on-screen keyboard
wscriptOpens Windows script hosting settings
tabcalOpens the digitizer calibration tool
wsresetResets Windows store without deleting applications
wabmigImport contacts to Windows
magnifyOpens Windows magnifier
isoburnWindows disk image burner usage
printuiManage printer user interface settings
fxscoverOpens fax cover page editor
lpksetupLaunches the Language pack installer
regsvr32Registers DLLs in Windows
psrLaunches the screen/step recorder 
wiaacmgrOpens Scanner
intl.cplOpens the Region settings window
narratorOpens the Narrator settings
dvdplayPlays the dvd from Windows media player

