Amazon Prime’s Continue Watching section allows you to resume the video from where you’ve last stopped. Although it makes your streaming easier, it looks cluttered on your home screen if you do not clear it. You might want to remove the show you no longer intend to continue. Or you might just want to hide your watchlists from others.

Luckily you can edit the Continue Watching menu from your PC or website. For mobile app users, there’s a different menu for removing the video from this section. We will discuss how to do it in this article.

How to Remove Video From Continue Watching on Amazon Prime?

You can access the lists in Continue Watching section on the home page of your Amazon Prime video. You can find the Edit button to remove shows on a desktop application or website. Therefore the steps for removing videos are the same. If you use the mobile app, you can find the Hide this video option for clearing them.

Let’s check out how you can remove the video on your PC and mobile.

On PC

Open a web browser and enter Amazon prime video website Log In to your account On the upper-right of the home page, you can see Continue Watching section. Select the Edit icon next to it.

You should see the Cross icon (X) on all videos. Find the videos and click on X to remove.

Click on Done.

On Mobile

Launch the Amazon Prime Video app. Locate Continue Watching section.

Now, highlight the video to remove it. Then, Tap and Hold it. Select Hide this video.



Note: If you have logged on to the same account on multiple devices, changes made to one device will automatically apply to other devices.

Deleting Watchlist History on Amazon Prime Video

After removing shows from continue watching, you can also permanently remove your watchlist history on Amazon Prime Video. Deleting it will clear your watched history. Thus, you will start getting new and different show recommendations.

Here’s how you delete the watchlists on your devices.

On PC

Go to the Amazon Prime video app. Login to your account if you haven’t. On the upper-right, click on the Three-line menu icon > My Stuff.

Click on the Watchlists Tab. Highlight the video you want to remove. Click on Remove Screen from Watchlist icon.



On Web

Launch the Amazon Prime Video website. Log in to your account. On the top-right corner, navigate to your Profile menu > Account & Settings.

Click on the Watch History tab.

Choose Delete episodes from Watch History option next to each video.



On Mobile

Open the Amazon Prime Video app. Sign in to your account if you haven’t. Navigate to your Profile icon.

Tap on the Watchlists tab.

Your watchlist will appear on the screen. Find the video you wish to remove and tap on Three-dot menu next to it. Pick Remove from watchlist.

You can repeat the process for other videos.

Deleting Search History on Amazon Prime Video

Apart from watchlists, your search history is equally responsible for the type of show recommendations you get. If you want changes in your shows, you can clear them. Besides, this also comes in handy if you want to avoid others viewing your search history. You can clear it only on mobile apps.