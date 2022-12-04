How to Fix “Find My Unavailable. Unable to Connect to Server” Error?

Find My is a tracking feature that helps to locate Apple items and is used for sharing locations with other Apple users. But sometimes, this feature may not work and greets users with an unexpected error message like “Find my unavailable unable to connect to server.” As a result, you will no longer be able to find your lost items.

This issue has primarily affected iOS 15 beta 3 users. Generally, you can run into this issue due to Apple’s server outage. Likewise, the bugs within the phone can also be equally culpable. In this article, we have shared viable methods you could try yourself to get rid of this issue. So, let’s dive into it.

How to Fix “Find My Unavailable Unable to Connect to Server”?

When you get a server-related error message, you should first examine the system status of Apple’s server. If it’s red, it denotes the server is currently down. In that case, you should just wait and let them fix it. But if it’s green, you can assume the problem could be from your iPhone’s side.

Also, remember that the Find My feature may not support the region you live in, which is why it cannot connect to the server.

As a preliminary fix, ensure you have a stable internet connection. If you are getting this message while using Wi-Fi, try switching it to mobile data or vice–versa. Then, force close the app and try again. Besides, you can follow the below methods.

Restart Your Phone

This is probably the simplest and most effective method that anyone can try without any hassles. Restarting the device forces its system to stop all currently running tasks, which can also help to get rid of that issue if any minor bugs are hindering this feature from functioning.

Press and hold the Side button and Volume up simultaneously until you see the Power off menu.

Once the Power menu appears, slide to the Right to shut down. Wait for a few seconds and press the Side button until you see the Apple logo on the screen.

Set the Correct Date and Time

Find My feature needs an accurate time and zone to sync with the Apple server properly. Using the wrong date and time can mess up the device’s functionality, leading to many errors. Therefore, you need to check and set the time and date according to your region.

Open the iPhone’s settings. Go to General. Tap on Date & Time.

Then, make sure the Set Automatically is toggled on.



Re-Add Your Apple ID

Your Apple ID is essential in keeping all your Apple devices and their features working thoroughly. But, sometimes, your Apple ID can be the culprit. So, you need to sign out of Apple ID from your iPhone, which will temporarily disable some features, including Find My.

Once you sign in back and enable the Find My feature, it could work normally. Therefore, give this method a try and see if it helps solve the issue.

Launch the iPhone’s settings. Tap on your Profile. Scroll down and Go to Sign out.

Now, you are required to enter the Apple ID password. Then, click on Turn off.

Toggle on the things you would like to make a copy of. Then, tap Sign out.

Here’re the steps to re-login your Apple ID:

Tap on your Profile and it will prompt you to Sign in.

Then, enter your correct Apple ID and password. Hit Next and Tap Continue. Then, follow the on-screen instructions to set up.

Reset All Settings

If the issue still persists, you should try resetting all settings. Sometimes, modifying the settings intentionally or unintentionally could hinder the device’s functionality. So, resetting will restore the default settings, which can aid in fixing the issue only if it’s caused by corrupt settings.

This method may not work for every user, but at least it’s worth a shot. You won’t need to worry, as it won’t delete any of your personal data. But, the settings like Network, privacy, etc., will be affected.

Launch the iPhone’s settings. Go to General. Scroll down and tap on Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset. Then, tap Reset All Settings. (Enter the passcode)

Tap Reset All Settings to confirm. (Then, your iPhone will restart)

Update iPhone

If your iPhone is going through technical issues, installing the new update could actually help to fix it. Updating an iPhone does not just bring new features or security updates. Most importantly, it helps resolve bug fixes and optimize overall performance.