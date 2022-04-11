How to Fix Update Error 0x8007000d In Windows

Windows updates help to keep your PC clean and new by rolling out new features and fixing existing bugs and errors. But what if the Windows update itself runs into an error?

There are all sorts of Windows Update errors that you might encounter. Among all of them, the Error Code 0x8007000d is one of the most common.

This code indicates that a system file necessary for Windows updates is either corrupted or missing. This halts Windows from completing any pending updates including the driver updates.

Causes of Update Error Code 0x8007000d

Network issue while downloading updates

Viruses or malware

Unexpected crash during update

Accidental deletion of files

Problematic apps Since Windows updates are significant to a smoothly functioning PC, this error can cause a lot of trouble if not solved immediately. The causes for this windows update error are:Since Windows updates are significant to a smoothly functioning PC, this error can cause a lot of trouble if not solved immediately.

How to Fix Update Error Code 0x8007000d

Fortunately, there are various methods to solve this error. So, you can go through them one by one to see if any of them work for you.

Listed below are the methods to fix error code 0x8007000d in Windows:

Run Troubleshooter

A troubleshooter can help to identify and solve common issues in system software and hardware.

You can run windows update troubleshooter and compatibility troubleshooter to fix error code 0x8007000d.

The troubleshooter in Windows 10 and 11 resides in a different section of the Settings. To open the troubleshooter:

In Windows 10

Press Windows key + I to open Settings Go to Update & Security Select Troubleshoot Click on Additional Troubleshooters



In Windows 11

Open Settings (Windows key + I) Go to System and select Troubleshoot

Navigate to Other troubleshooters



From here on, the steps are the same in both versions. Now, to run the troubleshooter, follow the steps below:

For Windows Update Troubleshooter

After you are on the other troubleshooters menu, look for Windows Update and click on the Run button.



The troubleshooter will now run a diagnostics of the Windows Update. It will automatically solve the issue if found, and let you know about it.

For Compatibility Troubleshooter

If you encounter the 0x8007000d error while trying to install drivers then running the Compatibility troubleshooter might help to solve the problem.

After navigating to the additional troubleshooter, locate the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter and Click on Run to run it.



Upon completion, If the troubleshooter cannot find or solve the issue, move on to the next fix.

Run SFC

SFC, short for System File Checker, scans the Windows system to identify and fix issues and errors with the system files. So, it might be one of the most appropriate methods to fix the 0x8007000d error which is caused due to corrupted or missing system files.

To run the SFC command go through the steps mentioned below:

Open Run (Windows key + R) and enter cmd Press Ctrl + Shift + Enter simultaneously to open it as an Administrator On the console, enter the following command:

sfc /scannow

After the command is executed, reboot the system to check if the issue is resolved.

Run DISM Utility

If the system file checker is unable to find and resolve any issue, you can try running DISM to scan the Windows disk image and solve any existing issues.

To run DISM, open the command prompt like before and enter the following commands one after another:

Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth

Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth

Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Now restart and try updating Windows.

Configure Group Policy Setting

Configuring the group policy setting might help to solve the 0x8007000d error. But the setting is disabled on the Windows Home Edition. If you want then you can enable Gpedit.

To perform the action follow the steps below:

Open Run(Windows key + R) and type gpedit. msc and hit enter

Navigate through the following path:

Computer Configuration/ Administrative Templates/ System Now locate and right-click on the “Specify settings for optional component installation and component repair” policy. Select edit to open another window Select the Enabled option and click Ok Now reboot the system

Use Windows Update Assistant

Windows Update Assistant can be of great help if you’re facing error 0x8007000d while installing updates for Windows 10 through the normal method.

The assistant will automatically search for the latest updates available for your system and check for compatibility.

To update the window via Update Assistant follow these steps:

On your browser go to Windows 10 Update Assistant download website Click on Update now

Confirm to download the Update files Run the downloaded files. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the update

Now restart your PC. Your system is now up to date and the error 0x8007000d should not exist anymore.

Edit Registry

Making changes in the registry can also help to solve the error. Make sure to back up the registry beforehand and proceed with the steps below:

Open Run dialogue box(Windows key + R) Enter regedit and press Ok to open the Registry Editor Navigate to the following path:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\WindowsUpdate Locate the OSUpgrade folder. If you can’t find it then you need to create it manually. Right-click on the WindowsUpdate and select New > Key and name it OSUpgrade Now, right-click on the OSUpgrade and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value, and name it AllowOSUpgrade Right-click on AllowOSUpgrade and select Modify

Change the value data to 1 and click Ok

Now close the Registry and reboot the system

Manually Download and Install Update Packages

Microsoft regularly uploads all of their Windows Update Packages on their catalog website. Users can download updates from the website and install them manually if the automatic updates run into trouble.

Follow the steps below to download and install Windows update packages manually:

Go to Microsoft Catalog Webpage In the search bar, enter the KB (Knowledge Base) number of the update you wish to download Identify the correct package and click the Download button corresponding to that package. Click the link to download the update package. If the download doesn’t start right-click on the link. Select “Save link as” to save it manually Now, go to Downloads and run the update package by double-clicking on it Click Next and follow the instructions thereafter.

Reset Windows Update Components Manually

If none of the above methods worked for you, you can try resetting the Windows Update components manually.

You need to be patient as this is a very lengthy process and requires doing everything manually.

Follow all the steps carefully. You can copy and paste the commands to avoid any mistakes.