Printer Says Out of Paper But Has Paper? 9 Proven Ways to Fix It

It can be quite agitating when your printer throws an “Out of paper” error despite having papers on the paper tray.

This error mostly happens if your papers are misaligned in the tray or the paper rollers are jammed. It could also happen when you over-stack the papers or do not have enough papers loaded on the tray.

Having said that, we can not neglect software issues like misconfigured paper size settings and outdated printer drivers.

How to Fix Printer Says Out of Paper But Has Paper Error

Before you move to the fixes section, try restarting your printer and computer since it solves the error most of the time without further hassles. If not, there are several workarounds you can apply to solve the error.

Check Capacity of the Paper Tray

Depending upon the type of printer you are using, the paper tray has its own capacity. You can refer to the user manual and find out the capacity. Also, check if you have enough papers on it. You probably inserted paper more or less than the tray’s capacity, and the printer cannot detect them.

Try printing again by inserting papers not less than 10 in the tray. Moreover, the tray can be mispositioned after inserting the papers. Check if it is properly inserted and fits into its slot.

Properly Align Papers

The next thing you need to check is the alignment of the papers. You need to position the paper properly in the tray. You should not mix up different paper sizes in a single stack. The paper can be folded or rolled towards the roller side. Remove the papers and inspect if it’s the case.

You should also use papers of the same thickness; else, printers can not use them. Meanwhile, make sure the papers are not damped.

Check Paper Rollers

Jammed paper rollers are another reason the printer can not detect papers. They are the small rubber wheels responsible for taking papers from the paper tray and ejecting the printed papers.

If dust and debris or foreign bodies like cockroaches get clogged over them, they can not move and intake papers from the paper tray. Ultimately, your printer will throw out paper errors. Please check if the rollers are jammed and clean them. You can use water and a damped lint-free cloth for cleaning the rollers.

Run Printer Troubleshooter

You can also run a printer troubleshooter on Windows to find issues with the printer. If the troubleshooter detects the issue, you can directly apply the fix provided by the troubleshooter and sort out the error.

Hit Windows + I. It will launch Settings. Select System in the left menu. Click Troubleshoot in the right section. Select Other troubleshooters. Click Run beside Printer. It will start detecting problems and suggest fixes.



Change Paper Size Settings

Another common reason for the error is a mismatched paper size in the tray and in the printer driver profile. It must be exactly the same. For instance, if you have placed A4 size papers in the tray but set the document size as 16:9 wide in the printer driver, it will throw out of paper or paper size mismatch error.

The steps to change paper size settings on most printers are similar. Here, I will be using the Epson L110 series printer for elucidation.

Hit Windows + R. It will open Run dialog box. Type control and hit Enter. Navigate to Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers. Look for your printer profile under Printers section. Right-click over it and choose Printing preferences.

In the Document Size dropdown, choose the size that exactly matches the paper in the tray.

Click Apply > OK.

Delete Pending Print Jobs

If there are multiple print jobs pending in the queue, the papers in the tray may not be enough and give the paper error. It will print the papers till they are sufficient and throw the error once the papers are finished. You can simply delete those cached print jobs and make a fresh start.

Hit Windows + E to open File Explorer. Open Local Disk (C:) Navigate to Windows > System32 > Spool > Printers

Delete every file you see there.

Update Printer Drivers

Printer drivers act as a mediator between your operating system and printer. The printer can not print and throws errors if these drivers are outdated. You should always ensure you are using the latest printer drivers from your manufacturer. You can check your manufacturer’s website for the latest driver and install it easily.

You can also use Device Manager to update the drivers. Here’s how:

Press Windows + R keys. In the text box, type devmgmt.msc and press Enter. In the Device Manager window, expand Printers. Right-click your printer profile. Select Update driver.

Choose Search automatically for drivers. It will search for and install new updates if any are available.

Update Printer Firmware

After updating the printer drivers, you should next update its firmware. Firmware is a tiny piece of software integrated into the printer itself. Many printers have a packaged updater tool to update the firmware. If not, look at the manufacturer’s website for updates and update it.

Seek Professional Help

You can anytime seek professional assistance if you can not figure out the issue. There might be a major hardware failure, and you are encountering the error. Probably the paper roller may need a replacement. Consult the technician and get it repaired.