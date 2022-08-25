How to Check RAM Serial Number?

A serial number of RAM is important to retrieve all the information about the dynamic memory. Whether to know the legitimacy of the RAM card, check the compatibility type of your motherboard, or upgrade your PC’s RAM, the serial number can help a lot.

Thus, this article will explore how to find your device’s RAM serial number.

What’s a RAM Serial Number?

A serial number is a distinctive character set(number/string) assigned to any produced component by its manufacturer. These numbers are to identify individual parts, so they are very unique. The company catalogs components with factual parameters like manufactured date, specifications, and distributor data, based on the serial numbers of components.

Serial numbers can be later used to fetch data regarding the authenticity of parts and various other purposes.

How to Check RAM Stick Serial Number on Windows?

Generally, serial numbers of the RAM cards are written physically on one of the sides. There must be stickers on a side with barcodes drawn on them. RAM serial numbers lie below such barcodes. But, chances are, you may not have a removable RAM card to take out and give a look or may not have an openable back panel of the laptop at all.

You can find the serial numbers by running commands in such a case. The sections below detail how to find the serial number of the RAM on different systems:

Windows has got Command Prompt as well as PowerShell to run commands. We’ll discuss how to find the RAM serial number from both CMD and PowerShell:

Using CMD

The easiest way to check information related to Windows’s RAM is through Command Prompt.

Follow the steps below:

Press Windows key + R keys. Type cmd , then hit Enter. Run the command and press Enter.

wmic memorychip get serialnumber

Some commands to view other details related to your RAM cards are: wmic memorychip get Capacity : Returns physical storage value in bytes.

: Returns physical storage value in bytes. wmic memorychip get DeviceLocator : Returns the attached channel/port.

: Returns the attached channel/port. wmic memorychip get Manufacturer : Returns the producer company.

: Returns the producer company. wmic memorychip get Speed : Returns the read/write speed of RAM

: Returns the read/write speed of RAM wmic memorychip get MemoryType : Returns a number associated with a definite Ram type, with 26 being DDR4.



Using PowerShell

You can also try to retrieve the serial number of your RAM using Windows PowerShell. Follow the steps mentioned below to do so:

Hit Windows + R keys to open Run command. Type PowerShell and Enter. Execute command:

Get-WmiObject win32_physicalmemory | Format-Table SerialNumber



Use Third-Party Apps

You can also use many third-party apps for the purpose of checking the serial number of your RAM. CPU-Z is one of the names of such software, which is free to use. Download and install it by following the onscreen instructions. Then, proceed with the mentioned steps:

Open by Double-clicking its Desktop icon or open through the .exe file. Click on Yes to provide Admin permissions. Go to the SPD tab and check the Serial Number.



How to Check RAM Stick Serial Number On Mac?

The terminal is for Mac, as CMD is for Windows. You can run commands in the terminal to show various information about your Mac. Follow the steps listed below to get the serial number of RAM on Mac:

Press command + space keys and open the Spotlight. Type Terminal and hit the Return key. In the terminal, run system_profiler SPHardwareDataType | grep " Memory:"



Note: Devices having processors with unified memory like the M1 chip won’t show the serial number. Older Macs having separate RAM sticks would show serial numbers; otherwise, the command only flashes RAM capacity.

How to Check RAM Stick Serial Number On Linux?

To find your RAM serial number on Linux operating system, you can try to run either of the commands given below:

Press Ctrl, Alt and T keys together to open Terminal Type the following command and press Enter sudo inxi -am | grep serial



sudo dmidecode -t memory | grep Serial

Why is My RAM Module Serial 00000000?

When trying to fetch the serial number of your RAM, the internal commands can return the serial number as 00000000. You may wonder what that means. It is nothing more than manufacturers not coding serial numbers within the RAM.

If that’s where you end up while finding RAM serial number, you will have to physically remove it and check the stickers on the RAM module.